ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

You can help name planets observed by the James Webb Telescope: Here’s how

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXRh4_0hRIusB900

(NEXSTAR) – The James Webb Space Telescope has the out-of-this-world honor of observing exoplanetary systems – those outside our solar system – but only we humans get the chance to name the systems.

Webb, the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope, left Earth in December and reached its lookout point 1 million miles away in January. After a lengthy process of aligning mirrors, ensuring the infrared detectors were cold enough to operate, and calibrating other instruments, Webb began peering into the depths of space.

Webb has shared images that went deeper into the cosmos than we’ve ever seen and recently captured a photo offering “a new view” of how a galaxy has changed over billions of years.

The $10 billion telescope isn’t done viewing the depths of space yet. NASA says Webb “has a packed schedule of science programs looking at all kinds of cosmic phenomena, like planets, stars, galaxies, black holes, and more.”

Among its targets are a handful of exoplanetary systems, which are planets that orbit stars that aren’t our sun.

Webb damaged by micrometeoroid hit, NASA report says

A new contest has been launched to name 20 of those exoplanets and their host star.

Earlier this month, the International Astronomical Union announced the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name some of the first exoplanets spotted by Webb. The IAU is responsible for a number of tasks surrounding the world of astronomy but you’re likely most familiar with one in particular – being the international authority for naming celestial bodies and features on them.

The NameExoWorlds contest invites people from around the world to team up for a chance to name the exoplanets discovered by Webb.

To participate, the IAU says you must first “create a team that brings together students and teachers, astronomy enthusiasts, amateur astronomers, and professional astronomers.” You’ll then want to select an exoworld system from this list and propose a name as a team for the exoplanet and star.

You shouldn’t name the system after yourself, your spouse, your pet, or anything else personal in your life. Instead, IAU says names “should be of things, or places of long-standing cultural, historical, or geographical significance, worthy of being assigned to a celestial object.” According to the naming rules , you’ll need two names – one for the exoplanet and one for the star it orbits.

Once you have the names, IAU says to hold an outreach event to educate others about exoplanets. You will then need to submit your proposed name and your outreach activity for evaluation.

Your proposal will go through a two-step process. A national panel will first select one proposal and two backup candidates from their country to be reviewed by the international final selection committee. The final committee will select the best candidates for each system based on the description and meaning behind the name and the outreach activity done by each team.

People react to NASA’s ‘haunting’ noises from a black hole

Teams have until November 11, 2022, to submit their proposals. Voting will be conducted from December until mid-March, with the final results announced on March 20, 2023. Full rules and details for the NameExoWorlds competition can be found here .

Images of Webb’s latest stunning discovery were released Monday. The photos, taken last month, capture unprecedented views of Jupiter’s northern and southern lights, and swirling polar haze. Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, stands out brightly alongside countless smaller storms.

One wide-field picture is particularly dramatic, showing the faint rings around the planet, as well as two tiny moons against a glittering background of galaxies.

“We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest,” said planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, of the University of California, Berkeley, who helped lead the observations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Flooding across Jackson-metro on Aug. 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rain has fallen in Central Mississippi for the last three days, which has caused flash flooding across the Jackson-metro area. In Jackson, there was flooding on Mill Street at Monument Street, Sheffield Drive and in the Belhaven neighborhood. A Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi bus was involved in an […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former Brandon police officer pleads guilty to rape

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, a former Brandon police officer pled guilty to one count of statutory rape and one count of gratification of lust. Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Todd King, of Brandon, was sentenced by Rankin County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Mills to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi […]
BRANDON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Space Science#The James Webb Telescope#Iau
WJTV 12

Alligator captured at Laurel Popeye’s restaurant

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeye’s! Recent rainy weather may be the reason an alligator turned up at a Popeye’s restaurant in Laurel on Monday, August 22. City officials said restaurant staff noticed the unusual guest in the drive-thru lane. The three-foot gator turned up at the restaurant […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson homeowners blame city for flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A neighborhood in North Jackson was hit hard by the flash flooding on Wednesday. Just a few hours ago, water from White Oak Creek overflowed its banks and flooded the street. The severe flooding also left some motorists stranded while others battled the high waters. Just a few blocks away, homeowners […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Flash flood rescues underway in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Canton experienced devastating flooding on Wednesday due to heavy rain moving through Central Mississippi. Homeowners and businesses were affected by the flooding. This is the second time this month Canton has dealt with flooding of this magnitude. “I got up and left my home […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Amber Alert cancelled for 1-year-old boy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WHLT)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has cancelled the Amber Alert for 1-year-old Oliver Jackson Tidwell of Gulfport, Wednesday, August 24. He has been located and is safe. Investigators said he was accompanied by Charles Allan Tidwell on Tuesday, August 23. Any inquiries should be directed to the Gulfport Police Department.
GULFPORT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor declares local emergency due to flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a local emergency due the risk of flash flooding in Jackson.  The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash flooding, threat of structural damage, and obstruction to roadways and bridges. There is the possibility of additional excessive rainfall.  Local assistance might be […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

H.S. Football Previews: Germantown

Germantown football says it is starting to build up history and culture, now in the program’s 12th season. The Mavericks say this year’s next chapter starts with a new mindset brought in with new head coach Russell Mitchell.
GERMANTOWN, MD
WJTV 12

Highway 489 in Newton County washed away due to flooding

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) announced Highway 489 in Newton County near Marrow Road will be closed until further notice. The highway was completely washed away due to flooding on Wednesday, August 24. Pictures from MHP showed a truck fell off the highway due to the damage. There’s […]
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 44-year-old Senatobia man

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 44-year-old George Jackson Jr., of Senatobia. Jackson is described as six feet tall, weighing 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Jackson was last seen Wednesday, April 6, 2022, around 1:00 p.m. in the 900 […]
WJTV 12

Rain causes flash flooding in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Pine Belt is experiencing another day of heavy rain, which caused flooding in Hattiesburg. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of Forrest County until 1:00 a.m. on Thursday. All of Forrest County is under an elevated threat for flash flooding, which means […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of exposing himself at Forrest County Dollar General

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing an aggravated stalking charge after an incident that involved minors on Tuesday, August 23. According to witnesses, Justin Michael Riche, 33, exposed himself to minors inside a Dollar General store in Brooklyn. He was charged with aggravated stalking. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two men charged after homicide in Bogue Chitto

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Bogue Chitto on Friday, August 19. Johnny Hall, chief deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, said 22-year-old Dantez Frith and 19-year-old Camron Stewart were identified as the suspects. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Mill Creek […]
BOGUE CHITTO, MS
WJTV 12

Flash Flood Emergency issued for parts Central Mississippi

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Emergency for parts of Central Mississippi. The emergency was issued for Hinds, Rankin, and Scott counties on Wednesday, August 24. Leaders with the NWS said life-threatening flash flooding is likely ongoing or will occur soon. There have been multiple reports of […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Is Greyhound leaving Jackson?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County supervisor said the board will do what they can to keep the Greyhound bus station in Jackson. News of the station’s move to Flowood caught many by surprise. Employees said some of them were notified about the move to the Love’s Travel Stop in the last few days. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy