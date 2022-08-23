The Colorado State football team is coming off a couple of seasons led by arguably the worst coach in CSU history. After a mediocre tenure at Boston College, the hire of Steve Addazio was almost unanimously criticized at the time, and proved to be an even worse fit than the pundits predicted. Addazio didn’t recruit well, he didn’t make any effort to connect with the Fort Collins community, and he installed a boring offensive system that looked like it came straight out of a playbook from 1965.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO