Northern DougCo plans to open new senior housingNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Opinion: Homeless, disabled often go hand in handDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Wellspring shines light on inclusivity within DougCoNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Suspect arrested for trying to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attackHeather Willard
Denver to settle more police lawsuits for $185,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Altitude and DU extend broadcasting agreement
DENVER — Altitude Sports will continue to air University of Denver Pioneers sports through the 2023/2024 school year after the two parties agreed to extend their broadcasting agreement. Altitude said in a news release Wednesday that their broadcast schedule will include regular season men's hockey, men's and women's basketball,...
Janaz Jordan off Colorado's football team for violation of team rules
Senior defensive tackle Janaz Jordan is no longer with Colorado's football program after violating team rules. Jordan was expected to be one of the top three defensive tackles in the rotation this fall, behind juniors Jalen Sami and Na'im Rodman. Senior Justin Jackson, redshirt freshmen Tyas Martin and Ryan Williams, and true freshman Aaron Austin, are other Buffaloes capable of playing on the interior of the defensive line.
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Denver
Yelp outlines the highest-rated restaurants in the Mile High City.
Goose announces pair of Colorado arena concerts
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Fresh off a performance at Red Rocks last week, jam band Goose has announced a pair of Colorado arena concerts this autumn. Goose will headline "Goosmas" at 1stBank Center in Broomfield on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17. General ticket sales begin Friday, Aug. 26...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 26-28
COLORADO, USA — Our state's largest summer fair is here!. The Colorado State Fair opens Friday for 11 days of family-friendly fun, free attractions, carnivals, rodeos, concerts and entertainment. Other annual events underway this August weekend include Loveland's Corn Roast Festival, the Colorado Ukrainian Festival in Littleton, the Summer...
Real estate is not a spectator sport. You must be fit to sell homes in Denver
Who do the Denver Broncos partner up with to "be sold"? With headquarters in Denver Colorado it is an easy "fit to sell homes" with RE/MAX Professionals! Just as sports news moves at a rapid pace in the Mile High city; so does real estate! But whether if it is buyers market or a sellers market; you definitely want a Professional in your corner. Meet Kim Farnell.
Colorado Rockies to face all 29 MLB opponents in 2023
DENVER — Mark your calendars, the 2023 Major League Baseball schedule is here. The Colorado Rockies have announced their preliminary 162-game schedule for next season. For the first time in their history, the Rockies will face all 29 Major League Baseball (MLB) opponents. MLB revealed the Rockies' schedule in...
Ciara gives nod to Broncos in music video
DENVER — The newest single from Ciara has racked up nearly 5 million YouTube views since its release last month. The music video for "Jump" features a nod to the Denver Broncos. Ciara and cheerleaders in the music video wear the Broncos' colors of orange and blue. Denver Broncos...
Rypien to start as No. 2 QB competition with Johnson heats up
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Brett Rypien played his way into the No. 2 quarterback competition. After his press conference Tuesday with the assembled media, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked by 9NEWS who would start the preseason finale Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings with the game at Empower Field at Mile High kicking off at 7:05 p.m. (Channel 20). Rypien was the choice.
Denver's public golf course could see price hike
Denver residents may soon pay more for rounds of golf at the city's eight courses.Driving the news: A Denver City Council committee voted last week to push a bill to increase fees across several areas in the city's parks and rec department, including forestry, event facilities, athletic permitting and recreation programs.Parks staff told council members that the fees for the city's public golf courses are increasing due to higher costs of maintaining the grounds. By the numbers: Under the proposal, rates would increase by $5 for adults at the city's 9- and 18-hole courses.If approved, weekday rates for 9-hole courses...
Raising Cane's picks site of next Colorado restaurant
DENVER — Fast-growing chicken finger chain Raising Cane's has announced plans for its next Colorado restaurant. Raising Cane's will open a location at 4517 Central Park Boulevard at Interstate 70, in the Central Park neighborhood of Denver. Set to open in late October, the restaurant will give Raising Cane’s...
mwcconnection.com
2022 Colorado State Rams Season Preview
The Colorado State football team is coming off a couple of seasons led by arguably the worst coach in CSU history. After a mediocre tenure at Boston College, the hire of Steve Addazio was almost unanimously criticized at the time, and proved to be an even worse fit than the pundits predicted. Addazio didn’t recruit well, he didn’t make any effort to connect with the Fort Collins community, and he installed a boring offensive system that looked like it came straight out of a playbook from 1965.
denverite.com
Planners are imagining a future Denver with a radically transformed Auraria Campus and a new identity for Speer Boulevard
In the next few decades, Downtown Denver will expand west of Cherry Creek, the population could nearly double in size — and big changes could come to the Auraria Campus, home of the University of Colorado Denver, Metropolitan State University of Denver and the Community College of Denver. First,...
9-foot-tall kitten needs a name at CSU Spur
DENVER — A nine-foot-tall cat that greets visitors to Colorado State University's (CSU) Spur campus in Denver is getting a name. The public is invited to help select a name for the CSU Spur kitten, with voting happening online and in-person through Friday, Aug. 26. The unofficial mascot of...
Cron, Díaz hit 3-run homers as Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6
DENVER — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits. Cron’s two-out homer came after a fielding error by...
Radio Ink
Brauchler Replaces Boyles in Denver
Salem Media Group has announced that George Brauchler has been named weekday morning host at KNUS-AM in Denver. Brauchler replaces Peter Boyles who retired earlier this year. KNUS Operations Manager Kelly Michaels conducted a nationwide search and said, “George is a great fit for the job. He has grown from his weekend morning show to a brief daily show, following Peter. Over that time, he has proved to be a powerful communicator and entertainer.”
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Gallery: Ram Welcome 2022
Colorado State University students participate in the annual Ram Welcome Carnival Aug. 18 and Street fair Aug. 19. Just before the start of each fall semester, CSU hosts a variety of games, activities, musicians and events to welcome new students to the campus community. Navigate Left. Navigate Right.
'Wheel of Fortune' live tour bringing Clay Aiken to Colorado
DENVER — "American Idol" alum Clay Aiken and "Antique Roadshow" host Mark L. Walberg will split hosting duties on a new "Wheel of Fortune" live tour. The 60-date live tour kicks off in Kentucky on Thursday, Sept. 8. The all-new stage show will stop at Denver's Bellco Theatre on...
Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?
Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
