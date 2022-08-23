ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder

It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data

If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert

A tragic report from Arizona’s Family: Authorities rescued 150 dogs living in the middle of the Arizona desert. Responders found the dogs in “a campground full of trash and debris… kept in cages and handmade kennels,” per the report. Apparently, the dogs belonged to a couple living in the desert about 60 miles outside the city of […] The post 150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert appeared first on DogTime.
Cheryl E Preston

A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home

If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
Australian Shepherd vs Border Collie: Which dog is right for you?

From exercise needs to trainability, in the Australian Shepherd vs Border Collie race, there's very little separating these two active and intelligent breeds. When it comes to the Australian Shepherd vs Border Collie, there’s very little separating these two dogs with both of these intelligent, highly active and friendly breeds making for wonderful family companions.
Meet the Pilots Flying Dogs to Their New Homes

Shelters around the country are struggling. While some states can’t keep up with demand, others are euthanizing dogs due to a lack of space. Fortunately, a new solution is beginning to take flight: volunteer pilots who fly dogs to shelters with space. A Growing Dilemma Right now, animal rescue shelters are overwhelmed with dogs being […] The post Meet the Pilots Flying Dogs to Their New Homes appeared first on DogTime.
10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone

Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
