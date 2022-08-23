Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder
It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
marthastewart.com
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data
If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert
A tragic report from Arizona’s Family: Authorities rescued 150 dogs living in the middle of the Arizona desert. Responders found the dogs in “a campground full of trash and debris… kept in cages and handmade kennels,” per the report. Apparently, the dogs belonged to a couple living in the desert about 60 miles outside the city of […] The post 150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert appeared first on DogTime.
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
This dog name is the most popular in the US, report finds. Which others made the list?
Pet owners are big fans of one dog name — helping it rise up the rankings to become the most popular in North America, a new report finds. Luna now tops the list of names given to dogs in the United States and Canada, according to results shared Monday, Aug. 22.
lovemeow.com
Cat Left Behind Outside, is Scooped Up by Kind People, Turns Out, They Rescue Her Kittens too
A cat who had been left behind in a neighborhood, was scooped up by kind people. As it turned out, they rescued her kittens too. A cat named Tails was spotted in a neighborhood of Brisbane, Australia, scrounging around for food and shelter. Her previous owners had moved away and left her behind to fend for herself.
Animal shelters overwhelmed as more and more people surrender their pets
(CBS News) -- Animal shelters in some areas of the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas are making the difficult choice to surrender their cat or dog. "We had to make a decision about, you...
Battle brewing between Native Hawaiians, Bay Area developer over $200 million luxury condos
"We're just trying to fight for our kids' futures."
CBS News
Big dogs hard hit as pet adoptions plummet
During the pandemic pet adoptions from animal shelters skyrocketed. Now it is is the opposite. Andrea Nakano reports. (8-18-22)
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home
If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
Northern California water park temporarily closed after $300,000 fire
Velocity Island Park, which bills itself as "Northern California's Premier Cable Park," is closed after a fire Saturday.
Australian Shepherd vs Border Collie: Which dog is right for you?
From exercise needs to trainability, in the Australian Shepherd vs Border Collie race, there's very little separating these two active and intelligent breeds. When it comes to the Australian Shepherd vs Border Collie, there’s very little separating these two dogs with both of these intelligent, highly active and friendly breeds making for wonderful family companions.
lovemeow.com
Cat Has Been Living Outside for So Long, is Indoors with Her Kittens for the First Time
A cat who has been living outside for so long, is indoors with her kittens for the first time. Earlier this month, a Good Samaritan from Florida found a litter of kittens outside a home. They were situated in a pile of doors on the side of the house. The finder reached out to a local rescue, Animalluvr's Dream Rescue, for help.
Meet the Pilots Flying Dogs to Their New Homes
Shelters around the country are struggling. While some states can’t keep up with demand, others are euthanizing dogs due to a lack of space. Fortunately, a new solution is beginning to take flight: volunteer pilots who fly dogs to shelters with space. A Growing Dilemma Right now, animal rescue shelters are overwhelmed with dogs being […] The post Meet the Pilots Flying Dogs to Their New Homes appeared first on DogTime.
Renowned sandwich spot gets permanent Oakland home
A popular Asian American sandwich pop-up will soon have a permanent home in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood. OK’s Deli will be opening a full restaurant on September 1 at 3932 Telegraph Ave.
A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28th
Mezli is the first fully automated restaurant that serves food to order.Image credit Mezli. Robots? It’s Silicon Valley. A unique restaurant called Mezli is opening in San Francisco on August 28th. They are located at the Spark Social Mission Bay area at 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North in San Francisco. Its goal is to cater to the younger more healthy conscious techie market. They plan to serve healthy Mediterranean bowls at very affordable prices. Their goal is to serve fresh food quickly without human contact using robots.
lovemeow.com
Kitten Who Was Found Foraging for Food, Transforms into a Happy Indoor Cat in 3 Days
A kitten who was found foraging for food, transformed into a happy indoor cat in just three days. When Little Wanderers NYC was informed about a number of kittens needing help, outside an Upholstery shop in the Bronx, New York, volunteers of the rescue sprang into action. The kittens were...
Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula
From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
petpress.net
10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone
Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
