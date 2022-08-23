you noticed that the da is investigating Antioch PD but she won't prosecute the mother that helped this murderer get rid of this young lady's body and she won't prosecute the mayor of Antioch for his DUIs and also she won't prosecute the city council woman of Antioch that interfered with a police investigation but she sure is going after the police department it's bad enough that we won't have any officers on the streets because they won't work for our mayor just think what's going to happen if these 15% what they said it's released it's bad enough in Antioch as it is now this is all for our Mayors to get rid of the police department supported by our felon councilwoman who hates the police people wake up get rid of Lamar Thorpe Tunisia Taurus Walker and Diane bunten.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California city is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Shining a late afternoon light on the University of CaliforniaClay KallamBerkeley, CA
Support MOW Diablo Region with a Delicious Italian Dinner!Zoë BroussardSan Ramon, CA
Jewish Gateways To Explore Music of Jewish Icon Leonard CohenVince MartellacciiOakland, CA
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel EisenbergGreat Falls, MT
Comments / 8