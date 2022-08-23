FAIRFIELD -- Police in Rio Vista arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Fairfield bank twice while wearing an Amazon Prime coat. The man allegedly presented a note demanding money at the bank about 10:53 a.m. Tuesday. Officers were called and they found the suspect about 20 yards from his getaway vehicle, Fairfield police said. The suspect was wearing the distinctive coat, which he had worn while allegedly robbing the bank once before, but had no packages or items indicating he worked for Amazon, police said. The cash from the bank and the note used in the alleged robbery were found on the suspect, according to police. Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Theo Mwithi, most recently of Rio Vista.He was taken to Solano County Jail and booked on suspicion of two counts of felony robbery.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO