5 Of The Best Places To Catch Live Music In Twin Falls
The live music scene is pretty hopping around Twin Falls. There is always something going on and we are so here for it. If you are looking for fun places to find live music and a great environment, you have to check these places out. Copper Alibi. Copper Alibi is...
Remember When Ghost Adventures Passed Through Twin Falls ID?
New episodes of the popular paranormal reality series Ghost Adventures are scheduled to be released for streaming in just a few days. Many Magic Valley fans might recall when the investigation team drove through Twin Falls on their way to investigate a Gooding location a couple of years back. Ghost...
A Quartz Hotspot And Ghost Town Await North Of Twin Falls ID
If you're looking for a southern Idaho road trip that offers history, a bit of ghostly charm, and the opportunity to unearth some gorgeous stones, you need not travel any further than 190 miles north of Twin Falls. I've put a lot of miles on the old odometer throughout southern...
Music And BINGO Combined For Night Of Fun At Twin Falls First Food Hall
Get ready for Music Bingo! Yes, it is as cool as it sounds. And you can bring the entire family, or have a fun night out challenging your friends. 2nd South Market is the place to be!. Music BINGO At 2nd South Market. Music BINGO is a combination of music...
See the Pistols, Ponies, and Pistons Show For Free in Twin Falls
This might be the most action-packed show coming to the Twin Falls County Fair in 2022. The 'Pistols, Ponies, and Pistons' show is guaranteed to entertain and you can win tickets below. How To Win Tickets To The Pistols, Ponies, and Pistons Show. The Pistols, Ponies, and Pistons show is...
idaho.gov
Big game depredation actions continue into 2022 throughout southern Idaho
Consistent efforts by depredation staff from the Magic Valley Region are showing successes in parts of the region to reduce chronic big game depredation on agricultural crops. While consistent prevention tactics have been shown to change wildlife behavior, there continues to be new and ongoing incidents of big game depredating on crops, primarily corn, throughout the Magic Valley.
Why to Beware of Solicitors in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Summer has ended and school is back in session. Many of us are done traveling for a while, college students are back at CSI, and routines are back in full swing. With college back in as well, many of those college students are looking for jobs for the semester and school year, and a job that many of them will pick up is a door-to-door solicitor. Yes, people go door to door year around, but it does seem to be more common when school is in session. They have already begun, and some have made their presence felt. There are a few things to keep in mind when dealing with these door-to-door solicitors this year.
Man Falls 25-feet in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple Magic Valley emergency crews helped recover a man that suffered a 25-foot fall early Wednesday morning in Jerome. According to Magic Valley Paramedics, first responders were called out just before 8 a.m. to an industrial business in Jerome for the man that had fallen within a structure and needed to be rescued. The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT), Jerome Rural Fire Department, Jerome Sheriff's Office, Jerome Fire Department, and Air St. Luke's worked to get the man to an area hospital.
Ride ATVs And Hunt For Jasper 13 Miles North Of Twin Falls ID
If spending an afternoon riding all-terrain vehicles and searching for beautiful stones such as Jasper sounds like a good time, those in Twin Falls only have to travel 20-minutes to take part in both of these incredibly fun hobbies. Rockhounding is a hobby enjoyed by many in my family. My...
The 7 Highest Rated Martial Arts Studios in Twin Falls
With the next season of Cobra Kai only a few days away, we decided to look away from the tumultuous San Fernando Valley and focus on the martial arts studios in the Magic Valley. What Martial Arts Are Taught In Twin Falls. In Twin Falls you can pick from a...
Magic Valley’s Version Of The Catalina Wine Mixer Is Coming
For fans of the movie Step Brothers (and I know there are a lot of you), southern Idaho's closest thing to the Catalina Wine Mixer is just a few weeks away. Of course, this event won't have vulgar language or any affiliation with the fictitious company Prestige Worldwide. I just...
Cover Your Ears to Block Out these 8 Sounds of Twin Falls
When somebody moves to Twin Falls, there are a lot of adjustments to be made, especially if they have moved from the coast, a big city, or out of state. There are a few things that take some adjusting to get used to. The number one thing everyone comments on, including the locals, is that Twin Falls has some very distinct smells that burn the nostrils. It doesn't take long to figure out what some of them are and where they are coming from. They are a common topic that gets brought up, but nobody ever talks about the other senses. The smells are the most obvious, but some sounds take some adjusting as well, and after a while, you tune out because they become a part of everyday life, but to a visitor or newcomer, they may take time to get used to.
Dive In With Your Pups For The One Day Dedication To Dogs At Dierkes
The annual Pooch Splash Event held at Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls is right around the corner. A completely off-leash, one day dedicated to all things dogs, is a ton of fun. Pooch Splash is put together by the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. Details About Pooch Splash. On September 10th...
A Top State Gold Panning Site Is Just 30 Min From Twin Falls ID
There aren't too many more exciting outdoor hobbies than panning for gold. Idaho has numerous sites throughout the state where an abundance of gold is expected to lie, and one of those locations is along the river banks near a dam just 28 miles east of Twin Falls. The Snake...
kmvt
Family sets up GoFundMe account for injured rider at Cassia County Rodeo
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley community is coming together to support the family of a rider who was injured the Cassia County Fair this past weekend. The GoFundMe has been setup for Jockey, Dallas Erickson, who was in a bad accident while riding at the Cassia County Fair this past Saturday.
This Might be the Highest Priced Car Ever on Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace
There are a lot of ways that you can spend your money in the Magic Valley. As a father, the majority of mine goes to feeding my many children and making sure they have a house to live in. Maybe one day I’ll have extra cash and can think about buying something unnecessary and ridiculously expensive, like this most expensive car ever listed on the Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace.
Raise Mental Health Awareness By Attending Inspirational Event At CSI In Twin Falls
Twin Falls residents have an amazing opportunity to hear suicide attempt survivor Kevin Hines speak at the College of Southern Idaho. The event is free for the public and if you, or someone you know, has ever struggled with mental health issues this is a great opportunity to hear from someone who knows exactly what you are going through.
What Would You Do? Cop Blocked While Running Late in Twin Falls
What would you do? What would you do if you are running late to work, an appointment, to meet a friend or a movie and you find yourself rushing until you realize you have a police officer in front of you? You know what your foot says, you know what your heartbeat says, but does your brain agree or disagree? It is an unfortunate situation, but it is likely to happen more than once in life. When you are in a rush is when you seem to get stuck behind slow cars, a wreck, construction, or this situation happens. What do you do when you need to get somewhere and the law is standing in your way?
7 Reasons Twin Falls Will Be Saved When the World Ends
We all have our flaws and all have our good qualities. Sometimes certain parts of us are more recognizable than others. Lately, it seems that more and more of the bad parts of people have been coming out, and a few weeks ago, I wrote about why all of these flaws together are reasons why Twin Falls is going to hell. While there is a ton of negativity and evil in this world, and sinful acts happening around Twin, that doesn't mean that the whole town is this way. There are still good people and good qualities in Twin, and they are easy to spot every day. These are the reasons why Twin Falls will be saved if the end of the world were today.
The 7 Best Places to Get Donuts In and Near Twin Falls
School is back, which means having to get up early and take the kids to school, dealing with more morning traffic, and often running behind schedule because of it all. When you get behind schedule in the morning, it can be easy to forget to grab or eat breakfast, and doing so can throw off your whole day. A quick and easy fix can be to grab some donuts that you can eat on the go and enjoy some type of food in the morning. When it comes to Twin Falls and donuts, there are many choices and it can be tough to decide where to go. Here are some of the best donut places in Twin Falls, and why they are so good.
