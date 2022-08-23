Tonight could be more active than anticipated, so we’re issuing a Stage 1 flood alert for the region’s northern half

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
Houston Approves $18 Million to Build More Affordable HousingTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
spacecityweather.com
Rain shifts south of metro Houston today, and we’re watching the tropics ahead of Labor Day weekend
Good morning. The focus for moderate to heavy rainfall has shifted to the coast and offshore this morning, putting down a considerable amount of rain in locations near Matagorda Bay. The Houston metro area will continue to see healthy rain chances through at least the middle of next week, but accumulations do not look all that significant, such that we should be worried about flooding. We also need to keep an eye on the tropics, which may start to blossom as we approach Labor Day Weekend. We’ll discuss all of this below.
KENS 5
Why was flooding during Harvey so bad?
HOUSTON — Why was flooding during Harvey so bad? A lot of rain fell in the Houston area during Hurricane Harvey. One spot in Nederland recorded over 60 inches of rainfall. That is a record for the United States. A study in the journal Nature looked at why. Study...
cw39.com
Houston weather: rain backs off a bit, but more stormy days lie ahead
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Isolated thunderstorms are possible for Houston today, but overall the rain will cover much less ground than the last few days. Meanwhile, areas along the coast see a better rain chance, along with the highest potential for heavy downpours today. After a dip in the rain...
spacecityweather.com
Rain chances shift toward coast as Houston area faces a wet Wednesday
Good morning. Houston’s wet pattern will persist for awhile, but today and Thursday offer the best chances for widespread and heavy rainfall before the precipitation eases back just a bit. Overall we don’t have any real concerns for significant flooding, but we should continue to see the potential for some street flooding beneath the stronger storms. Additionally, we will need to monitor the tropics over the next month, as there are indications that the Atlantic is waking from its long slumber.
fox7austin.com
Flooding and rain chances trending down, temps remain below 100s
AUSTIN, Texas - The flooding threat and rain chances are trending down today and for the next few days. The heavy rain will be focused near the stalled front in South Texas putting a slight risk of localized flooding in Southeast Texas near Houston. The prime spots to see heavy...
cw39.com
Prayers answered, and then some: 8 inches of rain prompts flash flood warning
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Persistent rain Wednesday morning dropped 8″ of rain west of Houston in an area that was in exceptional drought. Yet another example of going from drought to flood in Texas. While covering the flash flood warning between Columbus and Sealy along I-10, CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan...
Five years since Harvey, Harris County leaders say major flood control projects better prepare us for next storm
HOUSTON, Texas — It's been five years since Harvey hit Texas. Scars of its wrath remain in places like 1945 Allen Parkway. That's where rising flood waters irreparably swamped KHOU 11’s home of nearly 60 years. "We had friends that actually came and rescued us in a canoe,”...
Click2Houston.com
Ground stop issued at IAH due to thunderstorms moving into the Houston area
HOUSTON – A ground stop has been issued at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Wednesday due to thunderstorms moving through our area. The ground stop is set to expire at 2:30 p.m. For more information regarding the storms sweeping across the Houston area:
Heavy rains cause historic, deadly flooding in Texas leading to high-water rescues
HOUSTON — While the rain hasn’t caused too much of a problem here in Houston, it’s a different story for the rest of the state. Gov. Greg Abbott canceled his visit to Spring Tuesday to address the flash flooding in Dallas. An emergency response briefing is set...
'It floods when the rains come' | Katy-area residents say they're trapped in their neighborhood when it rains
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — The incoming rain won't be severe, but it's enough to worry residents in a fairly new subdivision in the Katy area. They said the street to the neighborhood floods every time it rains, leaving them stranded. The residents believe the problem started when they began...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
NWS Update: Increasing Flood Risk Tonight
Ere is a quick weather update from our last email. A line of showers and thunderstorms has already started to move across our northwestern counties (Brazos Valley area) late this afternoon. The environment will be favorable for slow-moving thunderstorms, potentially resulting in flooding this evening into the overnight hours. The highest flash flooding threat will be north of the I-10 corridor (north of the Houston metro area) tonight. Here are some key points:
mocomotive.com
TIMELINE: Flood Watch issued for northern Houston-area counties until Tuesday night
HOUSTON — Another round of heavy rain is expected across the Houston area early this morning. The heaviest of the rain and greatest flooding potential will likely come during the morning commute and could potentially last into the early afternoon. Active weather alerts. A Flood Watch is in effect…
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why isn’t there a connection from the East Beltway to SH-225?
HOUSTON – Question: Roger Chapman’s question is, “Why is there NO exit from Beltway 8, to connect with SH-225 in Pasadena?”. Answer: According to the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s website, right now, drivers are experiencing major backups as they transit between the East Beltway and SH-225 because they have to stop at signalized intersections.
PLANetizen
Houston Inches Toward Reduced Car Dependency
“Although highway expansion continues in the region and driving remains the primary mode of transportation for most Houston-area residents, the city continues to inch away from its reliance on personal cars and trucks while expanding its infrastructure for cyclists, pedestrians and mass transit users,” writes Adam Zuvanich for Houston Public Media.
30,000 Texans lose property insurance as peak hurricane season approaches
The Texas Department of Insurance says 30,000 people have lost property insurance as a result of a company based in Florida becoming insolvent.
Why could this year’s quiet Atlantic hurricane season soon change?
HOUSTON — Heading into this hurricane season experts predicted there would be above-average activity. And even though it has been quiet just a couple of weeks ago the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Colorado State University were still saying we should expect an above-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic. If that prediction holds true it would be the seventh consecutive above-normal hurricane season.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana Regional Airport will no longer offer Houston flights beginning in September
United Airlines had acted as carrier at the TRA and will no longer offer the service. Airport Director Paul Mehrlich has said that despite losing the direct flights, passengers are still flying with American Airlines with over 70% of seats being occupied. Mehrlich said this trend will bring larger American aircraft to TRA, increasing the amount of seating on flights from 50 to 65. The larger flights will begin in October.
Woodlands Online& LLC
TRAFFIC UPDATE - I-45 shut down tonight
THE WOODLANDS, TX - A heads up for commuters; according to Houston TranStar, all southbound lanes of Interstate 45 will be shut down between Woodlands Parkway/Robinson Rd and Rayford/Sawdust. The shutdown will start at 9:00 p.m. tonight and last until 5:00 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday) morning. All southbound traffic will be shunted to the feeder road. Avoid the area if possible!
Heavy winds blow semi truck off Houston overpass as severe weather rocks region
Strong storms that caused widespread power outages across Greater Houston on Thursday are expected to continue through this weekend.
Boil water notice in effect for northwest Harris County residents following E. coli concerns
E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply over the weekend, city officials said. Here is what to do until the water gets cleared, which officials expect to be by Wednesday.
