Throwback To Dwight Yoakam Jamming Out “Fast As You” With Brothers Osborne & Keith Urban

Old Stagecoach Festival performances are some of my favorite videos to watch.

I daydream about eventually making it out to that festival, but till then, I will live vicariously through old footage.

2018’s lineup was a dream. Ashely McBryde, Morgan Wallen, Colter Wall, Cody Jinks, Jason Isbell, Garth Brooks, Tyler Childers, Brothers Osborne, Keith Urban, and the list goes on and on.

The best part about a festival with many artists of the same genre is they LOVE to make appearances during their friends’ sets.

One of my all-time favorite covers came out of this festival from friends dropping by.

Keith Urban was putting on his Saturday night headliner performance when Brothers Osborne stopped in to sing a few songs. Suddenly, a twanging electric guitar riff kicks off a new song.

“Fast As You,” originally by Dwight Yoakam, begins to blare through the stage speakers.

TJ Osborne takes the lead for the first verse and has familiarity in his voice of Yoakam. Urban is in the background ripping the guitar ’til he comes in at the second half of the first verse.

After they rock the chorus, out walks Dwight Yoakam himself.

The crowd goes absolutely wild as he seamlessly steps in at the beginning of the second verse.

At the end of the song, they have an absolute jam fest.

This is what Stagecoach is excellent for, a ton of artists that all respect each other there to have a good time with friends and play some damn good music.