KATU.com

Police identify man shot and killed in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Thursday released the identity of a man shot and killed earlier this month in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. Police were called Wednesday, Aug. 10 at around 9:10 p.m. to near Southeast 134th Avenue and Bush Street to investigate a shooting. Once there they found a...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man shot and killed at North Portland's Northgate Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Thursday released the identity of a man shot and killed in the Portsmouth neighborhood nearly two weeks ago. The shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 in the 6000 block of North Fessenden Street, at Northgate Park. Police said they found...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

McMinnville police shot and killed a man Tuesday afternoon, officials say

McMinnville, Ore. — We have new information on a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon, August 23, in McMinnville. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Residents say police investigation in McMinnville is a shooting. Just after 2:00 p.m., officers from the McMinnville Police Department responded to an apartment building on SW Barbara Street...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
KATU.com

Hiker's body recovered from Angel's Rest Trail

PORTLAND, Ore. — A search and rescue crew Thursday afternoon recovered the body of a hiker found off the Angel's Rest Trial at the bottom of a cliff. Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, a hiker alerted authorities about the body. Crews weren't able to recover the body Wednesday, and...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Body located at the bottom of a cliff near the Angel's Rest Trail

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said a body has been located at the bottom of a cliff just off the Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge. Multnomah County Search and Rescue worked Wednesday afternoon and evening to recover the body. The sheriff's office said it won't have an update on the recovery until Thursday morning.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Residents say police investigation in McMinnville is a shooting

McMINNVILLE, Ore. — McMinnville police said Tuesday that Oregon State Police have taken over an investigation of what neighbors said was a shooting near Northwest 2nd Street and Southwest Hill Road. A KATU crew observed a body on the ground, along with many shell casings. Police were on the...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
KATU.com

New 'rainbow fentanyl' found in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. — "Rainbow fentanyl" was seized in Tigard, according to police. Police were called to the 7600 block of Southwest Hunziker Road around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 about a suspicious person that a witness said was screaming and acting erratically, according to officials. Police said they...
TIGARD, OR
KATU.com

Neighbors concerned woodpiles at Mount Tabor Park are fire hazard

PORTLAND, Ore. — A giant wood pile at Mount Tabor Park recently caught the attention of community members. They were so concerned about the potential fire danger they started to dismantle it. They contacted KATU, saying they don't know who is responsible for multiple piles, but they were worried...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

City of Portland authorizes $3.7 million to buy 'badly needed' new police vehicles

PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland approved almost $3.7 million to buy new police cars. It was an emergency ordinance added to the City Council's calendar. The city's fleet supervisor says the police bureau has deferred new vehicle purchases for two years because prices are high, just like they are for anyone buying a new car. Wait times are long too.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Air quality alerts issued Thursday for Salem and Oregon City areas

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory today for the Salem and Oregon City areas due to smog. DEQ expects the advisory to last until at least Thursday evening. DEQ urges people to take steps to protect their health and limit...
OREGON CITY, OR
KATU.com

Oregon DHS asks public for helping in finding missing foster child

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl in foster care. Nevaeh Rohrbach was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 23. DHS says it believes she is in danger. It says she frequents homeless camps in Southeast Portland.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Portland Rescue Mission Safe at Last Telethon- An Inside Look

KATU has teamed up with the Portland Rescue Mission in our Safe at Last Telethon to help homeless women in our community get a new start in life. Shepherd’s Door is Portland Rescue Mission’s 12-month residential program for women and children transitioning out of homelessness. Just $24 a month is life changing, providing safety, shelter, and the first step to a second chance of life for women and children who are in dire need.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Rescue Mission: Erica's Story

When it comes to women and children who struggle with hunger and homelessness, Oregon has one of the highest rates in the nation. so what does it take to break out of this dangerous cycle? Portland Rescue Mission’s Erin Holcomb joined us to share Erica’s story. KATU has...
PORTLAND, OR

