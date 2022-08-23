Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top stories
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial Targeting
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top stories
Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and more
KATU.com
Police identify man shot and killed in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Thursday released the identity of a man shot and killed earlier this month in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. Police were called Wednesday, Aug. 10 at around 9:10 p.m. to near Southeast 134th Avenue and Bush Street to investigate a shooting. Once there they found a...
KATU.com
Man spits on, pepper sprays Red Robin employee during scam attempt, Tigard Police say
Tualatin Police are looking for a man who spit at a Red Robin employee on Wednesday before pepper spraying her in the face. The incident was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Red Robin on Southwest Nyberg Street in Tualatin. Arriving officers say they learned that the suspect...
KATU.com
Police identify man shot and killed at North Portland's Northgate Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Thursday released the identity of a man shot and killed in the Portsmouth neighborhood nearly two weeks ago. The shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 in the 6000 block of North Fessenden Street, at Northgate Park. Police said they found...
KATU.com
McMinnville police shot and killed a man Tuesday afternoon, officials say
McMinnville, Ore. — We have new information on a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon, August 23, in McMinnville. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Residents say police investigation in McMinnville is a shooting. Just after 2:00 p.m., officers from the McMinnville Police Department responded to an apartment building on SW Barbara Street...
KATU.com
Hiker's body recovered from Angel's Rest Trail
PORTLAND, Ore. — A search and rescue crew Thursday afternoon recovered the body of a hiker found off the Angel's Rest Trial at the bottom of a cliff. Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, a hiker alerted authorities about the body. Crews weren't able to recover the body Wednesday, and...
KATU.com
Body located at the bottom of a cliff near the Angel's Rest Trail
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said a body has been located at the bottom of a cliff just off the Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge. Multnomah County Search and Rescue worked Wednesday afternoon and evening to recover the body. The sheriff's office said it won't have an update on the recovery until Thursday morning.
KATU.com
Residents say police investigation in McMinnville is a shooting
McMINNVILLE, Ore. — McMinnville police said Tuesday that Oregon State Police have taken over an investigation of what neighbors said was a shooting near Northwest 2nd Street and Southwest Hill Road. A KATU crew observed a body on the ground, along with many shell casings. Police were on the...
KATU.com
New 'rainbow fentanyl' found in Tigard
TIGARD, Ore. — "Rainbow fentanyl" was seized in Tigard, according to police. Police were called to the 7600 block of Southwest Hunziker Road around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 about a suspicious person that a witness said was screaming and acting erratically, according to officials. Police said they...
KATU.com
Oregon City police arrest two teens after chase, report of stolen vehicles
OREGON CITY, Ore. — Police arrested two teenagers Thursday morning after at least two vehicles were reported stolen overnight. Police were called at 4:45 a.m. A resident told them that in the past two hours two cars were stolen from their driveway in the 14000 block of Talawa Drive, a neighborhood off Glen Oak Road.
KATU.com
Wanted man who shot at police and took a person hostage, charged with over 20 crimes
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office has charged Robert J. Connelly, 49, with 20 charges stemming from an incident earlier this month. PAST COVERAGE | Wanted man arrested after officers shoot at him, standoff in SE Portland. On August 16, police located Connelly as he...
KATU.com
Washington County murder suspect Fabian Hernandez takes own life, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — On August 17, 31-year-old Fabian Hernandez made an apparent attempt on his life, officials say. At 10:30 a.m., a deputy from the Washington County Sheriff's Office was performing a routine round in the jail when they noticed an adult in custody, Hernandez, had made an attempt on his life.
KATU.com
City of Portland makes progress clearing homeless camps near schools, still many to go
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland’s plan to clear homeless camps near schools is ongoing, but there are many camps near schools still intact. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued an emergency declaration last week banning campers on high-crash corridors and walking routes to grade schools in the city.
KATU.com
Neighbors concerned woodpiles at Mount Tabor Park are fire hazard
PORTLAND, Ore. — A giant wood pile at Mount Tabor Park recently caught the attention of community members. They were so concerned about the potential fire danger they started to dismantle it. They contacted KATU, saying they don't know who is responsible for multiple piles, but they were worried...
KATU.com
Arrest made in Vancouver hit-and-run that left victim critically injured
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The suspect accused of running over a man, critically injuring him last week, made his first appearance in court Tuesday. Ttong John was arrested south of Seattle on Friday, Aug. 19. Police said he fled there after stealing a car and then hitting the owner with it Tuesday, Aug. 16.
KATU.com
City of Portland authorizes $3.7 million to buy 'badly needed' new police vehicles
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland approved almost $3.7 million to buy new police cars. It was an emergency ordinance added to the City Council's calendar. The city's fleet supervisor says the police bureau has deferred new vehicle purchases for two years because prices are high, just like they are for anyone buying a new car. Wait times are long too.
KATU.com
Air quality alerts issued Thursday for Salem and Oregon City areas
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory today for the Salem and Oregon City areas due to smog. DEQ expects the advisory to last until at least Thursday evening. DEQ urges people to take steps to protect their health and limit...
KATU.com
Study: People coming back to Downtown Portland, large jump in foot traffic for 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Business Alliance released a new study Tuesday that shows people are returning to downtown Portland in higher numbers over 2020 and 2021. The study says foot traffic has increased across the downtown core with more people coming downtown for evenings and on weekends. Prior...
KATU.com
Oregon DHS asks public for helping in finding missing foster child
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl in foster care. Nevaeh Rohrbach was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 23. DHS says it believes she is in danger. It says she frequents homeless camps in Southeast Portland.
KATU.com
Portland Rescue Mission Safe at Last Telethon- An Inside Look
KATU has teamed up with the Portland Rescue Mission in our Safe at Last Telethon to help homeless women in our community get a new start in life. Shepherd’s Door is Portland Rescue Mission’s 12-month residential program for women and children transitioning out of homelessness. Just $24 a month is life changing, providing safety, shelter, and the first step to a second chance of life for women and children who are in dire need.
KATU.com
Portland Rescue Mission: Erica's Story
When it comes to women and children who struggle with hunger and homelessness, Oregon has one of the highest rates in the nation. so what does it take to break out of this dangerous cycle? Portland Rescue Mission’s Erin Holcomb joined us to share Erica’s story. KATU has...
