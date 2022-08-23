Yankees fan shocks social media by appearing to use hot dog as straw for beer

As far as strange behavior goes at the ballpark, this one might top the list.

A Yankees fan during Monday’s Subway Series game against the New York Mets was caught on camera poking a hole through his hot dog and sticking it in his beer to use as a straw.

If you do not believe the words you just read, well, you can watch for yourself.

The video was reposted by Jomboy Media and quickly gained traction on social media with fans reacting to the unbelievable thing they just witnessed — some disgusted while others actually seemed to be impressed.

A mixed bag from many on social media. What do you think? Fair or foul?

