In Jennifer Lopez’s world, there have been momentous changes in the last few months. Not only did she (finally) marry Ben Affleck but to mark the union, she officially changed her name on paper. (For professional purposes, she will remain Jennifer Lopez, or J.Lo.) More tangibly, however, she’s seems to be making some changes to her signature style. Best known for bold and sexy silhouettes, she’s been adding some more quintessentially classic looks to the mix without totally abandoning her penchant for streetwear and statement accessories. For proof, just peep some photos of Lopez’s weekend outfits in New York City, where she wore three completely different looks to reflect every facet of her ever-developing style. Her impeccable wardrobe ranges from practical to prim and proper (that is to say, it hasn’t stopped at the sweet white dress she wore for on her wedding day).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO