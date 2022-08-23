Read full article on original website
Michael Kors Collection Campaign Features Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey
The Michael Kors Collection fall campaign will launch Saturday featuring models Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey as they hit the town. The ads were photographed by Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.More from WWDThe 21 Most Popular 2019 Holiday Gifts, According to GoogleThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Fall 2019Michael Kors Celebrates Old Bond Street Store Opening “For fall, I wanted the collection to echo the energy and big-city glamour of New York, when you’re out on the town,” said Michael Kors. “The clothes and accessories are really everything you need for stepping up, stepping out and making an...
Louis Vuitton Is About to Drop a Bold, Updated Take on Its Empreinte Jewelry Collection
Louis Vuitton introduced its Empreinte jewelry collection in 2004, but the latest chapter, available online and in stores on August 19, offers a bold new take that also addresses one of the industry’s fastest-growing trends: gender-neutral designs. “Empreinte” translates to imprint or impression, but it also can be used to describe a footprint or handprint, making it an apt moniker for a collection that’s rooted in highlighting the unique signatures and design codes of this iconic French house. Francesca Amfitheatrof, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of jewelry and watches, indeed shines a spotlight on both the label’s best-known and more subtle details,...
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
Inside the Sparkling Paris Home of Jewelry Designer Aurélie Bidermann
Three weeks before French president Emmanuel Macron ordered COVID-19 confinement in 2020, French jewelry designer Aurélie Bidermann moved into an 18th-century flat on the Left Bank with her young daughter. Having all those months at home gave Bidermann time to meditate on the 3,200-square-foot south-facing space—to understand the light, the flow, and the energy. Confinement, she said, “allowed me to do the apartment as I wanted.”
Jennifer Lopez’s Weekend Outfits In NYC Are Such A Happy Mix Of Styles
In Jennifer Lopez’s world, there have been momentous changes in the last few months. Not only did she (finally) marry Ben Affleck but to mark the union, she officially changed her name on paper. (For professional purposes, she will remain Jennifer Lopez, or J.Lo.) More tangibly, however, she’s seems to be making some changes to her signature style. Best known for bold and sexy silhouettes, she’s been adding some more quintessentially classic looks to the mix without totally abandoning her penchant for streetwear and statement accessories. For proof, just peep some photos of Lopez’s weekend outfits in New York City, where she wore three completely different looks to reflect every facet of her ever-developing style. Her impeccable wardrobe ranges from practical to prim and proper (that is to say, it hasn’t stopped at the sweet white dress she wore for on her wedding day).
Halle Bailey Serves Body On The Red Carpet In A Sexy Slip Dress At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Event
Halle Bailey is all that and then some!
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
I Have Minimalist Style—Here Are the Fall Items I'll Wear With Jeans
Jen Andrews-Cater is a California-based influencer who has self-described minimalist style. She lives in Los Angeles, so it won’t get cooler for another few months, but fall does happen to be one of her favorite seasons. “If you’re a fashion girl like me, you start thinking and prepping for fall right around the end of July,” she says.
Jennifer Lopez Matches Her Child Emme Muniz in Baggy Jeans & Converse Sneakers on Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued their Paris family tour with their children. On Tuesday, the newlywed couple explored the Louvre museum in the French capital. Lopez’s child from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme Muñiz, came along for the private visit as well as Affleck’s daughter from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck.
Jennifer Lopez Nails Off-Duty Style in an Oversized Button-Up, Biker Shorts and Sneakers
Another day, another casual slay from Jennifer Lopez. The singer was spotted out in New York City rocking the perfect off-duty look. The “Get Right” artist, 53, was photographed leaving Bergdorf Goodman, sporting a white oversized button-up on Sunday, August 14. Lopez paired the timeless piece with gray biker shorts and chunky white sneakers — an effortless yet trendy outfit formula. She accessorized with rounded sunglasses and a crossbody handbag from Gucci. For her glam, Lopez went with soft makeup and had her hair styled in a low ponytail.
Kendall Jenner Wore It Sneakers with Fall's Biggest Skirt Trend
Kendall Jenner never leaves us lacking in outfit inspiration—even when she's just taking a weekend shopping trip to Whole Foods, as she did the other day. So if you're like me and are always on the hunt for fresh ways to style sneakers, look no further. You may have...
Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now — Shop The Celeb-Loved Brand
Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, the Birkenstock brand doesn't go on sale often. That's why you can score the best deals on the waterproof version of the celeb-approved Birkenstock footwear that has our attention. Now, select Birkenstock sandals are on sale to help complete your summer looks and head into fall in style.
Cynthia Erivo Shuts Down ‘The Rings Of Power’ Premiere In A Flowing Rick Owens Ensemble
Cynthia Erivo showed off her toned arms and sculpted shoulders in a flowing Rick Owens ensemble during the 'Rings Of Power' Premiere.
Fran Drescher Boosts Swirling D&G Bralette Dress With White-Hot Heels for ‘Uncoupled’ Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Fran Drescher took a bold step forward at the “Uncoupled” premiere in New York City on Tuesday night. Arriving at Paris Theater, the “Nanny” actress posed with Peter Marc Jacobson in a printed outfit by Dolce and Gabbana. Her ensemble featured white trousers and a matching plunging bralette, featuring a swirling blue print with a grid layer to mimic mosaic tiles. Layered atop the set was a matching cardigan. Drescher accessorized simply, pairing her look with a delicate pendant necklace and a quilted white leather shoulder bag. Drescher completed her ensemble with a set of...
Zara Just Debuted a $70 Version of the $450 Shoes French Girls Love
As I was somewhat mindlessly scrolling through Zara's new arrivals, one pair of shoes stood out to me. I recently shelled out $450 for a pair of shoes from the beloved French brand Carel and here was Zara offering a similar pair for just $70. (Even still, I don't regret my original purchase as I'm obsessed with the shoes and wore them to Copenhagen Fashion Week.)
Sofia Richie Suits Up for ‘Virgo Season’ in Cinched Blazer & Pyramid Heels
Sofia Richie’s is maximizing her neutral outfit options before summer comes to an end. The 23-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Friday to show off her latest ensemble. The caption underneath the image read “Virgo season coming soon”, followed by an emoji of a white dove. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) Richie showcased her sophisticated style sense with a model-ready pose. The media personality wore in an ivory blazer that had a black trim on the side, wide lapels and large black buttons. The piece offered versatility due to its button closer and zipper detailing...
Regina Hall Shines In 6-Inch Metallic Sandals & Feathered Midi Skirt at ‘Me Time’ Premiere
Regina Hall showed up and showed out for the premiere of her new Netflix film, “Me Time” held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Hall stars in the upcoming comedy alongside Kevin Hart, Marc Wahlberg and Tahj Mowry. “Me Time” will officially premiere on Netflix on Aug. 26. Hall looked stunning for the occasion. Styled by Alison Edmond, the actress hit the red carpet in a draped silk yellow top by The Sei. The shiny piece fell delicately off one shoulder and had a fitted bodice and 3/4 ruched sleeves. Taking her look up a notch, the entertainer teamed...
Adele Covers ‘Elle’ Magazine in Glamorous Slip Dresses, Fur Coat & More
Adele went bold for her latest covergirl moment, fronting the September 2022 issue of Elle — accompanied by a revealing new interview. For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in an array of glamorous ensembles for Mario Sorrenti’s lens. Styled by George Cortina, her cover shot ensemble consisted of a pale pink Fendi silk slip dress, trimmed with delicate red flounder. Layered beneath a brown fur Polo Georgis coat, Adele’s ensemble was finished with sheer Falke tights and gold Cartier rings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa) Elsewhere in the editorial, the vintage glamour-inspired editorial...
Lily Collins Brings ‘Emily in Paris’ Style Off-Screen in French Girl-Chic Loafers & Matching Chanel Boy Bag
Walking along the Seine in France, Lily Collins reprised her role in “Emily In Paris” while referencing a classic film. The titular lead posted a short video today with the Eiffel Tower pictured in the background. Collins can be seen doing a twirl on her trek, the video set to Abba’s “Our Last Summer.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) The “Mirror Mirror” actress was French-chic, Collins donning a clean and simple silhouette that began with a brown tank top tucked neatly into baby pink pants. The high-waisted pants were wide legged with a slouchy, casual...
J.Lo Just Wore Baggy Trousers in Italy So I Found a Scarily Similar $30 H&M Pair
For Bennifer fans, the couple's wedding is the gift that keeps on giving. First, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got hitched in Las Vegas and then jetted off to Paris. Then they had a second ceremony in Georgia and now they've just embarked on a second honeymoon in Italy. Is that the sweet life or what?
