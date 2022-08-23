100 Florida high school football players to watch this fall: Nos. 40-21

When talking about high school football in the state of Florida, athleticism along with top end speed is the thing that stands out the most here. With so many players to choose from all over the state, there are dozens of players not listed in the 100 and could have made the list - after you see the 100, let us know which other players would’ve made your list.

40 - DL John Walker, senior, Kissimmee Osceola

The UCF commitment will be a force for the Kowboys’ front seven at nose guard position coming in at 6-foot-3, 310 pounds. Walker is a handle for any guard or center on Friday nights.

39 - DE Ernest Willor, junior, IMG Academy

Willor is a specimen at the defensive end position, as his size (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) and speed make him a nightmare matchup for offensive tackles.

38 - DB Dijon Johnson, senior, Wharton

Formerly a Ohio State commitment, Johnson has opened up his college choices and he leads a talented Wharton secondary. He will be fun to watch this season in the Tampa Bay region.

37 - TE Pearce Spurlin, senior, South Walton

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end makes for a match-up problem for linebackers in coverage. Spurlin last season caught 74 passes for 1,404 yards and scored 20 touchdowns. Crazy numbers for a tight end.

36 - WR James Randle, junior, Mainland

Talk about fun to watch on film. Randle can make you miss on a tackle or take you vertical. Either way, Daytona Beach Mainland has themselves one of the top receivers in the state on the east coast.

35 - WR Aidan Mizell, senior, Boone

Last year was a breakout year for Mizell en route to making his commitment to Florida over the summer. He racked up 1,003 yards through the air and should be clearing that mark again this fall.

34 - S Makari Vickers, senior, Munroe

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety transferred over to Munroe from St. John Paul II after making 69 tackles and picking off two passes. Heck, we might see him play a lot of receiver this season for Munroe, too. He has offers from Alabama, Michigan and Oklahoma.

33 - S Jordon Johnson-Rubell, junior, IMG Academy

We continue with another safety in our rankings and Johnson-Rubell is a good one. Hard hitter and rangy, has his share of college suitors as well.

32 - DE Booker Pickett, junior, Wharton

One of not only the top defensive lineman in the Tampa Bay Area, but obviously in the state. Pickett had himself a strong 2021, racking up 60 tackles, 17 for a loss and a staggering 22 sacks.

31 - TE Riley Williams, senior, IMG Academy

The University of Miami was once a factory seemingly for tight ends and the Hurricanes will be getting one of the best prospects in the country at the position.

30 - OT Jimothy Lewis, junior, IMG Academy

An edge rusher’s worst nightmare comes via Lewis. Has great feet and technique for a tackle at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds. He’s one of the top at offensive tackle position per 247Sports in the country.

29 - LB/DE Adarius Hayes, junior, Largo

Potentially an edge rusher on the next level, but Hayes is fun to watch on this Largo defense. Hayes posted numbers of 102 tackles and 18 of them going for a loss.

28 - DE Dylan Stephenson, junior, Columbus



Speed kills on the edge and Stephenson brings that to the defensive end position. A 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect heads up a Explorers’ front seven that’s one of the best defensive lines in south Florida.

27 - LB Raylen Wilson, senior, Lincoln

The University of Georgia have loaded up at the linebacker position via the Class of 2023 and Wilson brings the combination of elite speed and strength. In 2021, Wilson had 139 tackles, 16 for a loss for the Trojans.

26 - S Jaylen Heyward, junior, Rockledge

Can’t miss Heyward when looking at the Raiders defense. The safety was top player on the Rockledge defense after recording 35 tackles and picking off three passes.

25 - LB Malik Bryant, senior, Jones

Just on display on the preseason against Northwestern, Bryant enters the 2022 season as one of the top linebackers in the state. A University of Miami commitment, Bryant at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds can go sideline to sidelines with the shiftiest of them.

24 - LB Troy Bowles, senior, Jesuit

Son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach Todd Bowles, Troy has made a name for himself as one of the best linebackers in the country. Might see him play some safety for Jesuit, as they field a deep linebacking corps. Bowles is a Georgia commitment.

23 - CB Zaquan Patterson, junior, Chaminade-Madonna

The Lions make the argument of being the most talented team in the state and players like Patterson make that something to consider. Patterson’s ability to tackle in open space and cover receivers, tight ends, let’s just say he can do it all on defense.

22 - RB Stacy Gage, junior, Wharton

Gage is back where it all started for him at Wharton, where he could be the top running back in the state. Could he be the difference maker the Wildcats need to make a run for a state championship?

21 - DE Samuel M’Pemba, senior, IMG Academy

Great talent at the defensive end position on a ridiculously loaded defensive line for the Ascenders. M’Pemba has offers from every major Division I school, including Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma and Notre Dame.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.