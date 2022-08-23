Read full article on original website
The Dispatch
Ocean City Moves Ahead With Lumber Bid, Keeping Boardwalk Project On Schedule
OCEAN CITY — The second phase of a major Boardwalk re-decking project will go off as planned this fall after resort officials this week approved a recommendation for the low bid for the lumber for the project. The complete re-decking of the Boardwalk has been in the works for...
WBOC
West College Ave. Construction Causing Frustration With Homeowners
SALISBURY, Md. - Bike lane construction is behind schedule and narrowing the driving lanes of West College Ave. Neighbors, Denise Willis and Madison Arrowsmith say the construction had made it difficult and frustrating for them. "I think the lanes are too narrow. We can't get in and out of our...
Ocean City Today
Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City
An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
WGMD Radio
Help Wanted: Rehoboth Beach Looks to Fill Openings on Commissions, Committees
Rehoboth Beach citizens who want to serve in their community are invited to express interest in joining a city board, commission or committee. Several of the groups have vacancies that the Mayor and Commissioners will fill this fall. Applications are due by September 22nd in order to be considered this fall. Applications will be kept on file if other openings arise.
WMDT.com
Fire damages historic Berlin hotel and restaurant
BERLIN, Md. – The Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damages in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company received a report of smoke in the kitchen of the historic Victorian-period three-story hotel and restaurant, which dates back to 1895. Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area and were able to quickly contain the blaze to an area below a window leading into the kitchen.
WBOC
Water Advisory Lifted in Rehoboth Beach
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- This afternoon the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control lifted the water advisory in Rehoboth Beach. The water advisory was issued due to high levels of bacteria found in the water. DNREC says this is likely caused by excessive rainfall pushing wildlife droppings into waterways.
WBOC
Weather Paradox: Lack of Rain and Too Much Rain Causing Trouble in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Irrigation systems were working hard Thursday afternoon in eastern Sussex County, where rainfall this summer has been scarce in areas, with parts of the county under moderate drought conditions. For gardeners in the nursery industry, the extended dry weather makes for coms backbreaking work and frustrating...
The Dispatch
Petition Seeks To Rename Road ‘Gavin Knupp Way’
BERLIN – A petition drive launched last week to consider renaming a portion of Grays Corner Road in memory of a 14-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run collision appears to be gaining momentum and there is some precedent for the practice. Around 10:45 p.m. on July 11, a black...
shorelocalnews.com
Food Truck at Ocean City Municipal Airport Now Open Daily
Food truck serving a breakfast and lunch is now open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Ocean City Municipal Airport at 2600 Bay Avenue. The “On the Way Café” is run by the owners of the former Arlene’s on Asbury, and it serves a wide variety of breakfast and lunch items, along with daily specials, a gluten-free menu, and vegetarian and vegan options.
WGMD Radio
House Catches Fire, Partially Collapses in Worcester Co.
A home that stood for more than 90 years has been wrecked by a fire in Worcester County. Members of the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company and other departments responded to the fire on McGrath Road in Eden early Monday morning. The home was occupied at the time of the fire, which spread through the residence and caused a partial collapse.
The Dispatch
Tram Supervisors Lauded For Boardwalk Fire Actions
OCEAN CITY – Two Boardwalk tram supervisors were recognized this month for their heroic actions in averting potential disaster when a fire broke out last month in the basement of a downtown Boardwalk apartment building. Around 10 p.m., July 12, the Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched to a...
WBOC
Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Del. - A small airplane made an emergency landing at the Delaware Coastal Airport early Thursday afternoon. The plane was a Cessna 210 model; a single engine, high wing plane that can seat six passengers at a time. According to Sussex County spokesperson Chip Guy, the emergency landing was caused by a malfunction in the plane's landing gear.
WBOC
Protective Gear and Talks to Consider as Mass Shootings Are on a Rise
POCOMOKE CITY, Md --- It is an unfortunate reality. Many parents are adding bulletproof gear to their kid's back-to-school shopping list. Hardwire, LLC in Pocomoke City recently donated 1,600 emergency response shields to Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester County Schools. John Laverty, a patrolman with the Pocomoke Police department says these shields will help first responders save lives.
WBOC
EPA Says Salisbury Medical Facility Polluted Air with Possibly Cancer Causing Chemical
SALISBURY, Md. - The Environmental Protection Agency says the Trinity Sterile facility on Kiley Drive in Salisbury is emitting possibly cancer causing chemicals into the air. The risk is elevated, albeit extremely low within an approximately one mile radius around the facility. The EPA says trinity installed a wet scrubber,...
firststateupdate.com
Officials: Escaped Sussex Community Corrections Center Inmate Apprehended Thursday
The Delaware Department of Correction said that an Inmate at Sussex Community Corrections Center (SCCC) in Georgetown walked away from an approved outside work assignment at the facility Thursday morning. FSU has learned that area offices were placed on lockdown at around 11:30, while officials searched for Ryan Gray, 26,...
Cape Gazette
WGMD Radio
Update: Investigation into Fatal Hit-&-Run Fatality Takes New Turn
Maryland State Police are now investigating two vehicles of interest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident in Wicomico County last week. 29-year-old Colin Lin of Lewes died at the scene after being struck on Northbound Route 13 near Oliphant Street, as he was operating a scooter. Initially, police reported...
Ocean City Seeking Women Wanted for Restaurant Theft
OCEAN CITY, MD – On Friday, Ocean City Police responded to a restaurant on the...
WMDT.com
Police working to identify graffiti suspect in Rehoboth Beach area
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Police in Rehoboth Beach are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to several graffiti incidents in the area. The suspect (pictured above) is wanted in connection to seven separate graffiti incidents that took place between July 25th and August 11th. Police have been actively investigating the incidents and have been able to obtain photos from surveillance videos taken around the time of the incidents.
WMDT.com
Police: Del. elementary school burglarized, investigation underway
FELTON, Del. – Felton Police are asking for the public’s help after a local elementary school was burglarized over the weekend. We’re told on Sunday, two unknown suspects broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School through a window, ransacked the school, and stole a computer. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
