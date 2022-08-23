ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ocean City Today

Three charged with gun and drug-related crimes in Ocean City

Three men were arrested in Ocean City last weekend after they were found to be in possession of two loaded handguns and several different forms of marijuana packaged for distribution. Joshua Bernard Latuharhary, 19, of Fairfax, Virginia, Augustine Kofi Boakye, 19, of Lorton, Virginia, and Henokh Yareday Natanae Matheos, 22,...
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
Easton, MD
Society
Easton, MD
Government
WBOC

Bat Tests Positive for Rabies in Wicomico County

DELMAR, Md. - The Wicomico County Health Department is notifying the public that a bat tested positive for rabies Thursday in the 31000 area of Dagsboro Road in Delmar. The health department is advising all residents to be aware of their surroundings and avoid contact with all wild or stray animals.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
The Dispatch

Petition Seeks To Rename Road ‘Gavin Knupp Way’

BERLIN – A petition drive launched last week to consider renaming a portion of Grays Corner Road in memory of a 14-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run collision appears to be gaining momentum and there is some precedent for the practice. Around 10:45 p.m. on July 11, a black...
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

Water Advisory for Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued a recreational water advisory Tuesday for a stretch from Pennsylvania Avenue to Stockley Street due to high levels of bacteria. DNREC is warning swimmers about the potentially harmful bacteria. Recent rainfall and resulting stormwater could be factor into the rise of the bacteria.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
mainlinetoday.com

Solomons, Maryland Is a Perfect Getaway From the Main Line

Solomons Victorian Inn, located at the tip of Southern Maryland’s Solomons Island in the Chesapeake Bay, is an ideal retreat for Main Liners. DRIVE TIME: 3 hours, 30 minutes. THE SCOOP: Built in 1906, this charming Queen Anne Victorian sits on the tip of Southern Maryland’s Solomons Island in...
SOLOMONS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Bags#Single Use Plastic
WMDT.com

Fire damages historic Berlin hotel and restaurant

BERLIN, Md. – The Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damages in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company received a report of smoke in the kitchen of the historic Victorian-period three-story hotel and restaurant, which dates back to 1895. Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area and were able to quickly contain the blaze to an area below a window leading into the kitchen.
BERLIN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Councilwoman to seek suspension of operations at CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal

BALTIMORE – City council members held a second hearing Wednesday night to understand what led to the explosion at the CSX Transportation coal facility late last year. The explosion happened on Dec. 30, 2021, at a coal silo on Benhill Avenue. It shattered windows and damaged homes. Nobody was killed or injured. Wednesday was the first time CSX representatives were present at a hearing, said one Curtis Bay resident. CSX has operated out of Curtis Bay for 140 years, said Brian Hammock, the vice president of State Government Affairs for CSX. He said the explosion was caused by a building of methane on...
BALTIMORE, MD
mdhistory.org

Steamship ‘Express’

A view of the steamship "Express," owned by the Tolchester Steamboat Company, carrying passengers across the Chesapeake Bay. The company ran excursion steamships to the Tolchester Beach Amusement Park in Kent County, Maryland, from its pier at Light Street in Baltimore City. Verso: With the compliments of Father Newton Thompson...
KENT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands

BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Eater

How to Plan a Perfect 24-Hour Getaway to St. Michaels, Maryland

After crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, follow U.S. Route 50 down the Delmarva Peninsula and hook west along the scenic stretch of Route 33 to stumble upon Maryland’s coastal cottage town of St. Michaels. Part of the beauty of this idyllic destination – just a 1.5-hour drive from D.C. – is its postage-stamp size. Between the main dining-dense drag of Talbot Street to cute cobblestone side streets leading the way to water, soaking up the picturesque harbor’s top attractions in one day is easy as pie.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Big changes for the Maryland zoo

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland zoo in Baltimore is embarking on a plan that they say will define and shape the country’s third oldest zoo. The zoo's president Kirby fowler tells FOX45 news about the major changes that will take place. Visitors will have a brand new experience...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Family Mourns Man Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash

A Maryland family is in mourning after a horrible freak accident. Francisco Madero of Glen Burnie was killed Tuesday on a rural road in Anne Arundel County when the garbage truck he was working on crashed on top of him. Medero’s family left flowers near the deep ruts beside the...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
NBC Washington

Worker Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash

A garbage truck rolled over in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday morning, crushing and killing a worker on the truck. The truck was near the intersection of Broadwater Drive and Blaine Road in Deale about 11:15 a.m. when it moved over to allow a car to pass. Two wheels fell...

Comments / 0

Community Policy