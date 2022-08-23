Read full article on original website
Furniture Today
Former Paramount chairman, president Arthur Diamonstein dies at 92
NORFOLK, Va. – Arthur Diamonstein, the former president and chairman of third-generation Paramount Sleep Co. who led the company through a significant period of growth, has died. He was 92. Diamonstein joined the family mattress manufacturing business co-founded in 1935 by his father upon his honorable discharge from the...
Outdoor movies to be screened at Town Center Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Get ready for "Movies In The Plaza!'. The family-friendly event will screen movies each Saturday night at sunset starting September 3. The movies will be shown on a large outdoor screen at Town Center Fountain Plaza. The following movies are scheduled for Movies In The...
4 months after Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone retired, city chooses firm to find his replacement
NORFOLK, Va. — A little more than four months after Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone retired from his post, the city has chosen a firm to look for his replacement. Thursday, a spokeswoman said Morris & McDaniel Management Consultants will be helping Norfolk find its next "top cop." Because...
Virginia Beach couple responsible for largest coupon scam in U.S. history to appear on ABC series 'The Con'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 26, 2022. A Virginia Beach couple who was sentenced to prison last year for a multi-million dollar coupon scam that impacted multiple businesses will be featured in an ABC primetime series on August 25.
Man who admitted to Hampton Roads killing spree in March appears in VB court
Cola Beale, the man at the center of a killing spree that happened back in March of 2022 appeared in Virginia Beach court on Thursday.
13newsnow.com
Remembering Rosa: Woman hit, killed in Virginia Beach crash was a leader in the Hampton Roads Filipino community
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A driver is accused of hitting two people who were walking in a crosswalk near Constitution Drive at Virginia Beach Town Center. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Monday. Rosa Blanco, 76, died from her injuries, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Over...
Inspired by son, Virginia Beach couple readies school for children with autism
After searching for the perfect fit for their son's education, Maegan and Josh Cahoon decided to create it. Maverick Learning Center is a school in Virginia Beach for children on the autism spectrum.
Virginia Beach city leaders, Pharrell Williams meet to talk next steps for the 'Atlantic Park' project
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A tweet is creating a lot of buzz online around the city of Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach native and musician Pharrell Williams shared a picture of himself meeting with leaders from the city this week. The meeting happened in New York with Virginia Beach City...
Pharrell meets with Virginia Beach leaders for the first time after moving Something in the Water festival
For the first time since Pharrell Williams announced he was pulling his Something in the Water music festival from Virginia Beach, citing the city energy as "toxic," he met with multiple leaders from his hometown over lunch.
The Just Heal Bro Tour is coming to Norfolk
The "Just Heal Bro" tour is coming to Norfolk State University on August 26 at 5 pm. The event will be at the Dorothy B. Brothers Auditorium of the NSU Student Center.
Loved ones learn about the man who allegedly killed Virginia Beach mother of 4
Court documents say Wednesday night Gary Morton was driving Covington's car when he abducted her from her home on Thalia Trace drive.
The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother’s life
40-year-old Marie Covington's four children should be in the process of making plans to return to school in the fall. Instead, they are making plans to bid farewell to their mother.
WTKR
Taste of Suffolk Downtown Street Festival returns for its 16th year in Hampton Roads
SUFFOLK, Va — Looking for something fun and delicious to do this upcoming September?. Then the 16th annual Taste of Suffolk Downtown Street Festival is just for you. The festival will be held on Saturday, September 10 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. in historic Downtown Suffolk. The event...
VA parents, teachers say declining reports of bullying does not reflect reality
Data on bullying reported to the VADOE shows a sharp decline, but parents, teachers, and anti-bullying advocates told News 3 that the numbers don’t reflect the reality at schools statewide.
1619 Commemoration of 1st enslaved Africans returns to Ft. Monroe
This weekend, the Fort Monroe Authority, National Park Service, Project 1619 and the City of Hampton will host a series of events.
WAVY News 10
Man accused of killing Virginia Beach woman Marie Covington due in court Thursday
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Gary Morton the man charged in the death of Virginia Beach mother Marie Covington, is set to appear in Norfolk General District Court this morning for an arraignment. The 43-year-old is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. Covington’s family reported her...
Three Virginia Beach men arrested in connection to robbery
Three Virginia Beach men were arrested on robbery charges and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Norfolk group home for disabled veterans pleads for help as it faces closure
With inflation still on the rise, one local non-profit is making a desperate plea. A Hand in Need is asking for donations to help the seniors and veterans they serve.
Virginia Beach man robbed in his car in broad day light, neighbors speak out
A robbery in the early evening hours Wednesday is rocking one Virginia Beach community. Many tell our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones it's a quiet neighborhood.
VB Police announce internal investigation into handling of Marie Covington case
Virginia Beach Police have opened an inquiry into the timeline of the department's response and reporting on the missing woman that was found dead in Norfolk.
