Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Related
WMDT.com
Armed robbery at Dover hotel lands man behind bars
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following an armed robbery at an area hotel early Monday morning. At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a room at the First State Inn for a reported armed robbery. It was determined that a suspect had entered a room at the Inn with a black-colored rifle and demanded money from the victims. The suspect then reportedly took an unknown amount of money and fled southbound from the hotel.
Ocean City Today
Berlin police search for suspect in Sunday home invasion
Police continue to search for the man who broke into a Berlin home on Sunday night, got into a scuffle with an occupant after brandishing a weapon, and then ran before police arrived. Berlin police responded to reports of an active home invasion near Broad Street at approximately 11 p.m....
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Arrests Subject Following Stabbing Incident
Detectives from the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit have arrested 33-year-old Robert Webb-Asare of Dover, DE for murder following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:10 a.m., troopers responded to the Planter’s Run apartment complex in Dover regarding a stabbing incident....
WBOC
Two New Vehicles Linked to Deadly Tokyo Steakhouse Hit and Run
SALISBURY -- It is confirmed that Colin H. Lin, the 29-year-old killed in the tragic hit and run on Tuesday, August 16th, is the son of the family that owns Tokyo Steakhouse in Salisbury. Information has also surfaced that the original photo released by police, which described a blue "bobtail" truck with a white stripe down the side, might be incorrect. According to the Maryland State Police Department, based on new evidence found at the scene, they believe they have a new lead on the vehicle that was involved in that hit and run. On Monday, investigators identified additional vehicles of interest. One of the cars was a white 2009 Ford Edge. That car has been seized and is being stored at the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack. Police are investigating another vehicle of interest. An analysis of the debris from the car at the scene identified the parts belonging to a Kia Soul, believed to be a light colored Kia between the model years 2016 and 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City Today
Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City
An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Crash Turns Into Gunfight In Cheswold,16-Year-Old Shooter Hit, Man, 18, Wanted
Cheswold Police are investigating an auto accident turned shooting. Officials said on 08/15/2022 at 3:12 PM Cheswold Police were dispatched for the report of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Boggs Run in Cheswold, DE. The first police unit was on scene at 3:14 PM and quickly blocked off the area, locating a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and rendered medical assistance as other police units and EMS arrived and transported the male to the hospital.
Police Looking for Gals Who Hit the Great White Shark In Cape May
Cape May Police are looking for suspects who allegedly shoplifted from the Great White Shark store in Cape May. Police say the two women stole from the store, which is located on the Washington Street Mall. If you can help Cape May Police with identification, you're urged to call Detective...
WBOC
Deadly Car Crash in Hartly
HARTLY, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that occurred in the Harly area Wednesday afternoon. Police say a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign going north on Brittney Lane at the intersection of Halltown Road. At the same time, a 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling east approaching the intersection. The driver of the Toyota rolled into the path of the truck and was struck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday afternoon. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:18 p.m., a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Halltown Road approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Ram pickup truck. As a result, the front of the Ram struck the left side of the Corolla. Both vehicles traveled in a northeasterly direction until coming to rest on Halltown Road.
NBC Washington
Worker Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash
A garbage truck rolled over in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday morning, crushing and killing a worker on the truck. The truck was near the intersection of Broadwater Drive and Blaine Road in Deale about 11:15 a.m. when it moved over to allow a car to pass. Two wheels fell...
WBOC
Police Investigating Berlin Home Invasion
BERLIN, Md. - Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a late Sunday night home invasion in Berlin. The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation said it happened at around 11 p.m. at a home on Broad Street. Berlin police officers responded to the scene and learned a male suspect forcefully gained entry through a window to the home while the owners were inside. A weapon was produced during the incident. After a brief struggle ensued, the suspect took off on foot prior to the officers' arrival. Officers with the Berlin Police Department then contacted the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation to pursue the investigation.
WMDT.com
Police asking for public’s help in recent home invasion investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in a home invasion/shooting/attempted murder investigation. On August 8th, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive for a report of shots fired in the area. Through the investigation, it was learned that multiple unknown subjects went to the residence in a stolen vehicle and committed a home invasion. During the home invasion, the victim and suspects reportedly exchanged gunfire before the suspects fled in the stolen vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
Police working to identify graffiti suspect in Rehoboth Beach area
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Police in Rehoboth Beach are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to several graffiti incidents in the area. The suspect (pictured above) is wanted in connection to seven separate graffiti incidents that took place between July 25th and August 11th. Police have been actively investigating the incidents and have been able to obtain photos from surveillance videos taken around the time of the incidents.
WBOC
Attempted Murder/Home Invasion Investigation in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.-The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted murder in Salisbury. Officials say it happened on August 8th on Honeysuckle Drive. Several people broke into a home, exchanging gunfire with the victim according to the Sheriff's office. The intruders took off in a stolen vehicle-one is believed to have been hit in the shooting.
WDEL 1150AM
Dover Police seek pursuit suspect
Dover Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the suspect who drove his vehicle towards an officer, and then led police on a pursuit on Thursday night, August 18, 2022. Police have posted a store surveillance photo of the suspect and are asking anyone who can identify the...
WMDT.com
Fire damages historic Berlin hotel and restaurant
BERLIN, Md. – The Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damages in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company received a report of smoke in the kitchen of the historic Victorian-period three-story hotel and restaurant, which dates back to 1895. Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area and were able to quickly contain the blaze to an area below a window leading into the kitchen.
WMDT.com
Part two: When Innocent Apps Turn Deadly
MARYLAND – In several of the mass shootings in 2022, reports show, the shooter took to social media before firing off the gun. The question is: Can we prevent these violent acts by monitoring the hands behind social media? Is that the solution?. This is part two of our...
Ocean City Seeking Women Wanted for Restaurant Theft
OCEAN CITY, MD – On Friday, Ocean City Police responded to a restaurant on the...
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing Delaware woman
CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
Maryland Man Burning Debris With Gas Airlifted To Hospital When Flames Flash: Fire Marshal
What started as an innocuous gasoline-fueled fire outside a Maryland home led to a hospital visit for a 75-year-old man who suffered burn wounds in Dorchester County and had to be airlifted for treatment, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Members of the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department...
Comments / 1