SALISBURY -- It is confirmed that Colin H. Lin, the 29-year-old killed in the tragic hit and run on Tuesday, August 16th, is the son of the family that owns Tokyo Steakhouse in Salisbury. Information has also surfaced that the original photo released by police, which described a blue "bobtail" truck with a white stripe down the side, might be incorrect. According to the Maryland State Police Department, based on new evidence found at the scene, they believe they have a new lead on the vehicle that was involved in that hit and run. On Monday, investigators identified additional vehicles of interest. One of the cars was a white 2009 Ford Edge. That car has been seized and is being stored at the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack. Police are investigating another vehicle of interest. An analysis of the debris from the car at the scene identified the parts belonging to a Kia Soul, believed to be a light colored Kia between the model years 2016 and 2019.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO