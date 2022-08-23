Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Related
easternshorepost.com
Seacrets restaurant coming to Chincoteague
The owner of a well-known Ocean City, Md., restaurant and bar plans to open a business on Chincoteague. Seacrets Restaurant and Bar owner Leighton Moore announced land where the business will be located, on the southwest end of Chincoteague, was acquired in late July. The plan is to open Seacrets...
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
Eater
How to Plan a Perfect 24-Hour Getaway to St. Michaels, Maryland
After crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, follow U.S. Route 50 down the Delmarva Peninsula and hook west along the scenic stretch of Route 33 to stumble upon Maryland’s coastal cottage town of St. Michaels. Part of the beauty of this idyllic destination – just a 1.5-hour drive from D.C. – is its postage-stamp size. Between the main dining-dense drag of Talbot Street to cute cobblestone side streets leading the way to water, soaking up the picturesque harbor’s top attractions in one day is easy as pie.
Ocean City Today
Harrison's Harbor Watch get approval to expand in Ocean City
The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners last week granted the owners of Harrison’s Harbor Watch permission to expand into an outdoor space next to the restaurant, allowing it to have live entertainment from March through November. In a 3-0 vote, the commissioners approved the expansion, though music groups...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
Fire damages historic Berlin hotel and restaurant
BERLIN, Md. – The Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damages in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company received a report of smoke in the kitchen of the historic Victorian-period three-story hotel and restaurant, which dates back to 1895. Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area and were able to quickly contain the blaze to an area below a window leading into the kitchen.
starpublications.online
Beef and dumpling dinner
St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church will be having a beef and dumpling dinner on Sept. 11 at the VFW in Delmar. Drive thru carry out only from 12:30 until 4 p.m. The cost is $18 per dinner.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 26, 2022
Pat Sajak, host of the TV show “Wheel of Fortune,” came to town in 2003 to judge a “Vanna White Look-Alike Contest” at the Carousel Hotel. Sponsored by the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce as a fundraiser, the event received lots of attention from the local media.
wjbr.com
Star Wars Festival Comes To Delaware
Jedis, Ewoks, and Wookies will gather together in Milton this weekend as a Star Wars Festival comes to Delaware. Milton Delaware will be the site of the out-of-this-world festival on August 27th. Hudson Fields is located at 29763 Eagle Crest Rd, Milton, DE 19968. The event kicks off at 5...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOC
Final Preparations Being Made for National Folk Festival
SALISBURY, Md. - The National Folk Festival is returning to Salisbury for the fifth consecutive year. The festival will begin on Friday, Aug. 26 and run through Sunday, Aug. 28. It will feature live music, dancing, and plenty of food, drinks, and other fun activities. Most of the tents and stages are already set up, which is a good sign that the festival is right around the corner, and people of Salisbury are thrilled.
The Dispatch
Ocean City Moves Ahead With Lumber Bid, Keeping Boardwalk Project On Schedule
OCEAN CITY — The second phase of a major Boardwalk re-decking project will go off as planned this fall after resort officials this week approved a recommendation for the low bid for the lumber for the project. The complete re-decking of the Boardwalk has been in the works for...
The Dispatch
OC Jeep Week Starts Thursday With Favorites From Years Past, New Events
OCEAN CITY – Ocean City Jeep Week gets underway Thursday and runs through Sunday. The 2022 highlight is what organizers are calling, “The Great Jeep Week Hangout,” when an aerial group photo of more than 1,500 participating Jeeps will take place. The photo op is happening at the West Ocean City Park & Ride on Route 50 on Saturday from 7-8 p.m. Afterwards head over to Micky Fins restaurant on the West Ocean City harbor for a wrap party with special happy hour pricing with a show badge.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Army Corps, Maryland DOT sign $4B agreement to use material dredged from Port of Baltimore to restore mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem
Maryland and federal officials on Tuesday signed a new $4 billion agreement to restore the mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem using sediment dredged from the Port of Baltimore and the Honga River. Col. Estee Pinchasin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District commander, and Maryland Department of Transporation Secretary James F....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
“Run-off” scheduled for Special Mayoral Election in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge officials have announced the uncertified results of Tuesday’s Special Election for Mayor. We’re told that according to True Ballot, it is projected that Steve Rideout and Senator Addie Eckardt will advance to a “run-off” for the election. The uncertified results show that Rideout received 468 (35.21%) votes, while Eckardt received 403 (30.32%) votes.
Ocean City Today
Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City
An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
WMDT.com
‘Golden Voice’ competition searching for next local singing sensation
SALISBURY, Md.- Watch out American Idol, as one local non-profit is searching for Salisbury’s next singing sensation with the Golden Voice competition. SAJ Global Inc. started the competition back in 2019, but due to COVID-19 it was put on hold. Now, it’s back for it’s second season with singers...
WMDT.com
“This is the hotspot:” 2022 OC Jeep Week returns
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Calling all Jeep lovers! All roads lead to the grounds of the Ocean City Convention Center as Jeep Week makes a return. Starting Thursday some event favorites include a beach crawl, sand course, and the Jeep Jam at maze sports complex. New additions this year...
Cape Gazette
Bests’ Ace Hardware in Lewes set to close in about a month
Years in the making, Bests’ Ace Hardware at Five Points near Lewes will be closing its doors in the coming weeks. If everything goes as planned, the Best family will reopen a new hardware store around the corner soon afterward at the former R.E. Michel Company location off Route 9.
The Dispatch
Petition Seeks To Rename Road ‘Gavin Knupp Way’
BERLIN – A petition drive launched last week to consider renaming a portion of Grays Corner Road in memory of a 14-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run collision appears to be gaining momentum and there is some precedent for the practice. Around 10:45 p.m. on July 11, a black...
WBOC
Water Advisory Lifted in Rehoboth Beach
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- This afternoon the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control lifted the water advisory in Rehoboth Beach. The water advisory was issued due to high levels of bacteria found in the water. DNREC says this is likely caused by excessive rainfall pushing wildlife droppings into waterways.
Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands
BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
Comments / 2