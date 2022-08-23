Read full article on original website
gray wolf
2d ago
just once I would like to read an article on here about entertainment where somebody is coming out with a brand new movie or TV show that is not a remake a reboot a sequel or based on a book comic book or anything else. just something completely new and original. is that really too much to ask?
Reply(5)
26
Hell is other people
2d ago
Does Disney own EVERYTHING now? Maybe we should change the name of this country to The United States of Disney? 🙄
Reply(5)
10
Jamal Epps
2d ago
I loved the trilogy. I don't know if I trust Disney not to destroy franchise
Reply(6)
16
Related
Owen Teague to star in new 'Planet of the Apes' movie
"The Stand" and "Bloodline" actor Owen Teague has signed on to star in the next "Planet of the Apes movie."
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Reveals His New Role With Highly-Anticipated Disney Plus Series
Ron Howard recently elaborated on his behind-the-scenes role in the revival Of Willow, a cult hit he directed in the 1980s. Howard’s film career is in large part directly linked to legendary director George Lucas. Of course, a young Howard starred in George’s 1973 breakthrough, American Graffiti. This...
'She-Hulk' star Tatiana Maslany explains why she initially 'flat-out lied' about being cast in the show
Rumors surfaced in 2020 that the "Orphan Black" star would play She-Hulk. Maslany denied the reports until it was officially announced by Marvel.
Kevin Costner's Massive Western Has Cast A Stranger Things Star And More
Three exciting cast members just joining Kevin Costner's Western project Horizon.
RELATED PEOPLE
International Business Times
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
Kelly Clarkson Freaking Out When Nic Cage Admits He Added An Unbearable Weight Scene To The Script Is Totally Adorable
Nicolas Cage talked about the scene he added to The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and Kelly Clarkson had an adorable reaction.
‘John Wick 4’: Donnie Yen Is the First Time Keanu Reeves ‘Fights Someone He Can Lose to’
'John Wick 4' actor Donnie Yen makes an appearance in the upcoming action film, where he will be the most intimidating foe for Keanu Reeves' John Wick yet.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Popculture
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
Our first look at Iron Man’s replacement leaked: This is Ironheart
Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is now dead in the main MCU timeline after sacrificing his life to save everyone else in Endgame. We might still see RDJ again in Marvel movies. But until that happens, we’ll get Iron Man’s first replacement in the form of Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). That’s the superhero name that Riri Williams will adopt when she dons the Ironheart suit. She is a character who Marvel will introduce in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Wakanda Forever plot leak reveals Marvel’s new Black Panther
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the only MCU movie left this year, and it’ll be the final film in Phase 4. The revelation came at Comic-Con this past Saturday, when Marvel revealed its roadmap through the end of 2025, a year that will give us two Avengers movies. Marvel also released the first emotional Wakanda Forever trailer without disclosing who will take up the Black Panther mantle in the sequel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dolph Lundgren says he thought 'friend' Sylvester Stallone was involved in 'Rocky' spinoff after being accused of 'going behind' his back
Lundgren said he is currently in touch with Stallone after the "Rocky" star slammed a possible Ivan Drago spinoff.
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
5 new Netflix titles released today, including 1 you can’t miss
From a new feature film starring the always effervescent Lili Reinhart to a handful of new series and movies from around the world, today’s batch of new Netflix releases, as always, should have something for everyone. Below, we’ll run down the newest titles hitting the streaming service today. As...
Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla
Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
Washington Examiner
From woke to woker: Disney casts drag queen in new Marvel series
Drag queen Shea Couleé will reportedly star in an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ . The RuPaul's Drag Race alumnus has landed a role on the series Ironheart, which will premiere in fall 2023. The reports have not yet been confirmed, and Marvel did not respond to the Washington...
‘Avatar’ Removed From Disney+ for Theatrical Re-Release, but Will Return Before Sequel Premieres
With its library of Marvel films, Disney animation classics and “Star Wars” installments, Disney+ has one of the largest catalogues of blockbuster films on streaming platforms. But recently, subscribers have noticed the biggest film is missing: James Cameron’s “Avatar,” the highest-grossing movie of all time, has been quietly removed from the service with no prior announcement. Sources confirmed the removal to Variety and attributed it to the upcoming theatrical re-release of the 2009 sci-fi epic. Set for Sept. 23, the theatrical re-release, intended to promote the film’s long awaited sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water,” will present the movie...
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
Comments / 84