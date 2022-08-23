ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Top Prospect's Future Role With LA is in Question

By Ryan Menzie
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XaUog_0hRIqevN00

Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot has strong outing against Marlins, but it might not be enough to secure his spot on the roster

The Dodgers injuries that have plagued the pitching unit have called for the next man-up, and luckily for the Dodgers Ryan Pepiot was that man. Pepiot filled-in nicely for Clayton Kershaw ,who has been dealing with a lower back injury, but Kershaw's return is nearing - putting Pepiot's role with the team in question question moving forward.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In Kershaws' absence, Pepiot has filled in nicely winning two of his three games including a 10-3 victory over the Marlins on Sunday where he allowed two runs with seven strikeouts. Pepiot's performance also lowered his ERA to 4.02 in seven starts.

The problem, which seems to be a good one, for the Dodgers at the moment is with the return of Kershaw as well as Brusdar Graterol to the lineup, the Dodgers simply don't have enough room to keep this many starting pitchers on the roster.

Dave Roberts acknowledges this problem and with the Dodgers slated to have seven starting caliber pitchers on the roster, some cuts need to be made (quotes via J.P. Hoornstra , The OC Register).

“There will be a point in September where we as an organization have to make a decision on when we go to the 5-man (rotation) and put whoever it is in the ’pen, some repetitions as you look out, and get him ready for that role.”

The Dodgers have some big rotation questions to answer prior to the postseason, but it's a better position to be in than the Dodgers can ask for. Having too many weapons on your team is never a problem, it's how you're going to utilize them.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season

There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Brusdar Graterol
Larry Brown Sports

Hall of Famer indicates he was cut off by Arte Moreno

Arte Moreno announced on Tuesday that he is looking into selling the Los Angeles Angels. That announcement is welcome news for one Hall of Famer. Rod Carew responded on Twitter to Moreno’s announcement. “Well this is happy news. I have renewed hope that my relationship with the @Angels organization...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers News#Marlins#The Dodgers Ryan Pepiot
The Spun

MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
MLB
FanSided

Lakers looking at adding Dennis Schroder at $83 million discount

The Los Angeles Lakers are still rounding out their roster and may be forced to mend some bridges with point guard Dennis Schroder. The Lakers may always have been longshots for Kyrie Irving, considering the complexities needed to finalize a deal. But that possibility is firmly ended with the news that the Nets and Kevin Durant have reached an agreement and the team is planning on pushing into next season with both Durant and Irving on the roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy