Dodgers News: Top Prospect's Future Role With LA is in Question

Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot has strong outing against Marlins, but it might not be enough to secure his spot on the roster

The Dodgers injuries that have plagued the pitching unit have called for the next man-up, and luckily for the Dodgers Ryan Pepiot was that man. Pepiot filled-in nicely for Clayton Kershaw ,who has been dealing with a lower back injury, but Kershaw's return is nearing - putting Pepiot's role with the team in question question moving forward.

In Kershaws' absence, Pepiot has filled in nicely winning two of his three games including a 10-3 victory over the Marlins on Sunday where he allowed two runs with seven strikeouts. Pepiot's performance also lowered his ERA to 4.02 in seven starts.

The problem, which seems to be a good one, for the Dodgers at the moment is with the return of Kershaw as well as Brusdar Graterol to the lineup, the Dodgers simply don't have enough room to keep this many starting pitchers on the roster.

Dave Roberts acknowledges this problem and with the Dodgers slated to have seven starting caliber pitchers on the roster, some cuts need to be made (quotes via J.P. Hoornstra , The OC Register).

“There will be a point in September where we as an organization have to make a decision on when we go to the 5-man (rotation) and put whoever it is in the ’pen, some repetitions as you look out, and get him ready for that role.”

The Dodgers have some big rotation questions to answer prior to the postseason, but it's a better position to be in than the Dodgers can ask for. Having too many weapons on your team is never a problem, it's how you're going to utilize them.