ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane Public Schools could install vape detectors on campus

By Peter Choi
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNYeI_0hRIqXhA00

SPOKANE, Wash.– The new school year is almost here, and Spokane Public Schools is dedicating more than $110,000 to installing vape detecting alarms. This is on the district’s agenda this week.

The move to crack down on vaping on local school campuses is underway, and vaping among students has been a national epidemic.

Spokane Public Schools has not been immune to this challenge.

“We did hear some concerns from parents and students, and our main priority is to keep our students safe and really to make them feel like they are safe at our school. That was one of the main reasons why we did this,” said Sandra Jarrard, executive director of communications at Spokane Public Schools.

Every bathroom in Spokane’s middle and high schools will have vape detectors.

Here’s how the vape detection technology works: if a student uses a vape device in a restroom or other area on campus, a sensor picks up on the vapor and sends a digital notification to school officials.

Digital signals like texts and emails will be sent. The camera also can be integrated with the detector on the network.

Local company, Ednetics hopes to see a change in vaping problems on campuses.

“My hope is that it helps to tackle additional educational opportunities for students to actually know what they are doing to themselves for the long-term effects,” said Dave Teague, Director at Ednetics.

However, the decision on whether to install the vape sensors has not been made yet. The vote should happen Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 7

Melanie Sue
3d ago

Teachers let them vape in class, in the lunchroom and anywhere else they feel like. so why will the detectors just be in the bathroom? will it sense all vaping what about the actual weed smoke? I am tired of hearing how my kids have to skip using the bathroom at school because they are threatened when they walk in. kids in there smoking weed and having sex. These kids that bring the drugs n vape to school need to be expelled so the kids that are really there to learn can have their schools back. there needs to be more done than some sensors in bathrooms!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New Spokane Public Middle Schools set to open in a few weeks

SPOKANE, Wash. — Denny Yasuhara and Pauline Flett Middle School are pretty much ready to welcome students this fall. The two brand new middle schools are two of three new middle schools Spokane Public Schools is building. SPS wants to free up space at elementary schools and provide needed space for smaller class sizes in kindergarten through third.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Public Schools approves installing vape sensors in school bathrooms

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools (SPS) voted in favor of installing vape sensors in the school bathrooms in the fall during Wednesday night's board meeting. According to the school board’s agenda, with the increase in vaping by students, this recommendation provides for the purchase of vaping sensors to be installed in all secondary schools throughout the district.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
Local
Washington Education
Spokane, WA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spokane Public Schools#K12#Digital
nbcrightnow.com

Fire restrictions increased in eastern WA

SPOKANE, Wash.- According to a press release, the Spokane District of the Bureau of Land Management has added the prohibition of the discharge of firearms to its existing fire restriction order. The fire use restriction order prohibiting campfires, off-road vehicles, and smoking has been expanded to include these eastern Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
inlander.com

After losing their son, Spokane parents start Kellen Cares to help youths and families struggling with mental health

In many ways, the Ericksons had gotten their son, Kellen, all the help they could. After Kellen reached out to his parents, Kimber and Mike, during his junior year at Ferris High School to say he was struggling with depression and anxiety, they got him into therapy, and he was able to get medication. Things seemed to get somewhat back on track as his senior year started. He enjoyed his time in basketball and soccer, and he continued to enjoy the things he was known for, including his love of animals and hanging out with friends.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

West Hills neighbors worry multiple projects to transition homeless into housing will shift problems from one part of Spokane to another

West Hills neighbors gather on a quiet residential street Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, grabbing cups of ice-cold lemonade and sitting in wooden deck chairs as their kids and grandkids weave their bikes between the socializing adults. While someone throws hot dogs on the grill amid laughter and conversation, this block party carries a serious tone, as neighbors spend hours discussing their concerns about projects that could bring more people experiencing homelessness into their neighborhood.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane residents react to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

SPOKANE, Wash. — Since the announcement on Wednesday morning, reactions from borrowers have been flooding in and they're certainly mixed. At Gonzaga University, two thirds of students qualify for financial aid. But even with aid, students have to rely on loans to pay their way through college. Some borrowers...
KUOW

Changes in law enforcement may be leading to fewer guns at home

The city and county of Spokane have seen an unprecedented number of gun removals so far this year. And while there are different reasons a person can have firearms removed from their home, some of this increase appears to be driven by a change in how courts are treating domestic violence protection orders.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

STA announce major changes for the end of August

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three times a year, the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) goes through changes to better cater to Spokane citizens. This year is no different, but they are earlier, with upcoming changes happening next Sunday, Aug. 28. With the new schedule and stops, STA also announced several new...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

New multifamily housing tax credits in Spokane; also, proposed bans on teaching college-level Critical Race Theory in Mead

The premise behind Spokane's multifamily tax exemption policies is simple — encourage development of affordable housing in the areas where we most want it by giving developers a long reprieve from taxes on the properties. Yet, considering Spokane's failure to build enough housing to keep up with demand over the past five years, City Council members have repeatedly tweaked the multifamily tax exemption policies to try to encourage more construction. And that, says City Council President Breean Beggs, has been incredibly successful.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy