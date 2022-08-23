ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Parish, LA

Franklin Parish offering sandbags to citizens

By Aysha Decuir
 3 days ago
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to the expected rainfall and flooding over the next few days, Sheriff Kevin Cobb of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office is working alongside the Franklin Parish Police Jury to provide filled sandbags that will be available for pickup at the arena north of Winnsboro.

There will be a limited supply of sandbags. Crewmembers will be at the arena from 5:00 p.m. until approximately 8:00 p.m., filling bags and helping load them into vehicles.

Anyone in need of assistance, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (318)-435-4505 or dial 911 .

