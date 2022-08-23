Read full article on original website
Head-on crash sends multiple people to hospital in Scranton, police
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a two-car head-on crash in Scranton has sent multiple people to the hospital, one with a suspected “severe” head injury. Police tell Eyewitness News a vehicle going up Myrtle Street in Scranton crashed into a car going across Clay Avenue at 5:38 pm on Thursday afternoon. Officials said the […]
18-year-old charged with attempted homicide over alleged Snapchat insult
Montoursville, Pa. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Mandon Jacob Watts, 18, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday without incident on the 200 block of W. Foothill Drive, Drums, Pa., according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release. Watts was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police to await a hearing. State Police in Montoursville said an August 17 investigation into a Snapchat account provided the...
WOLF
Man wanted since last month for stalking, terroristic threats, arrested Wednesday
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man wanted since late last month for stalking, threatening, and harassing multiple people has finally been apprehended by police. According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, 45-year-old Brian Muffley was taken into custody on Wednesday and placed in the Monroe County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.
Graffiti tagger who caused costly headaches in Downtown Easton faces 48 charges, cops say
A 20-year-old man with ties to Easton and the Bronx was charged Wednesday with 48 counts of criminal mischief after causing more than $3,500 in damage with graffiti tagging in the city’s Downtown, Easton police report in court papers. The man had been seen by witnesses and video cameras...
Man arrested on stalking, terroristic threat charges
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced the arrest of a man that was wanted for stalking and terroristic threat charges. Police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Brian Muffley’s arrest on July 25 for allegedly making threats toward multiple protected parties. Officials said Muffley, a Stroudsburg resident, was arrested […]
Teen accused of eluding cops, crashing into parked car
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Hanover Township Police arrested a teen they say fled from police and crashed into a parked car while possessing an illegal gun. Officials said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on August 17 at 2 am. When officers turned on their overhead lights, investigators said the driver, later identified […]
WOLF
Man charged with assaulting officer, EMT at Montage Mountain concert
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man arrested for allegedly punching an EMT and a Lackawanna County Sheriff's Deputy at a Montage Mountain concert has recently been released on bail. Court documents indicate that 22-year-old Eugene Ziemba, of Wyoming, PA, was arrested around 9:20 PM on August 13th during...
Teen faces several charges after alleged carjacking
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Scranton Police Department arrested a teen they say was involved in a carjacking and robbery in Lackawanna County. The Scranton Police Department said they responded to a report of a carjacking that happened on the 3000 block of Colliery Avenue on July 31. Through investigation, officials said they were able […]
PD: Two men charged for knife, wrench fight in Luzerne County
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men are being charged after police say a fight between them broke out involving a wrench and knife, causing one to get stabbed multiple times. According to Swoyersville Police Department, on Sunday officers received a call from a woman stating a man approached her asking to use her phone because […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Slate Belt Regional PD needs help to ID suspects in retail theft
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. -- The Slate Belt Regional Police Department is investigating a retail theft incident that happened on August 15, 2022. Three male suspects entered the CVS on South Broadway in Wind Gap Borough, Northampton County. They placed over-the-counter medications into reusable bags and fled the store. The estimated total...
Woman accused of buying 19 guns for convicted felon
LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman in Luzerne County was charged on Tuesday for allegedly purchasing 19 guns for her boyfriend. Officials said Elizabeth Delong, 37, of Luzerne, is accused of purchasing 19 guns from June 2021 to January 2022 for her boyfriend, Donald Cool III, a convicted felon. Police say a majority of […]
wrnjradio.com
2 face drug charges following traffic stop in Morris County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop last week in Hanover Township. On August 17, an officer stopped Gary Savage, 35, from Hopatcong Borough, currently residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover Township, for motor vehicle violation and after a brief investigation, he was arrested as well as his passenger, Michelle Bernal from Dover, currently residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover Township, police said.
WOLF
15-year-old charged following carjacking and robbery in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A 15-year-old boy from Scranton is facing multiple charges after police say he was found connected to a carjacking and robbery late last month. According to Scranton Police, a carjacking and robbery occurred in the 3000 block of Colliery Avenue on July 31st. Investigators...
skooknews.com
West Penn Township Police Charge Man with Causing and Leaving Scene of Crash
A West Penn Township man has been charged after he fled the scene of a crash he caused earlier this month. According to Township Police, on Friday, August 5th, 2022, around 5:20pm, officers responded to a 3 car motor vehicle crash in the area of 914 West Penn Pike. Police...
Ex-Easton city revenue agent charged with altering family member’s utility bills, police say
A now former employee of the City of Easton is charged with theft of services after changing the amount a family member was billed for city utility services, police report. Jasmine A. Gracia-Vialet, 27, of the 2400 block of Blake Court in Bethlehem, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon before District Judge Robert Weber on the single misdemeanor count and released on $1,000 unsecured bail, records show.
WOLF
Teen locked up after assaulting juvenile with handgun
WEST SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — An assault in which a juvenile victim was pistol-whipped in the head multiple times led to the arrest of a Scranton man last week. The Scranton Police Department's Major Crimes Unit investigated the assault in which the victim was hit in the head numerous times on August 15th in West Scranton.
Coroner called for crash that closed Route 248 in Lehigh Township
The Northampton County Coroner’s Office was called for a crash Thursday afternoon on Route 248, a county 911 dispatch supervisor confirmed to lehighvalleylive.com. The coroner’s office responds to incidents involving a death. Two people were taken by ambulance following the two-vehicle crash reported about 4:05 p.m., according to...
Man injured after motorcycle collides with dump truck
TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a motorcycle crashing into a dump truck Thursday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of South Keyser and Continental Avenue in Taylor around 11:40 a.m. Police say a video from a dash camera on the dump truck captured the motorcyclist going through a red light during the […]
Fire damages home in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators are working to determine what led to a fire in Luzerne County. Fire crews responded to the home along Chestnut Street in Hanover Township around noon on Wednesday. Officials say everyone inside at the time made it out OK. A neighbor named Henry says...
PSP searching for alleged allergy medicine thief
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police are searching for an unknown suspect they say stole approximately $1203.11 of allergy medication on August 20. Officials said an unknown female suspect wearing a mask, black baseball hat, black short sleeve t-shirt, black pants, black sandals, and a large should bag entered a CVS Pharmacy in […]
