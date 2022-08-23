ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Head-on crash sends multiple people to hospital in Scranton, police

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a two-car head-on crash in Scranton has sent multiple people to the hospital, one with a suspected “severe” head injury. Police tell Eyewitness News a vehicle going up Myrtle Street in Scranton crashed into a car going across Clay Avenue at 5:38 pm on Thursday afternoon. Officials said the […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

18-year-old charged with attempted homicide over alleged Snapchat insult

Montoursville, Pa. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Mandon Jacob Watts, 18, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday without incident on the 200 block of W. Foothill Drive, Drums, Pa., according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release. Watts was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police to await a hearing. State Police in Montoursville said an August 17 investigation into a Snapchat account provided the...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Stroudsburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Stroudsburg, PA
WBRE

Man arrested on stalking, terroristic threat charges

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced the arrest of a man that was wanted for stalking and terroristic threat charges. Police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Brian Muffley’s arrest on July 25 for allegedly making threats toward multiple protected parties. Officials said Muffley, a Stroudsburg resident, was arrested […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Teen accused of eluding cops, crashing into parked car

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Hanover Township Police arrested a teen they say fled from police and crashed into a parked car while possessing an illegal gun. Officials said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on August 17 at 2 am. When officers turned on their overhead lights, investigators said the driver, later identified […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Man charged with assaulting officer, EMT at Montage Mountain concert

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man arrested for allegedly punching an EMT and a Lackawanna County Sheriff's Deputy at a Montage Mountain concert has recently been released on bail. Court documents indicate that 22-year-old Eugene Ziemba, of Wyoming, PA, was arrested around 9:20 PM on August 13th during...
WYOMING, PA
WBRE

Teen faces several charges after alleged carjacking

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Scranton Police Department arrested a teen they say was involved in a carjacking and robbery in Lackawanna County. The Scranton Police Department said they responded to a report of a carjacking that happened on the 3000 block of Colliery Avenue on July 31. Through investigation, officials said they were able […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
WBRE

PD: Two men charged for knife, wrench fight in Luzerne County

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men are being charged after police say a fight between them broke out involving a wrench and knife, causing one to get stabbed multiple times. According to Swoyersville Police Department, on Sunday officers received a call from a woman stating a man approached her asking to use her phone because […]
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Slate Belt Regional PD needs help to ID suspects in retail theft

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. -- The Slate Belt Regional Police Department is investigating a retail theft incident that happened on August 15, 2022. Three male suspects entered the CVS on South Broadway in Wind Gap Borough, Northampton County. They placed over-the-counter medications into reusable bags and fled the store. The estimated total...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of buying 19 guns for convicted felon

LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman in Luzerne County was charged on Tuesday for allegedly purchasing 19 guns for her boyfriend. Officials said Elizabeth Delong, 37, of Luzerne, is accused of purchasing 19 guns from June 2021 to January 2022 for her boyfriend, Donald Cool III, a convicted felon. Police say a majority of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

2 face drug charges following traffic stop in Morris County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop last week in Hanover Township. On August 17, an officer stopped Gary Savage, 35, from Hopatcong Borough, currently residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover Township, for motor vehicle violation and after a brief investigation, he was arrested as well as his passenger, Michelle Bernal from Dover, currently residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover Township, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOLF

15-year-old charged following carjacking and robbery in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A 15-year-old boy from Scranton is facing multiple charges after police say he was found connected to a carjacking and robbery late last month. According to Scranton Police, a carjacking and robbery occurred in the 3000 block of Colliery Avenue on July 31st. Investigators...
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Ex-Easton city revenue agent charged with altering family member’s utility bills, police say

A now former employee of the City of Easton is charged with theft of services after changing the amount a family member was billed for city utility services, police report. Jasmine A. Gracia-Vialet, 27, of the 2400 block of Blake Court in Bethlehem, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon before District Judge Robert Weber on the single misdemeanor count and released on $1,000 unsecured bail, records show.
EASTON, PA
WOLF

Teen locked up after assaulting juvenile with handgun

WEST SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — An assault in which a juvenile victim was pistol-whipped in the head multiple times led to the arrest of a Scranton man last week. The Scranton Police Department's Major Crimes Unit investigated the assault in which the victim was hit in the head numerous times on August 15th in West Scranton.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man injured after motorcycle collides with dump truck

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a motorcycle crashing into a dump truck Thursday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of South Keyser and Continental Avenue in Taylor around 11:40 a.m. Police say a video from a dash camera on the dump truck captured the motorcyclist going through a red light during the […]
TAYLOR, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators are working to determine what led to a fire in Luzerne County. Fire crews responded to the home along Chestnut Street in Hanover Township around noon on Wednesday. Officials say everyone inside at the time made it out OK. A neighbor named Henry says...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP searching for alleged allergy medicine thief

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police are searching for an unknown suspect they say stole approximately $1203.11 of allergy medication on August 20. Officials said an unknown female suspect wearing a mask, black baseball hat, black short sleeve t-shirt, black pants, black sandals, and a large should bag entered a CVS Pharmacy in […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy