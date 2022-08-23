HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop last week in Hanover Township. On August 17, an officer stopped Gary Savage, 35, from Hopatcong Borough, currently residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover Township, for motor vehicle violation and after a brief investigation, he was arrested as well as his passenger, Michelle Bernal from Dover, currently residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover Township, police said.

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO