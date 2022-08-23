ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

KIMA TV

I-82 collision in Yakima is impacting both directions

YAKIMA -- Traffic is being impacted on both sides of I-82 after a collision at milepost 34 in Yakima, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. WSDOT says the collision will cause backups and delays in both directions.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Water Line Work Friday Ties Traffic and Cuts Water

More road and signal work continues in the city as the summer winds down to fall. The last day of summer is September 22 but the work will continue. City officials say water line work will result in temporary water outages and traffic restrictions on South 3rd Avenue between Walnut Street and Spruce Street on Friday, August 26. City officials say work on the project will start at around 7:00 am and last until 3:30 pm. If you live in the area you can expect water outages during the project work hours. If you are driving in the area traffic will be impacted. The city says traffic will be limited to one lane in both directions.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima, WA
KIMA TV

Fatal crash sends pickup truck into canal

YAKIMA -- A fatal crash has occurred around 6am this morning on the 1300 block of Lateral A Road, just south of Union Gap. Officials say 2 women in a car were making a turn into an orchard when a pickup truck slammed into them, causing the truck to spin out into the canal.
UNION GAP, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Hanford Site to sound sirens in emergency drill

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Hanford Site will be testing its emergency sirens during an emergency drill on August 25 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The drill will be in the 300 and 400 areas of the site, about four miles from the Columbia River, six miles northwest of Richland.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Woman dies, man rescued in Yakima River near Wapato

WAPATO -- A woman has been found dead after being swept in the Yakima River. Another man rescued who attempted to dive into the water to save her. Deputies say the got the call shortly after 3pm of a woman in the river. When they arrived they say they found...
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Expect traffic delays and DUI patrols around Cle Elum river float

HIGHWAY 10 - A river float is planned for Saturday, August 27 that is expected to impact traffic on Highway 10. DUI patrols will be around SR 970. Expect slower traffic and be on the lookout for pedestrians. Blocking cars will be towed. Troopers with Washington State Patrol are asking...
CLE ELUM, WA
KIMA TV

Fire burning in Toppenish car lot

TOPPENISH -- A fire is currently burning in Toppenish, consuming cars inside of a lot. First responders confirm multiple vehicles are involved in the fire. It started Monday afternoon. The large black plume of smoke from the burning cars could be seen throughout the lower valley. Multiple fire stations have...
TOPPENISH, WA
KIMA TV

Checks being snatched from people's mailboxes in Yakima

In Yakima, people having their checks stolen is happening frequently. It's an issue that seems to be getting of worse. Thieves are seeing the red flag on mailboxes, and then stealing the check that's filled out to pay your bills. In fact, detectives say that there have been six reported...
YAKIMA, WA
Brewbound.com

Hopsteiner Licenses CLS Farms to Grow and Market Four of its Proprietary Varieties

YAKIMA, Washington – Leading hop distributor Hopsteiner has licensed CLS Farms to grow and market four of their proprietary hop varieties including Sultana, Lotus, Calypso, and Altus. This agreement is the first time that Hopsteiner has expanded these varieties to an outside grower. CLS Farms is an independent hop farm in Moxee, Wash., which through this license will give Hopsteiner the ability to expand its market reach and distribution of these varieties beginning with this coming crop year.
MOXEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-82

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-82 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-82, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
KENNEWICK, WA
News Talk KIT

The 3 Places to get the Best Make Over in Yakima

Some people look for a reason to go get a makeover, we say to treat yourself as much as you can. What better way to treat yourself than a full-blown makeover? Sure I don't know a lot about makeovers but I know quite a few people that do. After talking to them we figured out the three best places for you to go get all made up.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Maintenance to delay traffic on I-90

I-90 - Maintenance on I-90 will delay traffic heading west between Ellensburg and Cle Elum from Monday, August 22 through Friday, August 26. Lanes will be closed and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. Crews will be repairing and improving the roadway.
CLE ELUM, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Community Q&A: Meet the new CEO of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic

Following a months-long national search, the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic appointed Christy Trotter as its new chief executive officer earlier this month. Trotter, who has spent most of her life in the Valley, served as the YVFWC’s chief financial officer as well as its interim CEO. Now that her role is more cemented, Trotter said she’s looking forward to a future where the Farm Workers Clinic is more than just a health care provider, and is a member of the community.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

49 Mile Quarantine Ordered Around Grandview For Beetle Infection

Washington State Department of Agriculture just ordered a 49 mile square quarantine over the area of Grandview because of the spreading Japanese Beetle problem. The order goes into effect on September 15th, just over a half a month away. There are specific rules announced for the areas in that quarantine area including cities where the beetles have been spotted.
GRANDVIEW, WA
102.7 KORD

Wapato Woman Needs Tri-Cities Help After Horrible Rodeo Fall

A woman named Madison Alderman-Haas from Wapato needs our communities help. She is struggling with severe brain injuries after falling days ago at the Moses Lake Roundup Rodeo. She was exiting the arena on her horse when a problem with her saddle made her fall off and hit her head on a fence pole. The incident is described on the GoFundMe page set up for Madison.
WAPATO, WA

