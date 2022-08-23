Read full article on original website
The Top 3 Cheapest Places for Gas in the Yakima valley
We've all been feeling the pain at the pump, even those who drive hybrids. Paying more than 4.50 in gas every time you try to fill up is leaving us with less and less cash, so we wanted to help you out by showing you where the cheapest gas in Yakima is right now.
KIMA TV
I-82 collision in Yakima is impacting both directions
YAKIMA -- Traffic is being impacted on both sides of I-82 after a collision at milepost 34 in Yakima, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. WSDOT says the collision will cause backups and delays in both directions.
Yakima Water Line Work Friday Ties Traffic and Cuts Water
More road and signal work continues in the city as the summer winds down to fall. The last day of summer is September 22 but the work will continue. City officials say water line work will result in temporary water outages and traffic restrictions on South 3rd Avenue between Walnut Street and Spruce Street on Friday, August 26. City officials say work on the project will start at around 7:00 am and last until 3:30 pm. If you live in the area you can expect water outages during the project work hours. If you are driving in the area traffic will be impacted. The city says traffic will be limited to one lane in both directions.
Priceless, Private Prosser Country Palace is Perfectly Procurable Today
If you're into living in the country, THIS Prosser Estate is the perfect place for you!. Privacy is what you'll enjoy on this 4.72-acre lot. The 2-level home is spacious with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and LOTS of land for animals to roam. If you've ever wanted a horse...
KIMA TV
Fatal crash sends pickup truck into canal
YAKIMA -- A fatal crash has occurred around 6am this morning on the 1300 block of Lateral A Road, just south of Union Gap. Officials say 2 women in a car were making a turn into an orchard when a pickup truck slammed into them, causing the truck to spin out into the canal.
nbcrightnow.com
Hanford Site to sound sirens in emergency drill
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Hanford Site will be testing its emergency sirens during an emergency drill on August 25 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The drill will be in the 300 and 400 areas of the site, about four miles from the Columbia River, six miles northwest of Richland.
KIMA TV
Woman dies, man rescued in Yakima River near Wapato
WAPATO -- A woman has been found dead after being swept in the Yakima River. Another man rescued who attempted to dive into the water to save her. Deputies say the got the call shortly after 3pm of a woman in the river. When they arrived they say they found...
nbcrightnow.com
Expect traffic delays and DUI patrols around Cle Elum river float
HIGHWAY 10 - A river float is planned for Saturday, August 27 that is expected to impact traffic on Highway 10. DUI patrols will be around SR 970. Expect slower traffic and be on the lookout for pedestrians. Blocking cars will be towed. Troopers with Washington State Patrol are asking...
KIMA TV
Fire burning in Toppenish car lot
TOPPENISH -- A fire is currently burning in Toppenish, consuming cars inside of a lot. First responders confirm multiple vehicles are involved in the fire. It started Monday afternoon. The large black plume of smoke from the burning cars could be seen throughout the lower valley. Multiple fire stations have...
KIMA TV
Checks being snatched from people's mailboxes in Yakima
In Yakima, people having their checks stolen is happening frequently. It's an issue that seems to be getting of worse. Thieves are seeing the red flag on mailboxes, and then stealing the check that's filled out to pay your bills. In fact, detectives say that there have been six reported...
Brewbound.com
Hopsteiner Licenses CLS Farms to Grow and Market Four of its Proprietary Varieties
YAKIMA, Washington – Leading hop distributor Hopsteiner has licensed CLS Farms to grow and market four of their proprietary hop varieties including Sultana, Lotus, Calypso, and Altus. This agreement is the first time that Hopsteiner has expanded these varieties to an outside grower. CLS Farms is an independent hop farm in Moxee, Wash., which through this license will give Hopsteiner the ability to expand its market reach and distribution of these varieties beginning with this coming crop year.
Yakima Valley’s late harvest, smaller crops hit hard for local businesses
YAKIMA, Wash. — Cold, wet weather in the spring hit Yakima Valley farmers hard, damaging crops before they had a chance to grow or causing them to have a slow start and a later harvest. That’s left local businesses that rely on those farms for their produce in a...
Pasco man, Ellensburg woman hurt in crash on S.R. 17 west of Connell
CONNELL, Wash. — Two people were hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County when a vehicle crossed over the centerline of the roadway and collided with another driver, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). In a memo issued on Wednesday night, WSP investigators confirmed that the collision occurred...
nbcrightnow.com
Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-82
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-82 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-82, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
The 3 Places to get the Best Make Over in Yakima
Some people look for a reason to go get a makeover, we say to treat yourself as much as you can. What better way to treat yourself than a full-blown makeover? Sure I don't know a lot about makeovers but I know quite a few people that do. After talking to them we figured out the three best places for you to go get all made up.
nbcrightnow.com
Maintenance to delay traffic on I-90
I-90 - Maintenance on I-90 will delay traffic heading west between Ellensburg and Cle Elum from Monday, August 22 through Friday, August 26. Lanes will be closed and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. Crews will be repairing and improving the roadway.
Yakima Herald Republic
Community Q&A: Meet the new CEO of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic
Following a months-long national search, the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic appointed Christy Trotter as its new chief executive officer earlier this month. Trotter, who has spent most of her life in the Valley, served as the YVFWC’s chief financial officer as well as its interim CEO. Now that her role is more cemented, Trotter said she’s looking forward to a future where the Farm Workers Clinic is more than just a health care provider, and is a member of the community.
ifiberone.com
Coroner identifies deceased person found outside of Quincy potato processing plant
QUINCY - We now know the identity of the person who was found deceased outside of Lamb Weston in Quincy early Monday afternoon. The Grant County Coroner identified the body as 20-year-old Nathaniel Stout of Quincy. Stout was an employee at Lamb Weston who reportedly went to his car while...
49 Mile Quarantine Ordered Around Grandview For Beetle Infection
Washington State Department of Agriculture just ordered a 49 mile square quarantine over the area of Grandview because of the spreading Japanese Beetle problem. The order goes into effect on September 15th, just over a half a month away. There are specific rules announced for the areas in that quarantine area including cities where the beetles have been spotted.
Wapato Woman Needs Tri-Cities Help After Horrible Rodeo Fall
A woman named Madison Alderman-Haas from Wapato needs our communities help. She is struggling with severe brain injuries after falling days ago at the Moses Lake Roundup Rodeo. She was exiting the arena on her horse when a problem with her saddle made her fall off and hit her head on a fence pole. The incident is described on the GoFundMe page set up for Madison.
