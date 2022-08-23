Read full article on original website
WKRC
East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
WKRC
Thunderdome Restaurant Group opening eatery on Fountain Square
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Thunderdome Restaurant Group is bringing one of its eateries to Fountain Square downtown. Thunderdome, one of Cincinnati's largest and fastest-growing restaurant groups, is opening its fast-casual CityBird chicken tender restaurant in 2,400 square feet inside a portion of the former Rock Bottom Brewing space on Fountain Square. The goal is to open by spring 2023.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 25–28
See acclaimed comedians while sipping on local brews, get an early start on Oktoberfest festivities, see a Super Bowl rematch at Paycor Stadium, watch a hellish rivalry match at TQL Stadium, and take your dog out for the afternoon at these weekend events. The 13th annual Brew Ha-Ha returns to...
linknky.com
Inside LINK: Changes are coming
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. This week, LINK caused a stir in our Covington neighborhood. Such a stir, in fact, that city officials were stopping in our office, asking what was going on.
PLANetizen
Cincinnati Ends Parking Requirements in the City’s West End
West End, Cincinnati suffers from a lack of neighborhood-serving restaurants. Community members believe parking is part of the problem. The Cincinnati Planning Commission recently approved a new Urban Parking Overlay District along Linn Street in West End that would end parking requirements for non-residential uses along the corridor, reports Chris Wetterich in a paywalled article for the Cincinnati Business Courier. With strong support from the commission and planning staff, the new overlay will still require City Council approval to become law.
WKRC
Fountain Square restaurant sets opening for suburban location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market fast casual salad restaurant that opened its first Cincinnati location earlier this year is setting up its second location in a well-known suburb. Green District, which opened on Fountain Square Jan. 11, will open its second Cincinnati-area location at 11255 Reed Hartmann Highway...
spectrumnews1.com
Death of two cyclists leads to demands for changes to improve bike safety in greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Cyclists and elected leaders are calling for additional changes, both in terms of infrastructure and driver behavior, after two Cincinnati-area cyclists died this weekend after being struck by drivers. What You Need To Know. Gloria San Miguel and Jeff Robbins both died Saturday after being hit by...
WLWT 5
Organizers face criticism over Sept. 11 event, fireworks show planned in Clermont County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — People were alternately scratching and shaking their heads in disbelief Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of Glen Este. They seemed utterly dumbfounded by the online controversy about their plan for a fireworks show on Sept. 11. The criticism sent them into a messaging meeting...
moversmakers.org
Stoking the flame of Cincinnati’s ‘Black renaissance’
Interviews by Byron McCauley with dancer David Choate, artist Gee Horton and musician Kick Lee. “You don’t paint what you see, you paint what you feel.”. “I believe dance came from the people, and it should be delivered back to the people.”. – Alvin Ailey, founder of the Alvin...
WKRC
Hotel Covington sets opening for $22.5M expansion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The developer converting the former Covington YMCA building into a $22.5 million extension of Hotel Covington expects to welcome guests before the end of the year. The Salyers Group and vR Group on Oct. 22 will host their first event in the ballroom of what...
wvxu.org
Great Parks of Hamilton County is taking control of Lunken Airport Trail
Great Parks of Hamilton County is taking control of the trail around Lunken Airport. The five-mile long path is owned by the city of Cincinnati, but Great Parks will maintain it. Great Parks CEO Todd Palmeter says it will be a similar arrangement Great Parks has with the city for...
WKRC
Cincinnati Wing Week kicks off, nearly 50 restaurants participating
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Wing Week is underway in Cincinnati. Nearly 50 restaurants are taking part in the annual event, brining guests $7 wing specials. It started August 22 and runs through August 28. This is the second annual Wing Week in Cincinnati, the first was in January 2021, it was moved to August by request of the community.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
WKRC
Hamilton and Warren Counties reduced to medium COVID-19 risk level
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - COVID-19 risk levels in Hamilton and Warren Counties dropped to the medium risk category of the state's coronavirus map Thursday. This means the mask recommendation by the CDC saying all individuals while indoors should wear one, regardless of vaccination status, is loosened. Both counties had five weeks...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati-area residents out millions as mail theft surges; local checks being sold online
CINCINNATI — New data and personal accounts are shedding light on how prevalent mail theft is becoming across greater Cincinnati and beyond and where it is ending up once stolen. Innocent people attempting to mail checks, often to pay bills, are being victimized and losing thousands of dollars. WLWT...
WKRC
Local residents demand action amid spike in Reading Road pedestrian crashes
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Lower speed limits and more speed bumps -- that's the demand of residents living near Reading Road in Avondale. It's one of the busiest roads in the city, stretching from Downtown, all the way north of I-275. But in neighborhoods like Bond Hill and Avondale, it’s...
WKRC
Germania Society will hold 50th Oktoberfest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Prost, to 50 years at the Germania Society! Cincinnati's original Oktoberfest is back August 26 - 28. Jen Dalton has the honor of being this year's Bürgermeisterin. Mike Hisle, Janice Hisle, and Thomas Strain talk about all the fun, food and beer and how they're celebrating the 50th Oktoberfest.
linknky.com
Women-owned M&P Logistics to create 210 jobs at new Florence HQ
Kimberly Hall is a Northern Kentucky native, which is one of the reasons she’s excited to oversee the opening of a new headquarters in Florence for Mackenzie & Paige Logistics, also known as M&P. The founder and CEO spoke Thursday about the company’s $4 million investment, which is expected...
Summit Packaging Solutions cuts ribbon on NKY operation creating 254 jobs, investing $18.4million
Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials and leaders from Summit Packaging Solutions LLC for the opening of the manufacturing packaging company’s $18.3 million operation in unincorporated Boone County, a project creating 185 contracted positions and 69 direct full-time jobs. “I am so happy to join leaders from Summit Packaging...
adventuremomblog.com
Enjoy Scenic Cincinnati on a Classy Venture Boat Cruise
A private boat charter from Classy Venture is a great way to see the skyline of downtown Cincinnati from the vantage point of the Ohio River. Private charters can be used to celebrate a special occasion with loved ones or learn more about the area while visiting Cincinnati for the first time.
