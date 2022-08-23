ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
WKRC

Thunderdome Restaurant Group opening eatery on Fountain Square

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Thunderdome Restaurant Group is bringing one of its eateries to Fountain Square downtown. Thunderdome, one of Cincinnati's largest and fastest-growing restaurant groups, is opening its fast-casual CityBird chicken tender restaurant in 2,400 square feet inside a portion of the former Rock Bottom Brewing space on Fountain Square. The goal is to open by spring 2023.
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 25–28

See acclaimed comedians while sipping on local brews, get an early start on Oktoberfest festivities, see a Super Bowl rematch at Paycor Stadium, watch a hellish rivalry match at TQL Stadium, and take your dog out for the afternoon at these weekend events. The 13th annual Brew Ha-Ha returns to...
linknky.com

Inside LINK: Changes are coming

Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. This week, LINK caused a stir in our Covington neighborhood. Such a stir, in fact, that city officials were stopping in our office, asking what was going on.
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
PLANetizen

Cincinnati Ends Parking Requirements in the City’s West End

West End, Cincinnati suffers from a lack of neighborhood-serving restaurants. Community members believe parking is part of the problem. The Cincinnati Planning Commission recently approved a new Urban Parking Overlay District along Linn Street in West End that would end parking requirements for non-residential uses along the corridor, reports Chris Wetterich in a paywalled article for the Cincinnati Business Courier. With strong support from the commission and planning staff, the new overlay will still require City Council approval to become law.
WKRC

Fountain Square restaurant sets opening for suburban location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market fast casual salad restaurant that opened its first Cincinnati location earlier this year is setting up its second location in a well-known suburb. Green District, which opened on Fountain Square Jan. 11, will open its second Cincinnati-area location at 11255 Reed Hartmann Highway...
moversmakers.org

Stoking the flame of Cincinnati’s ‘Black renaissance’

Interviews by Byron McCauley with dancer David Choate, artist Gee Horton and musician Kick Lee. “You don’t paint what you see, you paint what you feel.”. “I believe dance came from the people, and it should be delivered back to the people.”. – Alvin Ailey, founder of the Alvin...
WKRC

Hotel Covington sets opening for $22.5M expansion

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The developer converting the former Covington YMCA building into a $22.5 million extension of Hotel Covington expects to welcome guests before the end of the year. The Salyers Group and vR Group on Oct. 22 will host their first event in the ballroom of what...
WKRC

Cincinnati Wing Week kicks off, nearly 50 restaurants participating

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Wing Week is underway in Cincinnati. Nearly 50 restaurants are taking part in the annual event, brining guests $7 wing specials. It started August 22 and runs through August 28. This is the second annual Wing Week in Cincinnati, the first was in January 2021, it was moved to August by request of the community.
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
WKRC

Hamilton and Warren Counties reduced to medium COVID-19 risk level

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - COVID-19 risk levels in Hamilton and Warren Counties dropped to the medium risk category of the state's coronavirus map Thursday. This means the mask recommendation by the CDC saying all individuals while indoors should wear one, regardless of vaccination status, is loosened. Both counties had five weeks...
WKRC

Germania Society will hold 50th Oktoberfest

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Prost, to 50 years at the Germania Society! Cincinnati's original Oktoberfest is back August 26 - 28. Jen Dalton has the honor of being this year's Bürgermeisterin. Mike Hisle, Janice Hisle, and Thomas Strain talk about all the fun, food and beer and how they're celebrating the 50th Oktoberfest.
linknky.com

Women-owned M&P Logistics to create 210 jobs at new Florence HQ

Kimberly Hall is a Northern Kentucky native, which is one of the reasons she’s excited to oversee the opening of a new headquarters in Florence for Mackenzie & Paige Logistics, also known as M&P. The founder and CEO spoke Thursday about the company’s $4 million investment, which is expected...
adventuremomblog.com

Enjoy Scenic Cincinnati on a Classy Venture Boat Cruise

A private boat charter from Classy Venture is a great way to see the skyline of downtown Cincinnati from the vantage point of the Ohio River. Private charters can be used to celebrate a special occasion with loved ones or learn more about the area while visiting Cincinnati for the first time.
