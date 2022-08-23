ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 4

Dane Daniels
3d ago

SD State got the old Qualcomm Stadium site. While they needed a Stadium, the next project should be a massive increase in student housing to relieve the animal house atmosphere surrounding its existing campus.

Reply
3
Kitty
3d ago

well they're saying that it isn't a student that's what it was said on the news it's not the students it's other people coming in and creating all this but it is the students they like to party they like to drink maybe there's a set of kids that heavy drinkers but you need to stop them because they're going to end up being played by real real criminal

Reply
2
 

CBS 8

Power outage affects thousands in East County and SDSU campus

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Power was restored to thousands of San Diego Gas and Electric customers who experienced a power outage Wednesday morning due to an unplanned power outage, according to SDG&E's website. Power outages were reported across the county including SDSU, Lake Murray, La Mesa and El...
LA MESA, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Nevada State
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
California Education
KPBS

Tim Barnett, prominent San Diego climate researcher, dies

A San Diego researcher who helped shape present-day climate models has died. KPBS Environment Reporter Erik Anderson spoke with people close to Tim Barnett. Tim Barnett, a San Diego researcher who helped make present-day climate models accurate forecasting tools, has died. Barnett, who was sickened with Parkinson’s disease in recent...
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Campus Party#College#Kpbs#The University Of Nevada#Sdsu
KPBS

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million

Millions of Americans learned Tuesday that some or all of their student loan debt is being erased. Then, the San Diego Unified School District starts on Monday. Superintendent Dr. Lamont Jackson talks about the year ahead. And, a recent NPR/Ipsos poll found a majority of Americans believe the U.S. is experiencing an “invasion” at the southern border. We hear perspectives from San Diegans and an immigration expert about the politicized language around the issue of immigration. Next, the head of the county’s Citizen’s Law Enforcement Review Board talks about why the board is recommending everyone entering county jails, including deputies and jail staff, should be searched or scanned for drugs. Finally, UC San Diego and the San Diego Natural History Museum’s “Art of Science” contest was created to highlight the beauty that can emerge during scientific research. We’ll hear about the inspiration for the contest and about the winning entries on display now.
SAN DIEGO, CA

