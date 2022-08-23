Millions of Americans learned Tuesday that some or all of their student loan debt is being erased. Then, the San Diego Unified School District starts on Monday. Superintendent Dr. Lamont Jackson talks about the year ahead. And, a recent NPR/Ipsos poll found a majority of Americans believe the U.S. is experiencing an “invasion” at the southern border. We hear perspectives from San Diegans and an immigration expert about the politicized language around the issue of immigration. Next, the head of the county’s Citizen’s Law Enforcement Review Board talks about why the board is recommending everyone entering county jails, including deputies and jail staff, should be searched or scanned for drugs. Finally, UC San Diego and the San Diego Natural History Museum’s “Art of Science” contest was created to highlight the beauty that can emerge during scientific research. We’ll hear about the inspiration for the contest and about the winning entries on display now.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO