Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLKY.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
wdrb.com
Owners of Big Bad Breakfast planning to open new Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Big Bad Breakfast plan to bring another restaurant to Louisville. They announced this week that Waldo's Chicken and Beer will open in September in Norton Commons, and the company is hiring. This will be the first Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Kentucky. It...
wdrb.com
Plans call for west Louisville's only hotel to be built on vacant lot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville builder Gill Holland said he wants to build a hotel on Lydia Street in west Louisville. Holland's plan calls for "The Devonian" to be built on a currently empty lot between 16th and 17th streets in the Portland neighborhood. For now, the design is a...
East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville
Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.
wdrb.com
After 71 years, Louisville's Moore Jewelry to close its doors in the fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After seven decades a Louisville jewelry store is closing its doors for good, leaving behind a long list of clients, stories and memories. Moore Jewelry located near the Holiday Manor shopping plaza on Brownsboro Road is closing in October. For 71 years, it's been a diamond in the rough when it comes to local family-owned businesses dating back to the early 1950s.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?
While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Full-service hotel coming to the Highlands in spring of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is home to bars, restaurants and plenty of shopping. But there's one thing missing in the Highlands — a full-service hotel. That will change in the spring of 2023 when a 65-room boutique hotel opens at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Breckinridge Street. The developer is Weyland Ventures, who acquired the building just before the pandemic began.
Thousands of Pumpkins Light up Kentucky Nights During the Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular
Summer is winding down, and fun fall activities are getting ready to start!. Every year in Louisville they host thousands of jack o' lanterns at Iroquois Park. This event is super cool because artists create stunning art on this jack o' lanterns that are then lit up and displayed throughout the park. It's a really cool event that takes place after dark, and you can walk through trails all lit up by the glow of jack o' lanterns.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman wins $225,000 Cash Ball prize at local Kroger store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won a $225,000 Cash Ball ticket this week. The woman stopped by her Kroger store last Saturday to check her Cash Ball 225 ticket and learned she won the top prize. She told Kentucky Lottery officials she's been playing the same numbers for years, and it finally paid off.
macaronikid.com
East Louisville Area Fall Consignment Sales, 2022
Consignment Sale time is a fun time in the Louisville, Kentucky, Oldham County, Kentucky, and surrounding areas! There are many to choose from this fall! Find them and lots more local events on our Event Calendar. Sign up HERE to receive the Event Calendar and more from Macaroni Kid Louisville East in your email every week for free!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Business, bourbon are booming in Shelbyville as city invests in growth
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the second-fastest growing county in Kentucky, Shelby County wants to be a destination. The economy is booming in Shelbyville, and Mayor David Eaton is welcoming new businesses. "People are excited," he said. "We've got a lot of people that are interested in being in downtown...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Uptown Cafe
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Uptown Cafe. The upscale restaurant is on Bardstown Road. The restaurant features local produce. Enjoy salads served with grilled protein like the smoked salad. For lunch, you can get a half or full portion of pasta, like the bowtie pasta...
wdrb.com
Hotel plan at 2nd and Market revived under new flag
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A plan to construct a hotel at the corner of South 2nd and West Market streets is back on track with changes from the original proposal three years ago. Louisville's Campisano Capital and Minnesota-based TruVine Companies plan to build a six-story, 168-room Canopy by Hilton...
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville's New Music Venue, The Jefferson, prepares for it first show
JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- A new music and event venue debuts August 27th in Jeffersonville with its first concert. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored The Jefferson. The former Rocky's Italian Grill location (which closed in April of 2018) has a new purpose. Seven Four Events LLC, of West Harrison, Indiana repurposed...
WLKY.com
Edgy retailer opens new store at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass
SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Spencer's recently opened at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, Kentucky,according to Louisville Business First. The 75-year-old retailer, which has more than 680 locations in the U.S. and Canada, is located next to American Eagle and Uniform Destination, according to a news release. In addition to its Outlet Shoppes storefront, Spencer's also has stores at Mall St. Matthews and Jefferson Mall in Louisville, and Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Indiana.
WHAS 11
Kentucky's first heart hospital dedicated in Louisville
The heart hospital is located at UofL's Jewish Hospital. Leaders say they hired 300 physicians to tackle anything from preventative health to heart replacement.
Zombies will soon attack Louisville; Here's where they'll be
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two-year hiatus, Louisville Zombie Attack is back and invading a new location in the city. Saturday, Aug. 27, all the local zombies will gather at 3 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! Entertainment District, dressed in their best blood-soaked rags. Around 6 p.m., the zombie...
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
Comments / 0