Delay problems continue for Washington State Ferries
EDMONDS, Wash. — Washington State Ferries said its seeing a significant number of delays. On Thursday, Diana Olmstead was hoping to make her ferry back to Kingston on time. Lately, that hasn't been the case. “What may take me an hour to two hours can take three to four...
Ferry damaged during 'hard landing' in West Seattle could be out of service through the year
SEATTLE — The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal in West Seattle could be out of service the rest of the year. Washington State Ferries tweeted the Cathlamet was towed from the Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility on Bainbridge Island to Everett Ship Repair on Aug. 24. There it will go into dry dock for repairs.
Seattle's hotel industry is on the rebound, with occupancy nearing 2019 levels
SEATTLE — New data from the Downtown Seattle Association shows downtown hotels are making a major comeback, with some closing in on pre-pandemic occupancy levels right now. "We went from being one of the bottom five in the country to the top five," said Craig Schafer, the owner of Hotel Andra located in downtown Seattle on the corner of Fourth and Virginia.
Seattle airport lockdown – Travelers at SeaTac report security breach as ‘flights are grounded’
TRAVELERS at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport expressed their frustrations online after a possible “security breach” may have left flights grounded. “SeaTac airport isn’t letting people leave their gates to get to baggage claim,” wrote one person on Twitter. “What’s happening?”. People said TSA agents were holding...
Inside the construction on the West Seattle Bridge
"I am at the point now where I am counting days, I can't wait for that to reopen because it's not just a big deal for me, it's a big deal for all of Seattle," said Brian Callanan who is a volunteer with the Bridge Reopening Committee. The committee is...
Government Technology
Seattle Workers Say Pre-COVID Office World Is Gone
(TNS) — After two years of overly optimistic forecasts, blown deadlines, backtracking and pushback, it's fair to say the return to the office isn't going as planned. In downtown Seattle, offices are just 42% as full as they were before COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Downtown Seattle Association. That's an improvement over the previous four months, when it averaged 35%, and it's in line with a 10-city average tracked by Kastle Systems.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle blood donations dangerously low thanks to surge of gun violence
Bloodworks Northwest says it’s running dangerously low on blood and platelet donations ahead of Labor Day. One reason it’s low is Seattle’s surge in gun violence. The nonprofit is sounding the alarms after it claims it’s “running on fumes” due to an unusually short supply of blood donations. Donations have been down all summer, leading to roughly 3,600 open appointments between now and Labor Day.
Crews clear North Seattle homeless encampment after 6 years of complaints from residents
SEATTLE — After complaints about trash, rats, crime and rampant drug activity for six years, city of Seattle crews and Seattle police cleared an encampment at North 125th Street and Stone Avenue North on Tuesday. A KIRO 7 crew was there as crews towed away numerous recreational vehicles, as...
riptidefish.com
Seattle Salmon Fishing Report – August 2022
If you can’t tell from all my recent posts and reports, I absolutely live for salmon fishing in Puget Sound during the summer months. The early alarm clock wake-up is welcomed on every day I get to push out of the slip or boat ramp and cruise out to the fishing grounds. If you are like me, this is our time to breath it all in… the calm summer waters of Puget Sound, watching the sun crest over the eastern shoreline, planning the day, and deploying our thoughtfully prepared rigging and gear in hopes of a big catch. I wanted to send out a late-August post of the recent happenings in Central Puget Sound’s prime salmon spot, Marine Area 10.
KING-5
Six easy hikes to unique spots only in the Pacific Northwest
SEATTLE — The trek to Sol Duc Falls is one of our favorite short hikes — it's only one-point-six miles round trip. If you pick Saint as your hiking buddy, don't put him in charge of food. When he went with Jose, he brought exactly one cookie — and ate most of it before offering 1/8th to his hiking buddy.
SB I-5 back open after brush fire in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Southbound Interstate 5 near state Route 12 in Thurston County near Grand Mound is back open after it was temporarily closed due to a brush fire. All lanes were blocked around 7 p.m. The northbound lanes reopened around 7:30 p.m, with the southbound lanes reopening around 8:45 p.m.
southsoundmag.com
MultiCare Starts Work on Emergency Facility in Lacey
MultiCare Health System broke ground Wednesday on a new 10,000-square-foot neighborhood emergency department in Lacey. When it opens next summer, the new facility, at 1055 Golf Club Road SE, will feature 10 exam rooms, on-site radiology services including X-ray, ultrasound, and CT scans; an in-house laboratory; and a pediatric provider available daily. Board-certified emergency physicians will staff the new department.
The Suburban Times
East 27th Street in Tacoma reduced to one lane approaching Portland Avenue for 2 weeks
TACOMA – Travelers who use East 27th Street near Portland Avenue in Tacoma will want to plan for extra travel time and be aware of a new temporary work zone. At 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the right lane of East 27th Street between East Bay Street and Portland Avenue.
thestand.org
First the Sonics, now this? | We’re Number 3! | Cesar’s grandson
EDITOR’S NOTE — Extra credit for the sign: “First the SuperSonics, now this?”. EDITOR’S NOTE — Healthcare workers represented by UFCW 3000 are conducting informational picketing TODAY from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Providence Everett’s Colby and Pacific campus entrances to protest staffing issues across all units.
KOMO News
Train derailment in Tacoma causes local power outage
TACOMA, Wash. — A train derailment caused a local power outage in Tacoma Wednesday, but no one was injured. BNSF Railway confirmed one of its trains had two cars carrying empty containers derail at 2:45 near Lincoln Ave. and Port of Tacoma Rd. Two crossings are blocked with downed...
Sewage spill causes Lake Washington shoreline closure
SEATTLE — A stretch of shoreline on Lake Washington between Madrona Beach and Howell Park has been closed after a power outage caused a sewage overflow on Monday, King County Wastewater confirmed. The county said a utility power failure at the East Pine Pump Station caused the pumps to...
Seattle non-profit seeing more families in need as inflation impacts back-to-school shopping
SEATTLE — While inflation has shown some signs of slowing down after a 40-year high in June, it is still having an impact on the cost of back-to-school supplies. Prices on basic supplies at big box stores like Target and Walmart on average differ by less than $1, but advocates said even a few cents can make a difference this year.
Fire at Everett compost facility creates large smoke plume, haze in nearby areas
EVERETT, Wash. — A fire at an Everett composting facility created a large smoke plume, impacting nearby areas. The fire began burning in compost at Cedar Grove Compost at 3600 36th Place NE in Everett. The heat from the fire significantly damaged the metal building it ignited it, according to the Everett Fire Department (EFD).
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches
Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
Explore This $32 Million Seattle Beachfront Estate For Sale
Lately I have been torturing myself with looking at large mansions that I could never buy, don't ask my why. This estate for sale in Seattle is the most expensive one I have seen yet. The mansion is nice but it is the beach and the acre of Seattle property that has my attention. This rare and exclusive estate is for sale now at 1500 42nd Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112. Here is the description of the estate.
KING 5
