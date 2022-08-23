Read full article on original website
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ Coombs
The Rotunda in Hermann, Missouri is a historical building once used in wine competitions and horticultural exhibitsCJ CoombsHermann, MO
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821CJ CoombsLincoln County, MO
Washington Missourian
Union P&Z Board recommends new apartments
Union could be getting 48 new apartment units, with more on the way. Golden Management Inc., of St. Louis, is planning to build the apartments on 18.22 acres it plans to buy from Richard Bolzenius.
KMOV
City comptroller proposing wage raise for police, residents and cops say it’s needed, while the mayor didn’t give a clear answer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The divide between St. Louis City and St. Louis County is deepening. The Mayor’s accusing the county of playing “keep away” with cops. However, the reality is officers are saying the city’s pay is not good enough to retain them. Residents, the police union, and now city leaders said enough is enough.
Washington Missourian
Hoffmanns investments are drawing more customers to other Augusta businesses
When Kelly Dolan looked out the window of her bed and breakfast this past weekend, she saw parked cars lining both sides of Walnut Street in downtown Augusta. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen that many cars parked on Walnut Street,” said Dolan, who moved from Wildwood to Augusta three years ago after purchasing H.S. Clay House Bed & Breakfast.
Streets of St. Charles mixed-use development adds 2 retail tenants
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Streets of St. Charles, the mixed-use development, has added two new tenants this summer: a footwear store and a laser hair removal provider. Sanctioned Sneaker Collective opened its second St. Louis-area location, at 1650 Beale Street #150, on July 22. The retailer, founded in 2020 by Chase Callahan and Gerad Ewing, also has a location at City Foundry STL.
I-70 closes in St. Peters to move a massive crane
There were some brief lane restrictions on I-70 in St. Peters overnight while MoDOT crews moved a huge crane.
Washington Missourian
Pacific aldermen decline traffic study
During its Aug. 16 meeting, the Pacific Board of Aldermen decided against commissioning a $17,900 traffic study that aimed at identifying traffic issues with semitrailers entering and exiting Pacific’s industrial parks. Instead, the board opted to direct city staff to examine where the best places would be to add...
Washington Missourian
St. Charles County hires Augusta school officer
Augusta Elementary will not be sharing a school resource officer (SRO) with other schools in the Washington School District after the St. Charles County Council voted to hire 14 officers to place in schools in unincorporated areas. The council used $2.2 million in federal funding for the plan, which pays...
Washington Missourian
Buhr honored by St. Louis Business Journal as influential businesswoman
A Washington-based bank official is among the area’s Most Influential Business Women, according to the St. Louis Business Journal. Becky Buhr, senior vice president at Bank of Franklin County, is one of 25 women recently honored by the publication for “making a difference in the St. Louis business community.”
Washington Missourian
Union schools offering free breakfast
With it looking less likely that the federal government will continue to cover the cost of student meals, the Union R-XI School District is serving up free breakfasts. The district Board of Education approved free breakfast for all students for the fall 2022 semester at its Wednesday, Aug. 17, meeting, while leaving open the possibility of continuing the program into the spring semester. The federal government has paid for school breakfasts and lunch the last two years.
mycouriertribune.com
State lawmaker from Chesterfield dropping re-election bid
JEFFERSON CITY — A state lawmaker from Chesterfield is dropping his bid for re-election to work for one of his colleagues in the Senate. Rep. Bruce DeGroot, a Republican, is set to become a chief aide to Rep. Curtis Trent, a Springfield Republican who won his Aug. 2 primary election for a seat in the Legislature’s upper chamber. Trent does not have an opponent in November.
nextstl.com
2020 St. Louis Neighborhood Census Review: A dynamic population
You might look at the overall population numbers for the city of St. Louis the last several decades and see a consistent albeit slowing decline. However, the top line number represents only a high level view of the 66 sq. miles of St. Louis and its residents. An examination of the neighborhood level population numbers and demographics, reveal much more about the changing populations within the city’s boundaries. While the neighborhood boundaries are arbitrary, they often (at least attempt) to represent distinct community districts (or parts of them). St. Louis City has been publishing demographic and population breakdowns for their 79 neighborhoods since 1990. This data is not a big data set, but contains (in my opinion) a lot of interesting facets and can be difficult to visualize and understand at a granular level. Through this article, I will hopefully illuminate some of the interesting trends to help the reader have a fuller understanding of the dynamic changes of St. Louis City’s population over the last 30 years.
FOX2now.com
Great Rivers Greenway blasts us off to Deer Creek Park
ST. LOUIS — The Deer Creek Park greenway is nestled between the cities of Maplewood, Brentwood, and Webster Groves. It links together parks, businesses, neighborhoods, and green spaces. Deer Creek Park in Maplewood has a rocket ship playground. Go further along and you will find Lorraine Davis Park with...
Crews respond to water main break in Chesterfield
Crews are responding to a water main break Wednesday morning in Chesterfield.
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
Washington Missourian
Augusta Bakery opens with Schulte’s donuts
Augusta Bakery & Coffee Shop has opened in the Augusta Emporium, serving Stan’s Coffee and confections from Schulte’s Bakery. The shop, which opened Aug. 23, is owned by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. Don Simon, CEO of Missouri operations said a large crowd joined them for breakfast and caffeinated beverages on opening day.
MoDOT reveals new plan to fix congestion on I-64 and I-70 interchange
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) reveals its design to reduce congestion and accidents at Interstate 64 and 70 in St. Charles County.
rejournals.com
St. Louis’ S.M. Wilson & Co. names project superintendent
St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm S. M. Wilson & Co. has promoted Chris Watkins to project superintendent. Watkins is responsible for coordinating all job site activities and ensuring project success by making sure that all employees and contractors adhere to the schedule, quality expectations, work safely and follow environment regulations. Watkins is currently assigned to remodel projects for long-time client, Target.
Two new stores, two new eateries coming to Chesterfield outlet mall
St. Louis Premium Outlets, an outlet mall located in Chesterfield, is planning to expand with four new brands this fall.
Washington Missourian
62 animals gifted to charities after Town & Country Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction
Earlier this month, 62 blue-ribbon-winning livestock animals were donated to community organizations and other groups by 31 donors who purchased the animals at the Washington Town & Country Fair’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction on Saturday. The buyers who donated their auction livestock, and the recipients, as reported by the...
