WINGS picks Blankenship, Kelch and Tobben for induction into Hall of Honor

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsDefiance, MO
The Rotunda in Hermann, Missouri is a historical building once used in wine competitions and horticultural exhibitsCJ CoombsHermann, MO
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821CJ CoombsLincoln County, MO
Related
spotonillinois.com
WHS Legacy Wall adds faces
The five newest inductees into the Waterloo Legacy Society have been announced. During a ceremony at Waterloo High School set for Oct. 4, the faces of late former superintendent Wayne Collmeyer, Vickie Gardner (Class of 1967), Will Hesterberg (Class of 1969), Orlou Reitz (Class of 1944)...
Washington Missourian
Central Elementary HVAC project costs jump
The replacement of the heating and cooling system at Central Elementary School in Union will cost significantly more than originally expected. The Union R-XI School District Board of Education unanimously approved paying Bales Construction Co., of Waynesville, $2.3 million at its Aug. 17 meeting. Bales was the low bidder out of four companies, beating out Integrated Facility Services, of Fenton, which bid $2.7 million.
Washington Missourian
St. Charles County hires Augusta school officer
Augusta Elementary will not be sharing a school resource officer (SRO) with other schools in the Washington School District after the St. Charles County Council voted to hire 14 officers to place in schools in unincorporated areas. The council used $2.2 million in federal funding for the plan, which pays...
Wentzville School District welcomes students back for new school year
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — 5 On Your Side’s back-to-school tour continued Tuesday with the Wentzville School District. Tuesday marked the second day of a new school year for parents, students and staff in the Wentzville district. The growing district is home to North Point Middle School, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Missourian
Buhr honored by St. Louis Business Journal as influential businesswoman
A Washington-based bank official is among the area’s Most Influential Business Women, according to the St. Louis Business Journal. Becky Buhr, senior vice president at Bank of Franklin County, is one of 25 women recently honored by the publication for “making a difference in the St. Louis business community.”
Washington Missourian
Washington pool attendance takes a dive in ’22
The new pool last year attracted record crowds while record heat this pool season hurt attendance. “It was rainy early in the year and then got really hot for part of the summer,” said Wayne Dunker, Washington Parks and Recreation Director.
rejournals.com
St. Louis’ S.M. Wilson & Co. names project superintendent
St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm S. M. Wilson & Co. has promoted Chris Watkins to project superintendent. Watkins is responsible for coordinating all job site activities and ensuring project success by making sure that all employees and contractors adhere to the schedule, quality expectations, work safely and follow environment regulations. Watkins is currently assigned to remodel projects for long-time client, Target.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Missourian
Augusta Bakery opens with Schulte’s donuts
Augusta Bakery & Coffee Shop has opened in the Augusta Emporium, serving Stan’s Coffee and confections from Schulte’s Bakery. The shop, which opened Aug. 23, is owned by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. Don Simon, CEO of Missouri operations said a large crowd joined them for breakfast and caffeinated beverages on opening day.
stlouiscnr.com
Walls Erected, Ceremonial Groundbreaking for St. Louis’ First World-Class, Indoor Volleyball and Basketball Complex
Bradley Beal, Chesterfield Mayor Nation and others participate in groundbreaking. A ceremonial groundbreaking marked construction of Chesterfield Sports Complex, St. Louis’ first world-class, indoor volleyball and basketball complex at 150 N. Eatherton Road in Chesterfield Valley. St. Louisan and NBA star Bradley Beal made a surprise appearance at the event. Bradley Beal Elite (BBE), the top ranked NIKE sponsored club in the Midwest with some of the best players in the nation, has committed to be the basketball tenant for the facility. Other tenants are High Performance and Stratman Sports for volleyball and CNR Basketball. The facility will be owned and operated by nonprofit Chesterfield Sports Association.
Washington Missourian
Soap box derby rivals to race again Saturday on Washington's Cedar Street
It has been 58 years since Jerry Dreisewerd edged out Mike Maune to win the inaugural Washington Soap Box Derby Championship in 1964, but the two will once again go head-to-head on Saturday as part of the Missouri Book Festival. The festival, which is free, begins at 10 a.m., and...
Washington Missourian
Washington Council debates proposal to give staff 8% pay hike
In a room filled with a large number of city employees, members of the Washington City Council debated Monday evening, a proposal that would increase salaries for city workers by 8 percent. “Tonight, we can tell people what our values are as a city — do we value building this...
theijnews.com
LOCAL TALENT RETURNED HOME TO ENTERTAIN
‘Meg & The Wheelers’ played music for the first ever Washington County Producers Association’s Cattlemen’s Ball that was held Saturday, Aug. 20th, 2022 at the Twin Eagle Lake Barn. The musical talent runs in the family as Tom Sampson, right, performs around the area with his band T.nT. (& solo). Becky Sampson said she was glad family and friends got to hear the band perform as they played Friday night in St. Louis and Saturday in Potosi. Megan and the band has a good following in the Chicago area and have been playing in a lot of different venues. Look up her band and music on social media and the internet. They have several originals out.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Woman To Become First-Ever Veterinarian For Belleville Area Humane Society
BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Area Humane Society announced today it has hired an Edwardsville woman as its first-ever veterinarian - Dr. Jennifer Marquardt. For decades, the Edwardsville woman has been an advocate for animal welfare and veterinary. Dr. Marquardt grew up in Edwardsville knowing from a young age that she...
FOX 2 anchors share first day of school photos
ST. LOUIS – Many FOX 2 fans sent in back-to-school photos Monday, and our talented anchors got in on the fun when they shared throwback photos from their time in school. Jasmine Huda shared a photo of her and her mother sitting on the couch before she headed off to kindergarten. Vic Faust also shared […]
KMOV
How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A website has dissed the St. Louis barbecue scene!. Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn’t include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St. Louis at number 26 out of 50. To calculate the rankings, they didn’t go...
stlmag.com
Pi + Rico closes in Kirkwood
Pi Pizzeria + ¡Rico! Mexican, the hybrid concept from Pi Pizza’s Chris Sommers and executive chef Cary McDowell, closed Monday, August 22. Signs on the doors and windows indicated the closure. Reached this morning, Sommers told SLM that the restaurant was typically busy Thursday through Sunday, but "weekdays...
College students react to Biden’s student loan relief plan
As college students made their way into campuses and classrooms Wednesday in the St. Louis area, news unfolded about President Joe Biden providing a plan to cancel $10,000 in student loans and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.
St. Louis funeral home to hold service for Vietnam veteran without family
A funeral home in south St. Louis will hold a service Tuesday for a veteran without any known family.
Comments / 0