I sure hope you had the chance to drive 55 miles outside of Mandan this past Saturday. I look forward to this event every year, and once again they outdid themselves. Dan Stewart and several members of his family put their heart and soul behind the Rods & Car Show every summer - this year was the 13th Annual. The weather was perfect, with huge puffy clouds in the skies as people of all ages enjoyed walking around looking at the beautiful cars, antique tractors, motorcycles, and even big rigs. Good food from vendors and ice-cold refreshments were readily available and let me ask you this, when was the last you had a chance to WIN $25,000 at a Hole-In-One contest AT a car show? Check out some of the beautiful cars laid out all shiny in the sun:

