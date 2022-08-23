Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Mandan Football Preview
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pre-season expectations are often built around the amount of returning players a team has. With that in mind, it should not surprise you to know Mandan has some high expectations for this football season. “Nine returning starters on offense and eight returning starters on defense. It’s...
KFYR-TV
Century Patriots Football preview
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last season was just the second time in the last seven seasons the Century football team did not play in the Dakota Bowl. The seniors on this year’s team did not lose a game in their Patriots varsity career until midway through 2021. For the...
Bismarck man gets double hip replacement
So, Rohrich went to Sanford Orthopedics in Bismarck for a right hip replacement last year. He then came back for a new left hip in March.
Impressive Rainfall Totals Saturate South-Central North Dakota
The Bismarck "Bubble" bursts as heavy rain hits the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
CyberTip leads to arrest of Hebron man
HEBRON, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors say a Hebron man uploaded child sexual abuse materials on his computer. Cyber crime forensic investigators say a CyberTip led them to the IP address of 66-year-old Steven Kaminsky. They say he had uploaded sexually explicit photos of children to a website and possessed other similar images on flash drives around his home.
Apparent Murder-Suicide occurs in North Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A mother and son were found dead in Bismarck on Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. in what police are concluding was a murder-suicide conducted by the mother. According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers responded to the 3800 block of Renee Drive in Bismarck due to numerous welfare checks requested on 45-year-old […]
1st Day Of School Bismarck: Why Are There No Stop Signs Here?
Let's avoid a tragic situation and take out open intersections at schools.
KFYR-TV
Measures in place to keep kids safe as they head back to school
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As students head back to class for another academic year, safety is a concern for many. Schools across the country are reviewing policy and testing out new technology and it’s not just about preventing shootings. In North Dakota, schools are preparing to offer kids a secure and fun school year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carson, ND’s Version Of “Field Of Dreams”
I sure hope you had the chance to drive 55 miles outside of Mandan this past Saturday. I look forward to this event every year, and once again they outdid themselves. Dan Stewart and several members of his family put their heart and soul behind the Rods & Car Show every summer - this year was the 13th Annual. The weather was perfect, with huge puffy clouds in the skies as people of all ages enjoyed walking around looking at the beautiful cars, antique tractors, motorcycles, and even big rigs. Good food from vendors and ice-cold refreshments were readily available and let me ask you this, when was the last you had a chance to WIN $25,000 at a Hole-In-One contest AT a car show? Check out some of the beautiful cars laid out all shiny in the sun:
KFYR-TV
Dorothy Moses Elementary students get a red carpet welcome
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staff at Bismarck’s Dorothy Moses Elementary rolled out the red carpet to welcome students back to school Wednesday morning. Teachers and support staff lined the red carpet and greeted the 380 students with cheers, high fives and smiles. Principal Tony Fladeland was also outside, welcoming...
KFYR-TV
No injuries in shooting outside of United Tribes Technical College Thursday morning
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one is injured after an early morning shooting outside of the United Tribes Technical College. Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies said they responded to a report of gunshots around 5:40 Thursday morning at 3315 University Drive and noted a vehicle description of the suspects. Bismarck police stopped the car a short time later to speak with the individuals.
KFYR-TV
Beyond Back to School: How bullying has changed and how to identify it
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While bullying has been an issue among classrooms for many generations, it takes on a different form these days. Lots of bullying happens online and on social media platforms. Tamara Waters-Wheeler, a school psychologist for Mandan Public Schools, talks through the instances of bullying she sees...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PAW Patrol Live! coming to the Bismarck Event Center
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Chase is on the case…in Bismarck! The extremely popular kid’s show PAW Patrol is coming to the Bismarck Event Center on January 28 & 29 with their action-packed, music-filled production, PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure.” There will be three performances over the two days with tickets going on sale […]
KFYR-TV
New meal information for Bismarck Public Schools
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools is reminding families that the federal funding allowing free meals in the past is now discontinued. The funding was available for the last two years. However, there are resources available to those who need financial help with school meals. Families are asked to...
KFYR-TV
19-year-old Cannonball man passes away from Aug. 8 vehicle accident
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 19-year-old Cannonball man has died from injuries sustained during a vehicle accident in Morton County. Jonah White Eagle of Cannonball passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from a head-on collision while driving on Highway 1806 a little after midnight on August 8. He was driving southbound when a northbound vehicle crossed into his lane. White Eagle was transported to a Bismarck hospital, and later moved to another hospital in Fargo.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck rolls out new bike sharing program across four locations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four locations in Bismarck now host docking stations for an affordable and fun way to get around the city. Bismarck Parks and Recreation is adding another way to see the beauty of the capital city or get around town. Community members gathered to launch a new service available to all who can balance on two wheels.
kvrr.com
Man Who Left Broken Down Tow Truck On I-94 Faces Charges
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man who left his broken down tow truck in the driving lane of I-94 causing a fatal crash last winter is now charged. Cass County States Attorney filing charges against 43-year-old Mario Butler of Minot. He is accused of negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, driving...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative opens free little art gallery, makes art more accessible
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Visiting an art gallery can be intimidating. But there’s a new gallery in Bismarck designed to be welcoming, that makes art available to everyone. The Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative put this free little art gallery up this summer at the Heritage River Landing, near the Huckleberry House on River Road.
KFYR-TV
Potential record wheat harvest for North Dakota producers
BALDWIN, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s shaping up to be a great year for crop producers. If the USDA’s projection of 51 bushels per acre pans out, North Dakota could experience the best year of wheat harvesting ever. Amber waves of grain. A sight for sore eyes after last...
KFYR-TV
Rough Rider Industries worker finds creative spark making miniature tipis
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Those who are incarcerated have one major decision to make: how they’ll use their time behind bars. For one man, this meant working to learn more about his cultural heritage and discovering how art can bring something positive into the world. “Well, this tipi here...
Comments / 0