These 3 Teams Reportedly "Remain Among The Most Serious Threats" To Trade For Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, "the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain among the most serious threats to land" Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant in a trade.

Charania (via his article in The Athletic): "The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain among the most serious threats to land Durant because they have the types of pieces necessary to satisfy the Nets’ asking price in a deal for the two-time NBA Finals MVP. However, no one yet has met Brooklyn’s high price tag of an All-Star, other high-level players and draft picks — and conversations with those three front-runners have been non-existent recently. The Celtics offered All-Star Jaylen Brown, guard Derrick White and a first-round draft pick in July, according to league sources; the Raptors have refused to make Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes available; and Miami has yet to seriously engage with a package around All-Star Bam Adebayo."

Durant is coming off playing in his 14th season in the NBA, and he averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest.

Yet, the Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: " Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

On August 22, he still remains a member of the Nets.

In addition to the Nets, the 12-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.

He is one of the best players of all-time, and is a two-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and the 2014 NBA MVP.

