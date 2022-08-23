ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian’s Beats Fit Pro Headphones: Where to Buy the Sold-Out Earbuds

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

It didn’t take long for Kim Kardashian ’s Beats Fit Pro Headphones to sell out at Apple.com . The neutral-colored, true wireless, noise-canceling earbuds flew off the shelves after being released online last Tuesday (Aug. 16) and in Apple stores the next day.

Available in dune, earth and moon, the earthy headphones offer active noise cancellation with three listening modes (Active Noise Cancelling, and Transparency Mode, and Adaptive EQ) and wingtips to help them stay snuggly and comfortable in place. The headphones are out of stock on Apple’s website, but you can get them at Amazon with free shipping for Prime members .

“I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement,” the reality star said in a statement . “This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.”

Perfect for studying, workdays and workout, Kim K x Beats Fit Pro Bluetooth headphones provide up to six hours with ANC/Transparency on (24 hours with charging case). Get up to seven hours in Adaptive EQ with ANC/Transparency off (30 hours with charging case).

Kim Kardashian x Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Headphones

$199.95


Buy Now

1

The headphones are enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (to pair with other Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri” voice control. The sweat and IPX4-rated, water-resistant headphones support spatial audio and feature dynamic head tacking to provide an immersive listening experience, whether you’re jamming away to your favorite songs,  gaming or streaming videos, movies or TV.

Like other Beats Fit Pro, the Kim Kardashian edition retail for $199.95 and are available at Amazon.com. The headphones are compatible with iPhone and Android.

Beats Fit Pro aren’t the only netural headphones on the market. For those on a tighter budget, the top-rated, JLab Go Air Tones True Wireless Earbuds retail for just $20 and are available in six different shades of brown. Purchase these affordable earbuds at Amazon , Best Buy , Kohl’s and JLab.com .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'These headphones are insanely comfortable!' Amazon shoppers say the E7 noise-cancelling headphones are just as good as Sony and Bose but with extra cushioning - all for $39.99

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to headphones, price is never a good indication of sound quality, comfort or overall performance. As...
ELECTRONICS
Billboard

PS5 Restock: Where to Buy the Hard-to-Find Console Without Spending a Fortune

The cost of a PlayStation 5 is going up. Sony has raised the retail price in certain markets due to “challenging economic decisions,” the company announced on Thursday (Aug. 25). The price increase affects Europe, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, Canada and the U.K. “While this price increase is a necessity given the current global economic environment and its impact on SIE’s business, our top priority continues to be improving the PS5 supply situation so that as many players as possible can experience everything that PS5 offers and what’s still to come,” the company said in a blog post. Have you been trying to...
VIDEO GAMES
Billboard

‘Love Island USA’ Is Heating Up! Here’s How to Stream the Reality Show for Free

Love Island USA has returned with a new crop of singles, a new host and a new network. Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is the new host of the reality dating competition series, which debuted July 19 on Peacock. The hit show is a spin-off of Love Island UK (watch it on Hulu) and previously aired on CBS (seasons 1-3 are streaming on Paramount+ and Prime Video) before moving to NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming platform. On Love Island, singles couple up in “new surroundings where challenges will excite and bombshells will be dropped,” per NBC. During their time on the “island,” contestants...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Kim K
Billboard

Janet Jackson’s ‘Rhythm Nation’ Crashes Older Laptops, Microsoft Engineer Reveals

One unforeseen part of the “Rhythm Nation”? The classic Janet Jackson music video has been proven to crash certain older laptops, says Microsoft’s chief software engineer Raymond Chen in a company blog post. It’s all because of a specific frequency featured in “Rhythm Nation” that interferes with laptop hard drives that spin at 5400 rpm. Released in 1989, the computer-offending song was the titular anthem of Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814. The album was one of the most commercially successful of its day, producing seven top five singles on the Billboard Hot 100 — which continues to be a record for the pop...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The new SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 headset brings hi-fi audio under $200

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 gaming headset is now available as a multisystem peripheral with several high-quality audio features and a fairly decent price. As a midrange follow-up to the popular SteelSeries Arctis 7 and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, the headset sells for $180 at SteelSeries.com and various global retailers in PC-, PlayStation-, and Xbox-specific models.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Jabra's 'advanced' noise-cancelling Elite 85t earbuds are cheaper than ever (new with warranty)

It was just last week that we reported on one of the greatest ever Jabra Elite 85t deals at Best Buy, and as crazy as it sounds, these AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro-rivaling bad boys are already on sale at an even lower price. The lowest price on record by far, to be exact, and although this particular special offer comes from Woot rather than Best Buy or Amazon, the units available for a limited time only at a measly $109.99 a pair are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Popular Celebrities#Kardashian Family#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Beats Headphones#Wireless Earbuds#Apple Com#Wingtips#Anc
Billboard

Snoop Dogg Launches ‘Doggyland’ Children’s Show on YouTube & YouTube Kids

Snoop Dogg is lending his talents to children’s entertainment. On Tuesday (Aug. 23), the West Coast rapper announced a new educational show for kids called Doggyland (also the title of a track from his 1996 album Tha Doggfather), with episodes airing on YouTube and YouTube Kids. “Presenting 2 u my new kids show @doggyland_kids Where they can sing, dance n learn. Out now on Youtube & YouTube Kids!” the rapper shared via Twitter, along with a video explaining the show’s mission and overarching themes. “‘Doggyland’ to me would be an animated cartoon series designed for kids,” the 50-year-old says in the preview...
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Forever Be Traumatized’ by Her Past Experiences: ‘There Is No Way to Fix Me’

Britney Spears is continuing to open up about her life and experiences after the end of her restrictive 13-year-conservatorship. In an Instagram post shared Monday (Aug. 22), the pop star explained how there are things she’ll never move past, and why she shares photos and videos of herself in which she thinks she looks great. “Everybody’s life seems so perfect and when I post things I think most of the time I’ve been utterly and completely embarrassed of my past … and who can forget those documentaries???” she wrote in a lengthy caption paired with a close-up photo of a pink...
CELEBRITIES
The Verge

Google’s terrific Pixel Buds Pro are already $25 off at Amazon

Welcome back to the arena of deals. Our inaugural discount this week is on the excellent Google Pixel Buds Pro, which released less than a month ago. Typically priced at $199.99, you can currently find these new earbuds on Amazon for $174.99 in their black or yellow colorways. The Pixel Buds Pro are a drastic improvement over their middling predecessor, boasting solid noise cancellation, improved battery life, and multipoint Bluetooth support. While the sound quality isn’t quite up to par with some of our top picks, this discount makes the Pixel Buds Pro worth considering if you’re on the hunt for a fresh pair of earbuds. Read our review.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Digital Trends

Skullcandy has super cheap true wireless earbuds — only $20 today

If you want to buy wireless earbuds but you’re on a tight budget, look no further than Lenovo’s offer for the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds. They’re already affordable at just $27, but you can get them now for an even cheaper price of $20 after a $7 discount. You won’t often find headphone deals like this, so it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible before it disappears.
ELECTRONICS
Billboard

Cody Simpson Launches Eco-Friendly Fashion Brand ‘Prince Neptune’

Pop singer and swimming golden boy Cody Simpson now has his own fashion brand. The Australian artist today (Aug. 23) unveils Prince Neptune: The Label, and its range of eco-wear, from tees to hoodies, shirts, bandanas and more — all stamped with the freshwater god’s trident. Designed and founded by Simpson, and two years in the making, the label was “conceived with the planet and people in mind,” reads a statement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cody Simpson (@codysimpson) “From...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Billboard

In Demand: How Producer Jahaan Sweet Became a Secret Weapon For Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé & More

Jahaan Sweet’s first “oh my god” moment as a producer happened while working with Drake. “I used to listen to Drake in high school and looked up to everybody around him,” Sweet says. “When we finally went to Miami to work on Scorpion, I was like, ‘Wow, I’m really about to meet one of my favorite rappers.’” Sweet co-produced a trio of tracks on the 2018 album, including “8 Out of 10,” “Ratchet Happy Birthday,” and “Final Fantasy” alongside Boi-1da, who brought him into the fold. Today, Sweet is a Grammy-winning producer with a growing list of production credits for artists...
MUSIC
Billboard

BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Smashes This 2022 Spotify Record

BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” has been out for less than a week, and it’s already breaking records. Spotify revealed on Thursday (Aug. 25) that on August 19 — the day the song was released — “Pink Venom” became the streaming platform’s most-streamed song by a female artist in a single day in 2022 so far. BLACKPINK, featuring members Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa and Jennie, are no strangers to smashing records with their music. We have a whole list of their impressive accomplishments, which you can check out here. One of the many feats on the list is that the girl group’s 2020 “How You...
MUSIC
The Independent

Fans celebrate Britney Spears and Elton John’s collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’

Fans have reacted to Britney Spears’ and Elton John’s newly released song “Hold me Closer”.The song, which is a spin on John’s 1971 single “Tiny Dancer”, was released today (26 August) and has already gone to No 1 on the UK and US iTunes chart.The release marks Spears’ first single in six years, and the first we’ve heard of new music since her conservatorship ended.Tweeting the news, Spears said: “Okie dokie … My first song in six years! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial!”“I’m kinda overwhelmed…...
MUSIC
makeuseof.com

What Is Multipoint Bluetooth & How Does It Work?

Understanding different features of the Bluetooth specification is essential when shopping for Bluetooth-enabled devices like headphones and earbuds. For example, one of the terms you may bump into while shopping for a headphone is the availability or lack of multipoint Bluetooth. However, what is multipoint Bluetooth? This article explains the...
ELECTRONICS
Billboard

DJ Khaled Enlists Kanye West, Eminem and More on ‘God Did’: Stream It Now

DJ Khaled is on some kinda streak. God Did dropped at midnight via We the Best/Epic Records, and is the hip-hop star’s 13th studio album. Like so much of his catalog, it’s filled with A-list collaborations, from Drake to Kanye West and Future, R&B artists SZA and John Legend, Jamaican dancehall stars Buju Banton, Bounty Killer and Sizzla, and there’s a contribution from the late Juice WRLD. Spanning 18 tracks, the new project also contains “Staying Alive,” the Drake and Lil Baby-assisted update on the Bee Gees’ disco classic. The first single from God Did, “Staying Alive” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s...
MUSIC
Billboard

The 5 Cutest Laptop Tote Bags for Work, School & Travel

A tote bag offers a chic alternative to the more traditional laptop bag. You can stuff everything from electronic devices to textbooks, clothing and other things that you might need for work, school or travel. To help you make the best choice, we’ve rounded up a handful of the cutest laptop tote bags under $100. From leather and canvas to eco-friendly designs, see the list of durable tote bags below. Lubardy Laptop Tote Bag $35.99 $43.86 18% OFF Buy Now 1 Designed for a 15.6-inch laptop, this water-resistant bag features a crocodile leather design, polyester lining and trimmed with gold-toned hardware. The bag has one main pocket, two...
TRAVEL
Billboard

Billboard

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy