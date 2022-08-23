Kim Kardashian’s Beats Fit Pro Headphones: Where to Buy the Sold-Out Earbuds

It didn’t take long for Kim Kardashian ’s Beats Fit Pro Headphones to sell out at Apple.com . The neutral-colored, true wireless, noise-canceling earbuds flew off the shelves after being released online last Tuesday (Aug. 16) and in Apple stores the next day.

Available in dune, earth and moon, the earthy headphones offer active noise cancellation with three listening modes (Active Noise Cancelling, and Transparency Mode, and Adaptive EQ) and wingtips to help them stay snuggly and comfortable in place. The headphones are out of stock on Apple’s website, but you can get them at Amazon with free shipping for Prime members .

“I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement,” the reality star said in a statement . “This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.”

Perfect for studying, workdays and workout, Kim K x Beats Fit Pro Bluetooth headphones provide up to six hours with ANC/Transparency on (24 hours with charging case). Get up to seven hours in Adaptive EQ with ANC/Transparency off (30 hours with charging case).

The headphones are enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (to pair with other Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri” voice control. The sweat and IPX4-rated, water-resistant headphones support spatial audio and feature dynamic head tacking to provide an immersive listening experience, whether you’re jamming away to your favorite songs, gaming or streaming videos, movies or TV.

Like other Beats Fit Pro, the Kim Kardashian edition retail for $199.95 and are available at Amazon.com. The headphones are compatible with iPhone and Android.

Beats Fit Pro aren’t the only netural headphones on the market. For those on a tighter budget, the top-rated, JLab Go Air Tones True Wireless Earbuds retail for just $20 and are available in six different shades of brown. Purchase these affordable earbuds at Amazon , Best Buy , Kohl’s and JLab.com .