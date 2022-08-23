Read full article on original website
KHBS
New surveillance video provides more insight into violent arrest in Mulberry, Arkansas
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — Surveillance video from the Kountry Xpress gas station in Mulberry does not last very long and the view of Sunday’s arrest is somewhat obstructed, but opinions vary on exactly what it shows. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Damante told 40/29 News that Randal Worcester, 27,...
swark.today
Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County
LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
KHBS
Bentonville neighborhood scene of shooting death
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A man was shot and killed in Bentonville at the Town Square Apartments on Thursday morning. Cpl. Adam McInnis with the Bentonville Police told 40/29 News police went to an address on Rose Garden Ln. after they got a call shortly before noon. There, officers found...
Bentonville police investigating shooting that left one man dead
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Bentonville Police Department (BPD) and the Bentonville Fire Department (BFD) responded to a call on Rose Garden Lane where shots had been reportedly fired. Police say the caller told them that another male had shot a man.
Kait 8
Attorneys: Deputy involved in viral arrest had history of excessive force
MULBERRY, Ark. (KAIT) – Two days after a video went viral of a man’s arrest in Crawford County, attorneys for the man are claiming one of the deputies involved has a history of violent arrests. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Carrie Jernigan and David Powell worked to draw attention...
KHBS
Crawford County, Arkansas deputy subject of additional claims of excessive force
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — Two people said they were previously mistreated by one of the deputiescaptured on video making a violent arrest near Mulberry, Arkansas. Deputy Levi White works with the Crawford County Sheriff's Department. He was placed on paid leave after the arrest of Randall Worcester on Sunday.
Couple leave underwear behind after luring trucker out of casino and robbing him
MIAMI, Okla. – A Kansas couple who allegedly teamed up to lure a truck driver to a casino parking lot where he told authorities he was robbed are being held in the Ottawa County jail, said Drug Task Force Director Mike Eason on Sunday. Kalen Ray McRay, 35, of Independence, Kan., and Karla Joan […]
Attorneys for man beaten during violent arrest in Arkansas speak out
MULBERRY, Ark. — Attorneys for Randal Worcester's speak on their hopes for his future and his health. Two Crawford County deputies were suspended and a Mulberry police officer is on administrative leave after a video surfaced showing a violent arrest, causing outrage on social media. In the video, the...
FBI looking for fugitive last seen in Arkansas
The FBI is looking for the public's assistance in finding a fugitive last seen in Arkansas.
Rape reported at Walton Hall at University of Arkansas
The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating an acquaintance rape at Walton Hall that was reported on August 23.
Police ask your help to ID vehicle in hit-and-run fatality
FORT SMITH, Ark. – Early last Sunday morning, August 21, just before 4:20 a.m. a 27-year-old man was struck and killed in the 5200 block of Townson Ave in Fort Smith. The white passenger car involved fled the scene. Fort Smith Police are now asking the public to assist...
Poteau man killed in domestic violence incident
On August 23, the Poteau Police Department reported that a man was killed by a woman that shot him in self-defense during a "domestic violence incident."
KTUL
One dead and one in critical condition after wreck on US 412 near Inola
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one man, 66, died. Richard Bundrick of Springdale, Ark. was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 62-year-old woman, was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, OHP said. There were two other vehicles involved in the crash,...
KATV
Fort Smith man charged with murder after woman's body found on abandoned driveway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Fort Smith man was charged Thursday in the homicide investigation of a woman whose body was found along an Arkansas highway earlier this month. According to the Arkansas State Police, Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran.
One killed following multi-car crash on Highway 412, near Inola
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/25/22: The road has reopened following the crash. Three cars were involved in the collision. One man, 66-year-old Richard Bundrick — from Springdale, Ark. — was killed in the crash. Bundrick was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred, and...
Multi-vehicle accident delaying traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police have responded to a four-vehicle accident in the vicinity of 2300 Rogers Ave.
KHBS
Human remains found floating in Beaver Lake under Highway 412 bridge
SONORA, Ark. — Someone found human remains in Beaver Lake earlier this week, prompting an investigation by Washington County, according to a news release sent by Tim Helder, the county sheriff. At about 1:45 p.m. Monday, a caller told the sheriff's office they had found something suspicious under the...
KHBS
Bentonville, Arkansas, student hit by truck while getting on her school bus
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A truck hit a Bentonville student who was getting on her school bus Tuesday morning, according to an email from Superintendent Debbie Jones. The incident happened in Centerton, said Centerton Police Chief, Cody Harper. He told 40/29 News that the bus was stopped, the stop arm was deployed and the crossing lights on the bus were flashing but the truck did not stop as required by Arkansas law.
KHBS
Tax increase for Benton County one step away from Nov. ballot
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An ordinance that would put a three-eighths percent sales tax increase on Benton County ballots in November will be heard a final time Thursday night. The tax increase would help fund a new criminal justice facility where the current jail is located. The expansion would add more beds, a new sheriff's office and a new mental health facility, among other updates. The project total is over $241 million.
5newsonline.com
Joe Exotic hopes to lay roots in Fort Smith if released from Oklahoma prison
Joe Exotic rose to fame in 2020 with the Netflix documentary "Tiger King." Now behind bars, he says if he gets pardoned, he plans on settling down in Fort Smith.
