Mulberry, AR

swark.today

Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Bentonville neighborhood scene of shooting death

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A man was shot and killed in Bentonville at the Town Square Apartments on Thursday morning. Cpl. Adam McInnis with the Bentonville Police told 40/29 News police went to an address on Rose Garden Ln. after they got a call shortly before noon. There, officers found...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Bentonville police investigating shooting that left one man dead

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Bentonville Police Department (BPD) and the Bentonville Fire Department (BFD) responded to a call on Rose Garden Lane where shots had been reportedly fired. Police say the caller told them that another male had shot a man.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KTUL

One dead and one in critical condition after wreck on US 412 near Inola

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one man, 66, died. Richard Bundrick of Springdale, Ark. was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 62-year-old woman, was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, OHP said. There were two other vehicles involved in the crash,...
INOLA, OK
KHBS

Bentonville, Arkansas, student hit by truck while getting on her school bus

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A truck hit a Bentonville student who was getting on her school bus Tuesday morning, according to an email from Superintendent Debbie Jones. The incident happened in Centerton, said Centerton Police Chief, Cody Harper. He told 40/29 News that the bus was stopped, the stop arm was deployed and the crossing lights on the bus were flashing but the truck did not stop as required by Arkansas law.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Tax increase for Benton County one step away from Nov. ballot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An ordinance that would put a three-eighths percent sales tax increase on Benton County ballots in November will be heard a final time Thursday night. The tax increase would help fund a new criminal justice facility where the current jail is located. The expansion would add more beds, a new sheriff's office and a new mental health facility, among other updates. The project total is over $241 million.
BENTON COUNTY, AR

