ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Seaside Fire: 16 distressed swimmers pulled from water over weekend

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUZND_0hRImJs200

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Sixteen distressed swimmers were rescued from the ocean over the weekend by lifeguards and water rescue teams, Seaside Fire & Rescue announced on Facebook.

Lifeguards were unable to save one of the swimmers on Saturday , as a man was pronounced dead after being taken out by a rip current.

Multnomah County man gets $4M from Walmart over racial profiling

The agency said that the ocean water temperature is unusually warm for this time of year and that people have been venturing farther out into the water, putting themselves in danger. They also said that there are currently many rip-currents and drop-offs at beaches.

Seaside Fire & Rescue encourages beachgoers to stay in shallow water and check with a lifeguard to find out where the safest areas are to play in the water. Lifeguards are on the beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Hood to Coast Relay: Course route and traffic impacts

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's dubbed the Mother of All Relays, the 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay is this Friday and Saturday. Hundreds of teams will be traveling from Timberline, and more will join in Portland for the Portland to Coast Relay making the trek to Seaside, so you'll see a lot of uniquely decorated vans rolling along Highway 26, through downtown, then out to Highway 30.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 found dead below cliff at Angel’s Rest Trail

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A hiker was found dead at the bottom of a cliff at Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said a hiker at the top of the trail called 911 and...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seaside, OR
Seaside, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Seaside, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Accidents
eagledayton.com

Dog missing for three days rescued from Oregon cliff

ESTACADA, Ore. — Three days after falling off the side of a cliff, a chihuahua has been reunited with her family thanks to the hard work of rescuers. Flora, a 9-year-old chihuahua, was on a road trip with her owners Robert and Diane when she sneaked out of the couple’s RV when they had pulled over, KPTV reported.
ESTACADA, OR
kptv.com

First responders say more hikers being rescued in the Gorge

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV) - Corbett Fire District chief Rick Wunsch said there’s been a significant increase of hiker rescues this year. With a few weeks left in summer, the fire district wants to remind hikers what to do to stay safe on the trails. The death of a...
CORBETT, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Water#Beaches#Shallow Water#Accident#Koin Rrb#Seaside Fire Rescue#Nexstar Media Inc
kptv.com

Man arrested in Vancouver after fleeing into the Columbia River

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he fled into the Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon, according the Vancouver Police Department. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast Riverside Drive after a resident reported that two men parked a U-Haul and a pickup truck in and around the resident’s driveway, and that the men were going door to door asking for gasoline.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

16 people rescued from surf over the weekend in Seaside

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Sixteen people in total were rescued from the waters of the Pacific Ocean in Seaside over the weekend, according to officials. Seaside Fire & Rescue said warmer than usual waters were a contributing factor. As more people were likely to venture into the water and swim farther out.
SEASIDE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
KXL

Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road

WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night. Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch. There were guns in both cars. A man walking along the...
WASHOUGAL, WA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy