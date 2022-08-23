Seaside Fire: 16 distressed swimmers pulled from water over weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Sixteen distressed swimmers were rescued from the ocean over the weekend by lifeguards and water rescue teams, Seaside Fire & Rescue announced on Facebook.

Lifeguards were unable to save one of the swimmers on Saturday , as a man was pronounced dead after being taken out by a rip current.

The agency said that the ocean water temperature is unusually warm for this time of year and that people have been venturing farther out into the water, putting themselves in danger. They also said that there are currently many rip-currents and drop-offs at beaches.

Seaside Fire & Rescue encourages beachgoers to stay in shallow water and check with a lifeguard to find out where the safest areas are to play in the water. Lifeguards are on the beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

