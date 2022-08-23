Read full article on original website
Hundreds of students and parents descend on schools for open houses at CMS schools
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Students are just days away from entering the classroom in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. While they get in their last summer memories, teachers and administrators have been preparing for weeks for the return. "There's a sense of nervousness because you never know, you can have the...
4 easy ways to support teachers this school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The school year is just beginning across the Carolinas, and we're getting some insight into how tough it is to be a teacher. An AdoptAClassroom.org survey of more than 4,600 pre-K through 12th grade teachers at public, private and charter schools paints a grim picture. The survey asked teachers a variety of questions to get a better understanding of the profession and how it changed during the 2021-22 school year.
New data shows more NC parents switching to charter schools
RALEIGH, N.C. — This school year marks 25 years since charter schools opened in North Carolina. New data shows parents are switching their children from traditional public school districts, like Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, to one of the state’s 203 charter schools. The state Board of Education reported 117,000 students...
Parents say they wanted to hear about CMS protocol earlier
The Mecklenburg county health department has been in contact with CMS, and there is a plan to address Covid and Monkeypox concerns, but that plan hasn't been released yet.
CMS officials say they need more time for Waddell High School magnet plans
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials pledged Tuesday that E.E. Waddell High School will re-open in a year as a full magnet high school. But they said they need more time to work out details. Waddell opened in 2001 as a neighborhood high school in southwest Charlotte. When CMS closed schools during the...
CMS teachers, principals and staff to get pay raises
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ teachers, principals and staff members will receive pay raises just before the start of the 2022-2023 school year. On Tuesday, Board members unanimously approved the $1.8 billion operating budget that will see the average CMS teacher get a 4.2% pay raise. Principals and assistant principals will see a 4% pay raise, retroactive to July 1. (Last year’s operating budget was $1.7 billion.)
CMS approves pay raises for all staff members, non-teachers to earn at least $15 an hour
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers and principals will soon get larger-than-expected pay raises after district leaders voted Tuesday on the final budget for the upcoming year. All certified CMS teachers will see extra money in their paychecks as part of the budget plan. "This goes a long...
$134M bond would replace aging schools in Union County
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Officials with Union County Public Schools announced Wednesday that they will hold six public meetings about the 2022 bond package, which will invest more than $100 million into schools across the district. The meetings will address several things, including school capacity and new renovations planned...
Former Teacher & Air Force Pilot Joins School Board Race To Combat “Wokism”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former teacher and retired Air Force Pilot is joining the race for school board in district 1. Bill Fountain says he’s worried left-wing ideology has worked its way into Charlotte’s school system, from the books assigned, to what students are taught about gender identity.
New principal named at Bradley Middle
James Vanosdall was named principal at Francis Bradley Middle School Monday night by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education. Staying along the Beatties Ford corridor, he served as assistant principal at Hopewell High School from 2014 to 2022. He also was a principal intern at Rocky River High from 2013-14, and as a math teacher from 2010-14. Vanosdall earned a master’s degree in education from Wingate University in 2014.
Concord business owner gets $82K in 'miracle' Medicaid payments just in time
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord small business owner is calling it a miracle after receiving more than $80,000 in previously unpaid Medicaid claims. The long-awaited money arrived in Corey Peña's account just weeks after a WCNC Charlotte investigation prompted NC Medicaid's deputy secretary to apologize for ongoing failures.
Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury looking to fill two positions
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury is looking to fill two positions: a Community Resource Manager, and a “CARS” coordinator. Community Resources Manager is a full-time professional management position responsible for coordination and supervision of a comprehensive information & assistance program for Rowan County older adults.
Charlotte Douglas Airport holding career workshop for veterans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterans who may be interested in working at Charlotte Douglas International Airport can soon join a free career workshop series to potentially connect them with available jobs. Registration is now open with Edge4Vets for two 90-minute Zoom sessions happening in October. The sessions are set for...
What you need to know as Union County prepares for back to school
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — More than 41,000 Union County Public Schools students are set to head back to class on Monday, August 29. Five new school resource officers to add to security at district's elementary schools. UCPS is expanding an agriculture and STEM-based career readiness program. Over 95% of...
Middle school shifts to remote learning due to microbial growth inside HVAC
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — West Rowan Middle School is shifting to online learning for the rest of the week due to microbial growth in the HVAC system, the school district said in an email to parents Monday night. “Further testing has shown that additional cleaning is necessary, and the...
Historic church converted into townhomes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind condo building is coming to one of Charlotte's most notable neighborhoods, all while preserving the community's historic charm. Wesley Heights is getting ready to welcome "The Arches," a church that is getting converted into 15 condo units. The project has been spearheaded by Whitestone...
Charlotte Approves Protections for Housing Voucher Recipients
A new law in Charlotte, North Carolina offers protection to renters who use housing vouchers in city-funded developments, making it illegal for landlords to discriminate based on income. As Genna Contino reports for the Charlotte Observer (reposted in Governing), “Under the new policy, owners of city-supported housing approved in the future could receive thousands of dollars in fines if they fail to comply in a timely manner.”
West Rowan Middle School shifting to remote learning this week due to bacteria in building
ROWAN, N.C. (WBTV) - West Rowan Middle School will be holding class virtually for the rest of the week after the school told parents that it will need cleaning due to bacteria found. In a letter Monday night to parents, Chief of Schools Dr. Greg Slate told parents that West...
Charlotte HOA denies homeowner installation of solar panels several times despite recent NC Supreme Court ruling
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Greg Abbott wanted to install 23 solar panels on his home, which could have resulted in an 80 and 90% offset of power use. In February, he sent an application to his homeowner's association. Abbott said, "All I'm trying to do is save a little money...
Town of Huntersville warning residents of sinkhole
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The town of Huntersville is warning drivers about a sinkhole that formed in the Huntersville Business Park. Officials said an apparent storm drain failure led to the sinkhole. Crews are now working to repair the road. For now, Huntersville Public Works has closed the merging lane from Reese Boulevard to Reese Boulevard East.
