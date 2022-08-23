ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

4 easy ways to support teachers this school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The school year is just beginning across the Carolinas, and we're getting some insight into how tough it is to be a teacher. An AdoptAClassroom.org survey of more than 4,600 pre-K through 12th grade teachers at public, private and charter schools paints a grim picture. The survey asked teachers a variety of questions to get a better understanding of the profession and how it changed during the 2021-22 school year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

New data shows more NC parents switching to charter schools

RALEIGH, N.C. — This school year marks 25 years since charter schools opened in North Carolina. New data shows parents are switching their children from traditional public school districts, like Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, to one of the state’s 203 charter schools. The state Board of Education reported 117,000 students...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
qcitymetro.com

CMS teachers, principals and staff to get pay raises

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ teachers, principals and staff members will receive pay raises just before the start of the 2022-2023 school year. On Tuesday, Board members unanimously approved the $1.8 billion operating budget that will see the average CMS teacher get a 4.2% pay raise. Principals and assistant principals will see a 4% pay raise, retroactive to July 1. (Last year’s operating budget was $1.7 billion.)
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

$134M bond would replace aging schools in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Officials with Union County Public Schools announced Wednesday that they will hold six public meetings about the 2022 bond package, which will invest more than $100 million into schools across the district. The meetings will address several things, including school capacity and new renovations planned...
UNION COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

New principal named at Bradley Middle

James Vanosdall was named principal at Francis Bradley Middle School Monday night by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education. Staying along the Beatties Ford corridor, he served as assistant principal at Hopewell High School from 2014 to 2022. He also was a principal intern at Rocky River High from 2013-14, and as a math teacher from 2010-14. Vanosdall earned a master’s degree in education from Wingate University in 2014.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury looking to fill two positions

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury is looking to fill two positions: a Community Resource Manager, and a “CARS” coordinator. Community Resources Manager is a full-time professional management position responsible for coordination and supervision of a comprehensive information & assistance program for Rowan County older adults.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte Douglas Airport holding career workshop for veterans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterans who may be interested in working at Charlotte Douglas International Airport can soon join a free career workshop series to potentially connect them with available jobs. Registration is now open with Edge4Vets for two 90-minute Zoom sessions happening in October. The sessions are set for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

What you need to know as Union County prepares for back to school

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — More than 41,000 Union County Public Schools students are set to head back to class on Monday, August 29. Five new school resource officers to add to security at district's elementary schools. UCPS is expanding an agriculture and STEM-based career readiness program. Over 95% of...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Historic church converted into townhomes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind condo building is coming to one of Charlotte's most notable neighborhoods, all while preserving the community's historic charm. Wesley Heights is getting ready to welcome "The Arches," a church that is getting converted into 15 condo units. The project has been spearheaded by Whitestone...
CHARLOTTE, NC
PLANetizen

Charlotte Approves Protections for Housing Voucher Recipients

A new law in Charlotte, North Carolina offers protection to renters who use housing vouchers in city-funded developments, making it illegal for landlords to discriminate based on income. As Genna Contino reports for the Charlotte Observer (reposted in Governing), “Under the new policy, owners of city-supported housing approved in the future could receive thousands of dollars in fines if they fail to comply in a timely manner.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Town of Huntersville warning residents of sinkhole

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The town of Huntersville is warning drivers about a sinkhole that formed in the Huntersville Business Park. Officials said an apparent storm drain failure led to the sinkhole. Crews are now working to repair the road. For now, Huntersville Public Works has closed the merging lane from Reese Boulevard to Reese Boulevard East.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

