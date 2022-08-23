ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Newport News Shipyard Hosts Enterprise Keel-Laying Ceremony

As America recognizes the 100-year legacy of aircraft carriers, Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of HII, will host a ceremonial keel-laying for the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 80) in Newport News this Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. The historic event will include the ship’s sponsors, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky, Newport News shipbuilders, representatives from the U.S. Navy, and local officials. While the ceremony is private, all are invited to watch via livestream. Visit HII.com/cvn80 or watch on HII’s Facebook and YouTube pages. CVN 80 is the third ship in the U.S. Navy’s new Ford-class and will be the first aircraft carrier designed and built digitally. The new Ford-class carriers replace the Nimitz-class and feature a new nuclear power plant, a redesigned island, electromagnetic catapults, improved weapons movement, an enhanced flight deck capable of increased aircraft sortie rates, and growth margin for future technologies. CVN 80 will be the ninth Navy vessel to bear the name Enterprise. It carries on the name of the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in history, CVN 65, which was commissioned in 1961 and built at Newport News Shipbuilding. In fact, all nuclear-powered aircraft carriers now operating in the U.S. Navy fleet today were built at Newport News Shipbuilding.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
southerntrippers.com

Weekend in Virginia Beach: An Epic 2 Day VB Itinerary

Are you planning to spend a weekend in Virginia Beach? Well, you have come to the right place because here we are going to give you all the details on how to have a fun weekend trip to VB. There is so much to do in this beautiful southern beach city that you are going to help to fit in all in two days. No matter what time of the year you are planning to visit you are going to love the vibe and laid-back feeling that this coastal city has.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Washington Informer

EDITOR’S COLUMN: Going Back and Remembering Blacks in Williamsburg and Jamestown, Virginia

I continue to engage people about 1619 and the real story behind Black life in that region because of joyful moments from my childhood and because I am determined to share the truth as opposed to works that are founded on inaccurate history and selective, biased memories.  The post EDITOR’S COLUMN: Going Back and Remembering Blacks in Williamsburg and Jamestown, Virginia appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia

Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Virginia Living Museum Hires New Lead Veterinarian

NEWPORT NEWS-A new full-time lead veterinarian has been hired to care after the animals at The Virginia Living Museum. In a social media post on Thursday, August 25, the museum welcomed Dr. Katrina Frerichs to the team. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Literary Hub

The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.

Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Deadly week for pedestrians across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s becoming more dangerous these days to be a pedestrian in many cities across America. Deadly crashes involving pedestrians have jumped nearly 60% since 2009. Across Virginia, 125 pedestrians were killed last year, which is up 10% from the year before. It’s been an especially...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

