hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Newport News Shipyard Hosts Enterprise Keel-Laying Ceremony
As America recognizes the 100-year legacy of aircraft carriers, Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of HII, will host a ceremonial keel-laying for the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 80) in Newport News this Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. The historic event will include the ship’s sponsors, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky, Newport News shipbuilders, representatives from the U.S. Navy, and local officials. While the ceremony is private, all are invited to watch via livestream. Visit HII.com/cvn80 or watch on HII’s Facebook and YouTube pages. CVN 80 is the third ship in the U.S. Navy’s new Ford-class and will be the first aircraft carrier designed and built digitally. The new Ford-class carriers replace the Nimitz-class and feature a new nuclear power plant, a redesigned island, electromagnetic catapults, improved weapons movement, an enhanced flight deck capable of increased aircraft sortie rates, and growth margin for future technologies. CVN 80 will be the ninth Navy vessel to bear the name Enterprise. It carries on the name of the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in history, CVN 65, which was commissioned in 1961 and built at Newport News Shipbuilding. In fact, all nuclear-powered aircraft carriers now operating in the U.S. Navy fleet today were built at Newport News Shipbuilding.
1619 Commemoration of 1st enslaved Africans returns to Ft. Monroe
This weekend, the Fort Monroe Authority, National Park Service, Project 1619 and the City of Hampton will host a series of events.
WAVY News 10
Virginia flags at half-staff to honor pioneering Hampton Roads veteran, role model
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Flags are flying at half-staff in Virginia on Monday in honor of a groundbreaking figure and public servant from Hampton Roads. Wallace Green Jr. died on August 10 at age 92. He was one of the Montford Point Marines, the first Black Marines in the...
southerntrippers.com
Weekend in Virginia Beach: An Epic 2 Day VB Itinerary
Are you planning to spend a weekend in Virginia Beach? Well, you have come to the right place because here we are going to give you all the details on how to have a fun weekend trip to VB. There is so much to do in this beautiful southern beach city that you are going to help to fit in all in two days. No matter what time of the year you are planning to visit you are going to love the vibe and laid-back feeling that this coastal city has.
News 3 gets view of HRBT expansion by boat
The nearly $4 billion project is expected to be completed in November 2025, meaning you'll see the work continuing in the area for years to come.
vabeach.com
Visiting Virginia Beach on a Limited Time? Here are the best places to go & make your visit worthwhile
More of a city than a beach, Virginia Beach is among the most popular cities in the State of Virginia, and actually the largest in the so-called Hampton Roads region. Sitting on the Atlantic, Virginia Beach is said to attract over seven million tourists each year, most of them from outside the state and the nation at large.
Norfolk couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii
Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly, who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy.
13newsnow.com
Remembering Rosa: Woman hit, killed in Virginia Beach crash was a leader in the Hampton Roads Filipino community
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A driver is accused of hitting two people who were walking in a crosswalk near Constitution Drive at Virginia Beach Town Center. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Monday. Rosa Blanco, 76, died from her injuries, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Over...
Drone company expands in Virginia, promising 655 jobs
A Virginia-headquartered leader in drone technology services is expanding its operations in the state, a move expected to create 655 new jobs, state officials announced Wednesday.
EDITOR’S COLUMN: Going Back and Remembering Blacks in Williamsburg and Jamestown, Virginia
I continue to engage people about 1619 and the real story behind Black life in that region because of joyful moments from my childhood and because I am determined to share the truth as opposed to works that are founded on inaccurate history and selective, biased memories. The post EDITOR’S COLUMN: Going Back and Remembering Blacks in Williamsburg and Jamestown, Virginia appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Loved ones learn about the man who allegedly killed Virginia Beach mother of 4
Court documents say Wednesday night Gary Morton was driving Covington's car when he abducted her from her home on Thalia Trace drive.
VMRC denies permit for floating oyster cages
Tuesday afternoon, officials decided not to let a company build floating oyster beds in Virginia Beach.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia
Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Living Museum Hires New Lead Veterinarian
NEWPORT NEWS-A new full-time lead veterinarian has been hired to care after the animals at The Virginia Living Museum. In a social media post on Thursday, August 25, the museum welcomed Dr. Katrina Frerichs to the team. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
Literary Hub
The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.
Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
Deadly week for pedestrians across Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — It’s becoming more dangerous these days to be a pedestrian in many cities across America. Deadly crashes involving pedestrians have jumped nearly 60% since 2009. Across Virginia, 125 pedestrians were killed last year, which is up 10% from the year before. It’s been an especially...
After a historic run, CNU President Paul Trible is stepping down
Trible will serve as chancellor for this upcoming academic year, and will then go into retirement to spend more time with his family.
Norfolk group home for disabled veterans pleads for help as it faces closure
With inflation still on the rise, one local non-profit is making a desperate plea. A Hand in Need is asking for donations to help the seniors and veterans they serve.
Augusta Free Press
Top 10 airports with highest percentage of cancellations includes Norfolk International
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia travelers be warned. Norfolk International Airport has one of the highest percentages of flight cancellations in the United States. As flight cancellations wreak havoc across the country, InsureMytrip set out to help empower passengers to make...
Virginia Beach couple responsible for largest coupon scam in U.S. history to appear on ABC series 'The Con'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 26, 2022. A Virginia Beach couple who was sentenced to prison last year for a multi-million dollar coupon scam that impacted multiple businesses will be featured in an ABC primetime series on August 25.
