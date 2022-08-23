Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
“It feels retaliatory” State agency feels Education Department ended contract as revenge
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Department for the Blind believes Iowa’s Department of Education ended two agreements worth up to $800,000 as retaliation for vocalizing its grievances over prisoners’ ability to access student data while creating school materials for vision-impaired students. A registered sex offender, released...
WBUR
Iowa offers big incentive for teachers to push off retirement
Classes are starting up in K-12 schools across the country before many districts have managed to fill significant teacher shortages. In Des Moines, Iowa, the state's largest school district is offering a big incentive: Experienced teachers who put off retirement for one more year can make an extra $50,000 or more.
KCRG.com
Iowa financial expert gives tips for parents
Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 51 minutes ago. The onramp to Highway 30 from Highway 151 was closed for a...
KCRG.com
Biden administration releases student load debt relief plan
Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school. Updated: 36 minutes ago. The Spirit Lake School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Iowa's largest school district starts year with new leader
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is the state's largest public school system, with 32,000 students returning. This year, there's a new leader for the district. Matt Smith is the new interim superintendent after Tom Ahart stepped down earlier this year. Smith told KCCI he thinks this will be...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids school district to hold input sessions for facilities master plan
Eastern Iowa high school football teams prep for clash at Kinnick Stadium. On Friday, two eastern Iowa high school teams will play at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City for the first time since the 1980's. Updated: 4 hours ago. A technology company says it wants to buy Flexsteel Industries, headquartered...
KBUR
New COVID-19 cases in Iowa down, hospitalizations up
Des Moines, IA- According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, new reported COVID-19 cases in Iowa dropped slightly while hospitalizations increased. The Des Moines Register reports that, according to the latest data 4,802 new COVID cases were reported in Iowa, which is an average of about 686 cases per day. That’s a slight decrease from the previous week when the state averaged about 703 cases per day.
KCRG.com
One Iowa school district to allow some staff to be armed
Larry Witzel from Strategic Financial Solutions joins us to talk about financial challenges of parenthood. Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids, no injuries reported. Updated: 2 hours ago. Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids, no injuries reported. Warehouse devastated by fire at Iowa State Fairgrounds impacts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school. The Spirit Lake School Board voted this week to allow 10 staff members to carry guns in schools. Nebraska man catches fossil of 90 million year old fish. Updated: 4 hours ago. Instead of catching a fish, a...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa students react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
IOWA — Federal student loan relief is inbound, whether people agree or not, and students on different college campuses reacted to the Biden Administration’s announcement. “It’s like a solid two years of stuff that I don’t have to worry about now,” said Zach Harvey, a junior at Iowa State University said. “It’s pretty sick.”
KCCI.com
Parents weigh in on how politics have changed nonpartisan Iowa school boards
Iowa school boards are the lifeblood of the state's public school system. From overseeing public funds to setting district policy, school boards shape the decisions made for students, families and communities. "These children that go to public schools are our future. They're going to be our neighbors. They're going to...
KCRG.com
Resources available as City of Iowa City resumes standard utility billing collections procedures
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since March 2020, the City discontinued charging late fees, water shut-offs, and collections. Now, wIth the City of Iowa City resuming its standard utility billing collections procedures for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are encouraging community members to review assistance program options.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Spirit Lake School Board voted this week to allow 10 staff members to carry guns in schools. Superintendent Dr. David Smith will be able to designate up to 10 staff members, none of whom are teachers, to carry a concealed weapon in school buildings.
KCRG.com
Iowa City school board member resigns to pursue teaching career
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A member of the Iowa City Community School District’s board is leaving to pursue a different opportunity in education. Shawn Eyestone resigned his position on the school board at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25. He cited a desire to pursue a career in teaching, which would require time he could no longer devote to the board. Eyestone’s term was set to expire in 2023.
Radio Iowa
Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances
The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
KCRG.com
Southeast Iowa community school district to begin 4-day school weeks
Cedar Rapids man arrested on attempted murder, drug and weapons charges. Cedar Rapids Police arrested a man, who was arraigned on 13 charges Thursday, including attempted murder. Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids, no injuries reported. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids,...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Iowa School District Will Now Arm Staff Members with Guns
The shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took place this May rocked our nation. Whether you're on the left or the right, pro-gun or anti-gun, apolitical, moderate, or whatever, no one can say they heard that news story and felt nothing. Then, the shootings came to us in Iowa. At Cornerstone...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Schools set to ask taxpayers for $312 million
Instead of catching a fish, a fisherman from Nebraska caught a fossil of what appears to be a 90 million-year-old fish. Pass a school bus with its stop sign out and it'll cost you. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Iowa State Patrol has a warning for drivers who don't stop...
KCRG.com
Warehouse devastated by fire at Iowa State Fairgrounds impacts business
Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 52 minutes ago. The onramp to Highway 30 from Highway 151 was closed for a...
Comments / 0