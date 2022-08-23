ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa offers big incentive for teachers to push off retirement

Classes are starting up in K-12 schools across the country before many districts have managed to fill significant teacher shortages. In Des Moines, Iowa, the state's largest school district is offering a big incentive: Experienced teachers who put off retirement for one more year can make an extra $50,000 or more.
Iowa financial expert gives tips for parents

Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 51 minutes ago. The onramp to Highway 30 from Highway 151 was closed for a...
Biden administration releases student load debt relief plan

Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school. Updated: 36 minutes ago. The Spirit Lake School...
Iowa's largest school district starts year with new leader

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is the state's largest public school system, with 32,000 students returning. This year, there's a new leader for the district. Matt Smith is the new interim superintendent after Tom Ahart stepped down earlier this year. Smith told KCCI he thinks this will be...
Cedar Rapids school district to hold input sessions for facilities master plan

Eastern Iowa high school football teams prep for clash at Kinnick Stadium. On Friday, two eastern Iowa high school teams will play at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City for the first time since the 1980's. Updated: 4 hours ago. A technology company says it wants to buy Flexsteel Industries, headquartered...
New COVID-19 cases in Iowa down, hospitalizations up

Des Moines, IA- According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, new reported COVID-19 cases in Iowa dropped slightly while hospitalizations increased. The Des Moines Register reports that, according to the latest data 4,802 new COVID cases were reported in Iowa, which is an average of about 686 cases per day. That’s a slight decrease from the previous week when the state averaged about 703 cases per day.
One Iowa school district to allow some staff to be armed

Larry Witzel from Strategic Financial Solutions joins us to talk about financial challenges of parenthood. Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids, no injuries reported. Updated: 2 hours ago. Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids, no injuries reported. Warehouse devastated by fire at Iowa State Fairgrounds impacts...
Iowa students react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

IOWA — Federal student loan relief is inbound, whether people agree or not, and students on different college campuses reacted to the Biden Administration’s announcement. “It’s like a solid two years of stuff that I don’t have to worry about now,” said Zach Harvey, a junior at Iowa State University said. “It’s pretty sick.”
Parents weigh in on how politics have changed nonpartisan Iowa school boards

Iowa school boards are the lifeblood of the state's public school system. From overseeing public funds to setting district policy, school boards shape the decisions made for students, families and communities. "These children that go to public schools are our future. They're going to be our neighbors. They're going to...
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Spirit Lake School Board voted this week to allow 10 staff members to carry guns in schools. Superintendent Dr. David Smith will be able to designate up to 10 staff members, none of whom are teachers, to carry a concealed weapon in school buildings.
Iowa City school board member resigns to pursue teaching career

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A member of the Iowa City Community School District’s board is leaving to pursue a different opportunity in education. Shawn Eyestone resigned his position on the school board at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25. He cited a desire to pursue a career in teaching, which would require time he could no longer devote to the board. Eyestone’s term was set to expire in 2023.
Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances

The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
Southeast Iowa community school district to begin 4-day school weeks

Cedar Rapids man arrested on attempted murder, drug and weapons charges. Cedar Rapids Police arrested a man, who was arraigned on 13 charges Thursday, including attempted murder. Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids, no injuries reported. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids,...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Iowa School District Will Now Arm Staff Members with Guns

The shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took place this May rocked our nation. Whether you're on the left or the right, pro-gun or anti-gun, apolitical, moderate, or whatever, no one can say they heard that news story and felt nothing. Then, the shootings came to us in Iowa. At Cornerstone...
Cedar Rapids Schools set to ask taxpayers for $312 million

Instead of catching a fish, a fisherman from Nebraska caught a fossil of what appears to be a 90 million-year-old fish. Pass a school bus with its stop sign out and it'll cost you. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Iowa State Patrol has a warning for drivers who don't stop...
Warehouse devastated by fire at Iowa State Fairgrounds impacts business

Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 52 minutes ago. The onramp to Highway 30 from Highway 151 was closed for a...
