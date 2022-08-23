Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Man arrested following standoff, shots fired
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Fargo Police Department says the man arrested in the shots fired incident this morning is Fargo resident 35-year-old Nicholas A. Otten. Otten was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and terrorizing and was taken to the Cass County Jail. ----------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: One...
KNOX News Radio
Fargo police arrest man after shooting incident (Update)
Police have arrested a Fargo man for aggravated reckless endangerment and terrorizing after a shooting incident late last (Wed) night. The Fargo P-D responded to a report of an individual having a mental health emergency at a local hotel. When police arrived, they say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten barricaded himself inside...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Police identify man arrested in shots fired incident in North Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We know the the identity of the person that had a standoff with Police late Wednesday and into the early morning hours of Thursday in North Fargo. Fargo Police tell WDAY Radio that 35-year-old Nicholas Otten was placed under arrest following the shots incident at the Woodspring Suites hotel off 35th St. N.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for assaulting deputy, threatening deputies’ families
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing multiple serious charges after authorities say he assaulted a deputy and threatened other deputies’ families. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Department says on August 21, they were alerted that 49-year-old Dustin Lende was making his way from Cass County to Barnes County, after a run-in with officials in Cass County.
KNOX News Radio
Fargo man arrested after alleged assault of deputy
Authorities have arrested a 49-year-old Fargo man who allegedly assaulted a Barnes County deputy on Sunday. According to the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office, Dustin Lende entered Barnes County while being pursued by Cass County authorities. Barnes County deputies were later called to a Valley City hotel, where staff said...
froggyweb.com
1 detained by Fargo Police in Tuesday morning, SWAT-assisted operation
FARGO (KFGO) – Shortly after 6:30am Tuesday, Fargo Police and Red River Swat set up a perimeter around The Arbors Apartments at McCormick Park in the 2200 block of 6th Avenue South to execute a high risk search warrant. The SWAT Team used a flash/sound divisionary device or FSDD...
KNOX News Radio
Fargo PD arrests man tied to Aug. 6 ‘shots fired’ incident
Fargo Police have arrested a man in connection with a “shots fired” incident earlier this month. Nineteen-year-old Anthony Kaykay of Fargo was arrested following the execution of a high-risk search warrant this (Tue) morning at a south Fargo apartment building. The Red River Valley SWAT team used a...
kfgo.com
Assault victim flees Fargo police, wanted on outstanding warrants
FARGO (KFGO) – Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Fargo police responded to a hospital to talk with a victim of an assault. The 21-year-old man, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, ran from officers a half hour later. Police set up a perimeter in the area of 45th Street and...
kfgo.com
Minot man charged in fatal I-94 crash west of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Minot man with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in a deadly collision last January on I-94 west of Fargo. 43-year-old Mario Butler is also charged with driving under suspension and having no liability insurance. An...
valleynewslive.com
Several arrests after one night of increased police presence downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During the evening of Saturday, August 20, Fargo Police partnered with the Cass County Sheriff’s and Highway Patrol to have an increased presence in downtown Fargo. This was done both to conduct usual law enforcement activities and also to continue working with downtown businesses and partners to help keep the downtown neighborhood a thriving weekend destination.
froggyweb.com
Man arrested during serving of high risk warrant at Fargo apt. complex
FARGO (KFGO) – Police say a man wanted for aggravated reckless endangerment was arrested Tuesday morning at Arbor Apartments on 23rd St. S when officers and Red River Valley SWAT served a high-risk warrant. He’s identified as 19-year-old Anthony Kaykay of Fargo. Kaykay was wanted in connection with a...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man sentenced for ghost guns, importing silencers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is going to prison after authorities say he had several illegal weapons and imported weapon parts from China. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for North Dakota says 31-year-old Matthew Kraft of Fargo is sentenced to 30 months in prison plus three years of supervised released and a $400 fine.
21 citations issued at Cass County sobriety checkpoint
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET)- On Saturday, August 20, the North Dakota Highway Patrol worked with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a sobriety checkpoint at the I-94 University Drive (exit 351). The checkpoint was put in place from 9:00 p.m. until midnight. Over the course of the three-hour period, 417 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint, […]
valleynewslive.com
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Charges have been filed against the man accused of leaving his tow truck on the interstate in late-January which later led to a crash that left a mother of four dead, and three others severely injured. 43-year-old Mario Butler has been charged in Cass...
Fargo man sentenced to federal prison for possession of ‘ghost guns’, imported suppressors
FARGO, ND (KXNET) — A Fargo man has been sentenced to federal prison after a search of his home revealed an arsenal of illegal firearms. The case came to the attention of law enforcement after members of the United States Customs and Border Protection intercepted a package from China going to Fargo that was revealed […]
valleynewslive.com
Neighbors relieved after city steps in on run-down Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s some concern over a run-down home in the Valley. The property in question is a south Fargo home which, even with boarded up windows and warning signs all around it, looks a lot better since the city stepped in. “Someone could get...
KNOX News Radio
Fargo man sentenced to 2-1/2 years on federal firearms charges
A 31-year-old Fargo man has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison for possession of illegal ghost guns and imported suppressors. Authorities say a search of Matthew Kraft’s home in 2021 revealed an arsenal of weapons, including short barreled rifles, ghost guns and more than 20 firearm suppressors, most of which were illegally imported from China.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo changes noise ordinance
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo is changing its noise ordinance. Permits are no longer required for street performers, but they can only use amplified sound between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m, including weekends. Those violating the ordinance could face a 100-dollar fine. The Fargo City Commission voted and...
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: 3 overdoses in lakes area since Aug. 20
10:19 a.m., near 290th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle entered a roadside ditch. No injuries. 10:33 a.m., near Menahga, domestic assault. A caller reported a 46-year-old Menahga man and a 45-year-old Menahga woman were assaulting each other. Medical was refused. The man left the scene on foot and was eventually arrested after a search.
