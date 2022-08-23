ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Muscle And Fitness

Bodybuilder Michelle Jin’s Star is On the Rise

The sport of bodybuilding is a global one. The IFBB Pro League features and promotes athletes all over the world. One of those athletes is women’s bodybuilder Michelle Jin, who has already placed in the top three at the 2022 New York Pro and Toronto Pro contests. The significance of that is that it was her return to the stage after nearly two years of recovering from back and neck injuries.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Beer#The New York Yankees
The Spun

Look: New Photo Emerges From Little League Classic Controversy

Over the weekend, footage of a Black player from the Little League World Series wearing cotton on his head surfaced on ESPN. Many people found this act to be racially insensitive. Roughly a day after this footage went viral, it was discovered that a white player from the Midwest Region...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Drinking draught beer to batched cocktails: Five things to avoid in a bar

A bartender has revealed the five things she’d never do as a bar patron, after working in the industry for nearly two decades.Shelly, who goes by @shellycantsitwithus on TikTok, recently shared her do’s and don’ts for viewers looking to grab a drink at a bar. In the viral video, which has more than 1.2 million views on the app, Shelly revealed five things bar-goers should avoid, after working as a bartender for 19 years.“These are all based on my personal experiences and if they make you mad, I don’t care,” she cautioned viewers, and added the cheeky caption: “I...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

There is going to be a statue of the '4 lads in jeans' meme

It’s one of the biggest British memes of a generation, and now those 'four lads in jeans' are being immortalised with a statue. If you managed to miss them going viral in 2021, the lads became the talk of the internet after randomly posing for a picture in pre-pandemic 2019. It started innocuously, with one of the guys posting the picture on Instagram and adding the caption: "Tight trousers chose us.”Then, it got picked up by meme pages on Facebook, and soon everyone was obsessed with these ‘stereotypical lads’ from Birmingham and Coventry, named Alex, Jamie, Kevin, and Connor.Sign up...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘Not enough insurance in the world’: Selling Sunset creator speaks out on terrifying infinity pool scene

Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello has spoken out about the terrifying infinity pool scene from season five.The recent season of the Netflix real estate reality show saw new broker Emma Hernan run across the ledge of one of the house’s dauntingly high infinity pools to pose for a photo. Sitting down for Variety’s “Making a Scene”, DiVello and stars Chrishelle Staus and Hernan broke down the moment from episode two’s “New Blood” that left viewers horrified. “I thought production was going to step in,” Straus said. “This is one of those things that I legitimately thought, ‘There’s no way...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Bella Hadid calls to end carriage horse abuse after animal collapsed in New York City: ‘Barbaric’

Bella Hadid has encouraged her followers to end carriage horse abuse following the collapse of a carriage horse in New York City.In a recent Instagram post, the 25-year-old supermodel shared photos of the horse, Ryder, while it was collapsed on the street, and screenshots of an article about him. She also shared an image that reads: “Take action to end carriage horse abuse with one call/email.”She tagged multiple New York City Instagram accounts, including mayor Eric Adams and the NYC council in the caption, and asked them to “phase out cruel carriage horses” and “protect them while it’s still here”....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Tyler Herro breaks little kid’s ankles in viral video

Tyler Herro is a bad, bad man. Herro was kind enough to spend some time with kids at a youth basketball camp recently, but he showed absolutely no mercy to one particular youngster. In a video that went viral, the Miami Heat star can be seen hitting a kid that could not have been over 8 years old with a ferocious cross-over. The poor little guy got put in a blender.
NBA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy