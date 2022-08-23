ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Moonbreaker Release Date Information

Moonbreaker will launch globally into Early Access on September 29 on PC and Mac. Players can have earlier access on Steam as Unknown Worlds will be hosting two free Steam Preview weekends before September 29.
How to Unlock the EX1 in Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 is finally here. With it, came a bunch of exciting changes. Although map changes and small gameplay changes are always good, new weapons are what's most interesting. Some weapons are great and others not so much. But with Season 5 came a weapon that definitely wasn't used in World War II, the EX1.
Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Battle Pass Breakdown

The Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Battle Pass is officially live, giving players one final batch of 100 tiers that include two new weapons, a new Operator, new Weapon Blueprints, new Operator Skins and more. Here's a rundown of all of the cosmetics that are up for...
3 Biggest Changes in League of Legends Patch 12.16

The League of Legends Patch 12.16 will be released on Aug. 24, 2022, and there will be a few big changes to the visual and gameplay. Here is everything you need to know about Patch 12.16 for LoL. The patch will address balance issues at the highest levels of play.
TFT Set 7.5: New Champions and Traits

TFT Set 7.5: Uncharted Realms is bringing players new units and traits to dive into. Here are all of the new traits and units that are currently live on the PBE servers. The first three units introduced by Mortdog, Lead Producer of TFT, were Zippy, Terra and Nomsy. Even though Nomsy was already in Set 7, he is now his own unit instead of being tied to the Trainer trait. These units are all dragons.
