Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Final: Shinies, Raids, Features
Everything on Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Final: Shinies, Raids, Features
Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five Patch Notes: All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs
Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five released on Wednesday ahead of the launch later in the day. Titled Last Stand, a fitting name for the last season of Warzone before the launch of Warzone 2 later this year. The new season launches with tons of new content including cosmetics, new...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Shed Tail Revealed
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet developers Game Freak have revealed a new move: Shed Tail
Pokemon GO Raid Bosses August 2022: Full List
We've compiled a full list of all the Raid bosses currently active in Pokemon GO.
Lost Ark Under the Arkesian Sun Patch Notes Detailed
A full look at the Lost Ark Under the Arkesian Sun Patch Notes
Moonbreaker Release Date Information
Moonbreaker will launch globally into Early Access on September 29 on PC and Mac. Players can have earlier access on Steam as Unknown Worlds will be hosting two free Steam Preview weekends before September 29.
How to Unlock the EX1 in Warzone Season 5
Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 is finally here. With it, came a bunch of exciting changes. Although map changes and small gameplay changes are always good, new weapons are what's most interesting. Some weapons are great and others not so much. But with Season 5 came a weapon that definitely wasn't used in World War II, the EX1.
Respawn Fixes Vantage Bugs and Cosmetic Skins Causing Crashes in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment released a patch fixing some Vantage bugs, a cosmetic glitch causing crashes, and a frustrating bug in Arenas. The patch dropped Monday afternoon, giving fans some much-needed fixes in certain areas. Ironically enough, the most viral glitch of late is not mentioned and will probably take another week...
How to Unlock Exdash in Vampire Survivors
Here's how to unlock Exdash Exiviiq, a hidden character in Vampire Survivors.
How to Unlock the Sumeru Reputation System in Genshin Impact
How to unlock the Sumeru Reputation System in Genshin Impact.
Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Battle Pass Breakdown
The Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Battle Pass is officially live, giving players one final batch of 100 tiers that include two new weapons, a new Operator, new Weapon Blueprints, new Operator Skins and more. Here's a rundown of all of the cosmetics that are up for...
How Does the Golden Razz Berry Hunt Work?
Pokémon GO players may be wondering how the Golden Razz Berry Hunt works
Where Winds Meet Playable Platforms Listed
Where Winds Meet was recently formally announced at Gamescom 2022, and players are wondering which platforms the game will come to
New Tales From the Borderlands Playable Platforms Listed
New Tales from the Borderlands fans might be wondering what the playable platforms will be.
Valorant Agent 21 Apparently Leaked, Alternate to Viper
Valorant Agent 21 abilities have apparently been leaked detailing what looks to be the main competitor to Viper in the meta.
3 Biggest Changes in League of Legends Patch 12.16
The League of Legends Patch 12.16 will be released on Aug. 24, 2022, and there will be a few big changes to the visual and gameplay. Here is everything you need to know about Patch 12.16 for LoL. The patch will address balance issues at the highest levels of play.
How to Get World of Warcraft: Shadowlands for Free
The offer is available to any player with a Battle.net account who has a copy of WoW. Players must also have at least one previous expansion license on their account.
TFT Set 7.5: New Champions and Traits
TFT Set 7.5: Uncharted Realms is bringing players new units and traits to dive into. Here are all of the new traits and units that are currently live on the PBE servers. The first three units introduced by Mortdog, Lead Producer of TFT, were Zippy, Terra and Nomsy. Even though Nomsy was already in Set 7, he is now his own unit instead of being tied to the Trainer trait. These units are all dragons.
Will F1 Manager be Free on EA Play?
With the release of F1 Manager 2022 heading towards us at top speed, gamers would like to know if the new racing game will be free on EA Play. EA Play offers me
What is the Most Expensive Rocket League Item?
Customization options run wild in Rocket League. Everything about your car can be customized and changed.
