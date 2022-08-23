The 6th Annual Mental Wellness Walk raises awareness of the mental health resources available in our community and helps to end the stigma around seeking help. The walk will be held on Saturday, September 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Carrier Park. The walk is a public forum for normalizing conversations around mental health struggles so that all of us who need help can more easily access a qualified professional or peer for support. It is the premiere gathering of mental health providers, partners and supporters in Western North Carolina that unite in the common goal of making mental health care accessible for all. For more information, please visit https://allsoulscounseling.org/

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO