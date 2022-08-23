Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
New website measures E. coli in real-time at Pearson Bridge on French Broad River
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is a new online safety tool for river enthusiasts in the Asheville area. It tracks E. coli in the French Broad River in real-time. At the Person River Bridge over the French Broad River, there is a new monitor system tracking water quality. A...
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: New proposal replaces controversial Bluffs project
Just as the new reform-minded commissioners of the town of Woodfin — now a solid majority — have settled into governing, a fresh controversy is brewing. A new application for a housing development on the site of what was the highly contentious Bluffs proposal has been submitted by a different group of real estate investors.
my40.tv
Mission Hospital nurses rally for patient safety; cite concerns of chronic short staffing
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Registered nurses from Mission Hospital rallied Thursday morning in protest of what they say is management's refusal to address chronic short staffing. National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United announced the protest saying since June 2021, Mission RNs have been speaking out and holding actions to...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Get on with legalizing medical marijuana
[Regarding “Summer Sesh: GA Short Session Yields Both Changes and Inertia for WNC,” July 27, Xpress:] Why is North Carolina so far behind the other states? We should be moving to legalizing marijuana and mushrooms. Let’s get on with it. Also, I’ve been wondering why Asheville is...
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: Tips for growing and drying your own herbs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Herbs and spices can elevate your meals from plain to a family favorite. But here’s a warning: A Consumer Reports investigation found potentially harmful heavy metals in some popular spices. Here’s more on the spices to watch out for and an easy way to avoid heavy metals.
WLOS.com
Asheville firefighters get 'real environment' training during controlled live burn
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Fire Department conducted a controlled live burn on Thursday, Aug. 25. It was a unique experience for the firefighters because they don't often get to use outdoor structures. Their training is usually facility-based, which means a structure is set up inside a building. They...
WLOS.com
Asheville firefighter hikes to Mount Kilimanjaro summit, waves fire department's flag
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville, specifically Asheville Fire Department, is represented at 19,341 feet!. Lindsey Glover summitted Mount Kilimanjaro last week, and when she got to the top, the Local 332 Executive Board member and senior deputy fire marshal proudly posed with her Asheville Firefighters Flag.
WLOS.com
Hendersonville fire officials discuss department's plans with community
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville Fire Department held a public input meeting Wednesday night to update the community on plans for the future of the department. The goal was for fire officials to get feedback from the people they serve as they focus on what's needed in the...
healthleadersmedia.com
Mission Hospital Nurses Again Publicly Charge the Administration With ‘Chronic Short Staffing’
Not so, health system responds; Mission Health has more employed nurses now than January 2022, spokesperson says. — Mission Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina, is under fire for the third time in less than a year for safety issues as RNs there have scheduled a protest rally on Thursday, August 25, for alleged “chronic short staffing that jeopardizes patient safety.”
Mountain Xpress
Asheville has the 6th largest millennial renter wage gap in the U.S.
Rising rents have hit households hard over the last year. After remaining flat amid eviction moratoriums and government assistance programs in 2020, rents grew by 17.6% in 2021 and by another 6.7% over the first seven months of 2022. And in a period of persistent inflation, costs for housing are squeezing renters’ budgets for other household spending.
WLOS.com
Updating birth certificates for transgender individuals just got easier in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County now has a much simpler process for people who are transgender to obtain birth certificates that are consistent with their gender identity. The move comes in the wake of a federal lawsuit challenging North Carolina’s policy requiring transgender people to have undergone sex...
WLOS.com
Conversation about social district begins in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a social district in downtown Hendersonville was presented during a city council meeting Wednesday night. “The purpose of bringing it up yesterday was really to just start the conversation,” said council member Lyndsey Simpson, who presented the idea. The idea was...
WLOS.com
"Top heavy" Concerns raised by some over size, salaries of school district central office
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With the start of a new school year, some parents and teachers in Asheville are worried about the school district's central office. So News 13 investigated to find out just how many positions there are at the top and how much they're costing the school system.
Sylva Herald
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SPECIAL PROCEEDING
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SPECIAL PROCEEDING File # 22 SP 83 Dr Automotive vs Ronald Eugene Bowman NOTICE OF SALE TAKE NOTICE that, Dr Automotive will hold a PUBLIC SALE ON Septemmber 12, 2022 at 10 A.M. located at Dr. Automotive, 5914 Hwy 74E, Sylva, NC 28779. The items for sale are: 2011 Subaru Outback Vin#4S4BRBKC1B3335069 for which there is a lien in the amount of $2,450.00 plus storage at the rate of $35.0 per day until sold. Said motor vehicles to be sold to the highest bidder for application to the NC Department of Motor Vehicles for title of said vehicle. This the 25th day of August, 2022. Dr Automotive 5914 Hwy 74E Sylva, NC 28779 25-26e.
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Fire Department plans meetings to include community in planning process
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville Fire Department is hosting a series of strategic plan focus group meetings to share information and gather insight and feedback from members of the community. Fire officials hope the meetings will help them understand what the department needs to focus on in the...
WLOS.com
Group of brokers working to boost diversity within western NC's real estate market
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some brokers in Western North Carolina say there's a distinct lack of diversity in the real estate market, and they're looking to change that. “Whether it's red lining, block busting and steering, maybe that’s not happening today, but it still exists,” said Francina Edmonds, real estate broker and Asheville’s president of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.
WLOS.com
Commonwealth Golf Partners to run Asheville Municipal Golf Course
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This week, Asheville City Council approved a new operator for the historic 1927 Donald Ross-designed Municipal Golf Course. Starting in October, Commonwealth Golf Partners will take over course operations and maintenance. Right now, the historic course is in need of millions of dollars in repairs.
WLOS.com
All Souls Counseling Center
The 6th Annual Mental Wellness Walk raises awareness of the mental health resources available in our community and helps to end the stigma around seeking help. The walk will be held on Saturday, September 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Carrier Park. The walk is a public forum for normalizing conversations around mental health struggles so that all of us who need help can more easily access a qualified professional or peer for support. It is the premiere gathering of mental health providers, partners and supporters in Western North Carolina that unite in the common goal of making mental health care accessible for all. For more information, please visit https://allsoulscounseling.org/
How to manage Rheumatoid Arthritis in your everyday life
Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)– About one-in-four Americans have doctor-diagnosed arthritis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, 7NEWS Anchor Taylor Murray, spoke with a rheumatologist about managing one type, rheumatoid arthritis, and how those who have it can still […]
WLOS.com
Ingles Tools For Schools Drive provides hundreds of families with needed school supplies
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Ingles Tools for Schools Drive with Eblen Charities was a success this year, and those supplies were being handed out Wednesday, Aug. 24. Distribution Day was happening at the Eblen Charities location in Westgate Shopping Center in Asheville. Families had to pre-register to pick...
