Asheville, NC

Mountain Xpress

From Asheville Watchdog: New proposal replaces controversial Bluffs project

Just as the new reform-minded commissioners of the town of Woodfin — now a solid majority — have settled into governing, a fresh controversy is brewing. A new application for a housing development on the site of what was the highly contentious Bluffs proposal has been submitted by a different group of real estate investors.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Get on with legalizing medical marijuana

[Regarding “Summer Sesh: GA Short Session Yields Both Changes and Inertia for WNC,” July 27, Xpress:] Why is North Carolina so far behind the other states? We should be moving to legalizing marijuana and mushrooms. Let’s get on with it. Also, I’ve been wondering why Asheville is...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: Tips for growing and drying your own herbs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Herbs and spices can elevate your meals from plain to a family favorite. But here’s a warning: A Consumer Reports investigation found potentially harmful heavy metals in some popular spices. Here’s more on the spices to watch out for and an easy way to avoid heavy metals.
ASHEVILLE, NC
healthleadersmedia.com

Mission Hospital Nurses Again Publicly Charge the Administration With 'Chronic Short Staffing'

Not so, health system responds; Mission Health has more employed nurses now than January 2022, spokesperson says. — Mission Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina, is under fire for the third time in less than a year for safety issues as RNs there have scheduled a protest rally on Thursday, August 25, for alleged “chronic short staffing that jeopardizes patient safety.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville has the 6th largest millennial renter wage gap in the U.S.

Rising rents have hit households hard over the last year. After remaining flat amid eviction moratoriums and government assistance programs in 2020, rents grew by 17.6% in 2021 and by another 6.7% over the first seven months of 2022. And in a period of persistent inflation, costs for housing are squeezing renters’ budgets for other household spending.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Conversation about social district begins in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a social district in downtown Hendersonville was presented during a city council meeting Wednesday night. “The purpose of bringing it up yesterday was really to just start the conversation,” said council member Lyndsey Simpson, who presented the idea. The idea was...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SPECIAL PROCEEDING

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SPECIAL PROCEEDING File # 22 SP 83 Dr Automotive vs Ronald Eugene Bowman NOTICE OF SALE TAKE NOTICE that, Dr Automotive will hold a PUBLIC SALE ON Septemmber 12, 2022 at 10 A.M. located at Dr. Automotive, 5914 Hwy 74E, Sylva, NC 28779. The items for sale are: 2011 Subaru Outback Vin#4S4BRBKC1B3335069 for which there is a lien in the amount of $2,450.00 plus storage at the rate of $35.0 per day until sold. Said motor vehicles to be sold to the highest bidder for application to the NC Department of Motor Vehicles for title of said vehicle. This the 25th day of August, 2022. Dr Automotive 5914 Hwy 74E Sylva, NC 28779 25-26e.
SYLVA, NC
WLOS.com

Group of brokers working to boost diversity within western NC's real estate market

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some brokers in Western North Carolina say there's a distinct lack of diversity in the real estate market, and they're looking to change that. “Whether it's red lining, block busting and steering, maybe that’s not happening today, but it still exists,” said Francina Edmonds, real estate broker and Asheville’s president of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Commonwealth Golf Partners to run Asheville Municipal Golf Course

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This week, Asheville City Council approved a new operator for the historic 1927 Donald Ross-designed Municipal Golf Course. Starting in October, Commonwealth Golf Partners will take over course operations and maintenance. Right now, the historic course is in need of millions of dollars in repairs.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

All Souls Counseling Center

The 6th Annual Mental Wellness Walk raises awareness of the mental health resources available in our community and helps to end the stigma around seeking help. The walk will be held on Saturday, September 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Carrier Park. The walk is a public forum for normalizing conversations around mental health struggles so that all of us who need help can more easily access a qualified professional or peer for support. It is the premiere gathering of mental health providers, partners and supporters in Western North Carolina that unite in the common goal of making mental health care accessible for all. For more information, please visit https://allsoulscounseling.org/
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

How to manage Rheumatoid Arthritis in your everyday life

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)– About one-in-four Americans have doctor-diagnosed arthritis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, 7NEWS Anchor Taylor Murray, spoke with a rheumatologist about managing one type, rheumatoid arthritis, and how those who have it can still […]
GREENVILLE, SC

