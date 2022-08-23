Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
Vikings' WR depth is becoming clearer – maybe stronger than expected
The Vikings cut Albert Wilson, but will they keep a sixth receiver?
5 Reasons to be optimistic about the New York Giants heading into the season
We’re less than three weeks away from the New York Giants’ regular-season opener against the Tennessee Titans on September 11th
saturdaytradition.com
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star
Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
Urban Meyer explains the talent discrepancy between the SEC, Big Ten
Former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer made a recent appearance on Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich and discussed the differences between the talent level in the SEC and the Big Ten. Meyer had success in both conferences, winning National Championships in each, and pulled back the curtain the the recruiting process between the two.
thecomeback.com
Bronny James reportedly eyeing Big Ten school visit
It was always assumed that LeBron James would have attended Ohio State had he played college basketball. Even though he didn’t, perhaps his son, Bronny James, will go in his place. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Bronny is eyeing a visit to Ohio State, presumably for the season-opening football...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jaylen McDuffie, LB, Seton Hill
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My versatility. In the scheme I play in, I’m asked to play a standup 3 tech, a 30-Will/ Mike linebacker, defensive end, as well as several coverage responsibilities. At what age were you first interested...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Luke Ford, TE, Illinois
Honors/Captainship: 2022 John Mackey Award Watch List. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RS SR and 1 Yr fulltime starter at TE in the zone heavy blocking scheme of ILUN where he lines up predominantly inline as a YTE. Transferred from GAUN prior to the 2019 season. He has very good height with elite weight and adequate speed with a lean build. He is a solid athlete showing solid explosiveness, acceleration and lateral quickness and agility, ordinary COD and balance with solid top end play speed. When zone blocking, he fires out low and uses his solid lateral quickness and agility to get his hat across the face of the 5T/7T and SAM with adequate AA. He exhibits good UOH to deliver a well-timed punch to the frame of his man and generates movement at the POA with his above average play strength, foot drive and leverage. He maintains his block long enough for the RB to get past him. When blocking at the 2nd level, he uses his solid play speed to get to the LB. Shows good play strength and physical toughness as he overpowers LB with subpar size and before finishing the block to the ground. In pass pro, he sets up quickly playing with a good, wide base and solid knee bend while keeping his feet moving. He uses his good UOH to win battles with his hands inside against SAM with adequate explosiveness and length while mirroring his man giving the QB time to pass. In the passing game, he exhibits very good football intelligence finding the soft spot in zone coverage. He shows good hands as he makes the catch with his hands on passes thrown on target. Solid mental toughness enables him to improve his ability in the run and passing game while in the red zone. Struggles against EDGE with very good burst due to lack of quality AA in the run game. Lack of quality play speed prevents him from separating against SS and LB with good COD and play speed in man coverage. Subpar on 50/50 balls against SS with very good length and good ball skills due to him struggling to consistently box out his man to put himself in good position to make the catch.
CBS Sports
Big Ten expert picks 2022: Most overrated and underrated teams, projected order of finish, bold predictions
Another year, another set of preseason Big Ten expert picks with Ohio State atop the conference. While that story may be tired to some, the annual assumption received a bit of a reprieve last season when Michigan emerged to stomp OSU, win the Big Ten title and advance to the College Football Playoff for the first time.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Fox has reached a Settlement in USFL Trademark Lawsuit
According to Front Office Sports, Fox recently reached an agreement with the original USFL owners for the alleged use of their trademark. The USFL was resurrected this year and was super successful with the guidance of Fox. In April many of the team names and logos used by the original franchises from the three-season run from 1983-85, kicked off the season.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Who to cheer for this season? How about the Dallas Cowboys?
Texas was, and still is, within a state, at least in terms of mentality. Everything in Texas is more significant than anywhere else in the States, and Dallas is the most considerable accumulation in all of Texas (third place if you take just the city). American football is a religion in Texas, and the Dallas Cowboys are thus the main sanctuary.
saturdaytradition.com
Danny Kanell dubs B1G WR group best in the country: 'It's a slam dunk'
Danny Kanell of CBS Sports talked about who he thinks has the best WR group in all of college football. The answer may shock you. Ohio State has the best WR room, according to Kanell. He believes that the Buckeyes will once again have a dominant group of receivers even after losing Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to the NFL Draft. Kanell even went as far to say that Ohio State is going to have the best offense in the country.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tennessee High School football player’s heart stops for twenty minutes, BUT GOD!
If you are looking for a feel good story, I have one for you, and it happened this past weekend in Tennessee. Just remember when things are not going your way your God is always on Time….BUT GOD!. Blake Rodehaver a high school football player for Greenfield High School...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 23, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Bears released WR Dazz Newsome, OT Julie’n Davenport, DT LaCale London, FB Jake Bargas, and CB BoPete Keyes. Bengals S Jessie Bates returned to practice and signed his tender. Bengals waived QB Drew Plitt. Bengals placed S Brandon Wilson on the PUP list. Indianapolis Colts. Colts released OL Alex...
saturdaytradition.com
Conference realignment rumors: CFB insider forsees Pac-12 unraveling with teams moving to B1G, Big 12
Conference realignment rumors are running rampant throughout college football once again. This time, the rumors have to do with the Pac-12 as a whole. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy joined “The Paul Finebaum Show” to talk about how college football used to have the Big East back in the day. That conference has since been disbanded after the ACC took the majority of its teams.
Seahawks vs. 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo To Get Cut - And Sign with Seattle?
The rumors connecting the Seahawks to Garoppolo are not new. At the same time ...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet New York Jets Cornerback Bryce Hall’s Wife, Anzel Hall
Bryce Hall, an American football cornerback for the New York Jets of the National Football League (NFL), is expected to have a significant role in 2022. Hall has played impressively in his first 25 games with the Jets. His personal life looks fantastic, too. Bryce Hall’s wife, Anzel Hall, is his greatest supporter and stood by his side throughout his injury recovery. The two are from different cultures, races, and backgrounds but are unified by their love for each other. This WAG has a devoted fanbase that wants to learn more about her. So, we reveal more about Bryce Hall’s amazing wife in this Anzel Hall wiki.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Legendary Texas High School football coach Gary Gaines dead at 73 | Coach Portrayed in Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Lights book and film focused on legendary high school football coach Gary Gaines. The iconic movie portrayed Gaines whose four decade coaching career helped him stand out as one of the most legendary coaches in high school history. Actor Billy Bob Thornton portrayed Gaines in the film. Unfortunately,...
NBC Sports
Jets waive Elijah Riley, three others
The Jets have confirmed that they cut kicker Eddy Pineiro while slashing their roster to 80 players on Tuesday and they also announced the four other players who will be joining him on the waiver wire. Offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch, safety Elijah Riley, offensive lineman Isaiah Williams, and linebacker Kai...
