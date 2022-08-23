ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
On3.com

Urban Meyer explains the talent discrepancy between the SEC, Big Ten

Former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer made a recent appearance on Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich and discussed the differences between the talent level in the SEC and the Big Ten. Meyer had success in both conferences, winning National Championships in each, and pulled back the curtain the the recruiting process between the two.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Bronny James reportedly eyeing Big Ten school visit

It was always assumed that LeBron James would have attended Ohio State had he played college basketball. Even though he didn’t, perhaps his son, Bronny James, will go in his place. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Bronny is eyeing a visit to Ohio State, presumably for the season-opening football...
COLUMBUS, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jaylen McDuffie, LB, Seton Hill

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My versatility. In the scheme I play in, I’m asked to play a standup 3 tech, a 30-Will/ Mike linebacker, defensive end, as well as several coverage responsibilities. At what age were you first interested...
GREENSBURG, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Luke Ford, TE, Illinois

Honors/Captainship: 2022 John Mackey Award Watch List. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RS SR and 1 Yr fulltime starter at TE in the zone heavy blocking scheme of ILUN where he lines up predominantly inline as a YTE. Transferred from GAUN prior to the 2019 season. He has very good height with elite weight and adequate speed with a lean build. He is a solid athlete showing solid explosiveness, acceleration and lateral quickness and agility, ordinary COD and balance with solid top end play speed. When zone blocking, he fires out low and uses his solid lateral quickness and agility to get his hat across the face of the 5T/7T and SAM with adequate AA. He exhibits good UOH to deliver a well-timed punch to the frame of his man and generates movement at the POA with his above average play strength, foot drive and leverage. He maintains his block long enough for the RB to get past him. When blocking at the 2nd level, he uses his solid play speed to get to the LB. Shows good play strength and physical toughness as he overpowers LB with subpar size and before finishing the block to the ground. In pass pro, he sets up quickly playing with a good, wide base and solid knee bend while keeping his feet moving. He uses his good UOH to win battles with his hands inside against SAM with adequate explosiveness and length while mirroring his man giving the QB time to pass. In the passing game, he exhibits very good football intelligence finding the soft spot in zone coverage. He shows good hands as he makes the catch with his hands on passes thrown on target. Solid mental toughness enables him to improve his ability in the run and passing game while in the red zone. Struggles against EDGE with very good burst due to lack of quality AA in the run game. Lack of quality play speed prevents him from separating against SS and LB with good COD and play speed in man coverage. Subpar on 50/50 balls against SS with very good length and good ball skills due to him struggling to consistently box out his man to put himself in good position to make the catch.
NFL
NFL
Football
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fox has reached a Settlement in USFL Trademark Lawsuit

According to Front Office Sports, Fox recently reached an agreement with the original USFL owners for the alleged use of their trademark. The USFL was resurrected this year and was super successful with the guidance of Fox. In April many of the team names and logos used by the original franchises from the three-season run from 1983-85, kicked off the season.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Who to cheer for this season? How about the Dallas Cowboys?

Texas was, and still is, within a state, at least in terms of mentality. Everything in Texas is more significant than anywhere else in the States, and Dallas is the most considerable accumulation in all of Texas (third place if you take just the city). American football is a religion in Texas, and the Dallas Cowboys are thus the main sanctuary.
DALLAS, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Danny Kanell dubs B1G WR group best in the country: 'It's a slam dunk'

Danny Kanell of CBS Sports talked about who he thinks has the best WR group in all of college football. The answer may shock you. Ohio State has the best WR room, according to Kanell. He believes that the Buckeyes will once again have a dominant group of receivers even after losing Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to the NFL Draft. Kanell even went as far to say that Ohio State is going to have the best offense in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 23, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Bears released WR Dazz Newsome, OT Julie’n Davenport, DT LaCale London, FB Jake Bargas, and CB BoPete Keyes. Bengals S Jessie Bates returned to practice and signed his tender. Bengals waived QB Drew Plitt. Bengals placed S Brandon Wilson on the PUP list. Indianapolis Colts. Colts released OL Alex...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Conference realignment rumors: CFB insider forsees Pac-12 unraveling with teams moving to B1G, Big 12

Conference realignment rumors are running rampant throughout college football once again. This time, the rumors have to do with the Pac-12 as a whole. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy joined “The Paul Finebaum Show” to talk about how college football used to have the Big East back in the day. That conference has since been disbanded after the ACC took the majority of its teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
earnthenecklace.com

Meet New York Jets Cornerback Bryce Hall’s Wife, Anzel Hall

Bryce Hall, an American football cornerback for the New York Jets of the National Football League (NFL), is expected to have a significant role in 2022. Hall has played impressively in his first 25 games with the Jets. His personal life looks fantastic, too. Bryce Hall’s wife, Anzel Hall, is his greatest supporter and stood by his side throughout his injury recovery. The two are from different cultures, races, and backgrounds but are unified by their love for each other. This WAG has a devoted fanbase that wants to learn more about her. So, we reveal more about Bryce Hall’s amazing wife in this Anzel Hall wiki.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jets waive Elijah Riley, three others

The Jets have confirmed that they cut kicker Eddy Pineiro while slashing their roster to 80 players on Tuesday and they also announced the four other players who will be joining him on the waiver wire. Offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch, safety Elijah Riley, offensive lineman Isaiah Williams, and linebacker Kai...
NFL

