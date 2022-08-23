ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Links for Life preparing for October 5K

Bakersfield, CA — Links for Life is getting Lace'n It Up for the 5K set on October 1st. The run will kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month. If you are interested in participating, you can register now by click here. The 5K Fun Run or 1 Mile Celebration walk...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

New California Living Museum light show in October

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Living Museum (CALM) announced today that it is partnering with Lightasmic to do a second event called AutumnNights. This new event will be Halloween themed and will take place inside the CALM grounds every Thursday through Sunday. The show will start on October...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Dr. Gregory Charlop on how to create healthy habits for kids going back to school

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The time has come to send the kids back to school! But last minute summer activities, back to school shopping and everyday responsibilities can make busy parents feel overwhelmed. With so many things to consider – healthy lunches, proper sleep routines, extra-curricular activities, mental health – some good advice can help ease the anxiety.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Dr. Rachel Wellner on how to protect skin from the sun and aging

The weather is heating up to triple digits in Kern County. It's a good time to remind people to take extra care of our skin and protecting it from the UV rays. Dr. Rachel Wellner is a breast oncology surgeon with over 20 years of experience. She recently released a new children's book series about youth wellness and creating healthy habits for kids. Wellner holds medical licensing in New York, New Jersey, and California. She shares her best skincare advice with Eyewitness News Health Alert Anchor Fiona Daghir.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Entertainment
Bakersfield Now

Cornerstone Bakery sells cookies to commemorate fallen KCSO K-9, Hannes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Employees at Cornerstone Bakery have been busy baking and decorating cookies to commemorate the fallen Kern County Sheriff deputy K-9 Hannes. K-9 Hannes began his watch with the Kern County Sheriff's Office on April 24, 2021, and died Thursday while responding to a shooting in...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Certified Healthy' restaurant options in Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “Certified Healthy” is a program that is committed to empowering Kern County residents with the awareness needed to make healthy decisions when dining out at restaurants. There are ten nutrition criteria that are taken into consideration for this program and emphasize sodium content, calorie count, saturated fat, vegetarian options, and availability of fruits and vegetables with menu items. Because Kern County is severely affected by chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, there are major diet improvements that are crucial in combating these issues.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Taft College provides book vouchers

TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Taft College has expanded its book voucher program. Any part-time or full-time student enrolled at the college is eligible for the program. The vouchers cover any textbooks that students need, and it includes any school supplies they require for class as well. "About 60 percent...
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

City of Bakersfield Job Fair August 26

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The City of Bakersfield will be holding a job fair on Friday, August 26th. The City says that candidates can learn more and apply for more than 200 positions throughout the city. The event will be at the Bakersfield Community House at Mill Creek Park,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two homes burned in 3-alam fire in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that burned through two homes in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to what was reported as an outside fire around 3:30 p.m. on Thatch Avenue, off Pacheco and Akers roads. When they got there they found two home burning.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Garage catches fire at Central Bakersfield home

Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield City firefighters were called to a home on C Street for a garage fire Thursday morning around 6:14 A.M. Crews told Eyewitness News that no one was injured during the fire and the cause is unknown. The fire did not spread to the main structure.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Body found near dumpster behind southeast Bakersfield restaurant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield Police officers are investigating how a body ended up in a dumpster enclosure behind a restaurant in southeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning. Officers were called out to the scene neat East Brundage Lane and Oswell Street around 10 a.m.. When first responders arrived they found...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO warns residents about phone scams

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a phone scam targeting residents. KCSO said that people are reporting phone calls with a call back number from the sheriff's office public phone number (661)391-7500. The sheriff's office also said that some reports had...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Disturbing video of brutal dog beating in Earlimart

EARLIMART, Calif. (FOX26) — An update on this story. Detectives with the Tulare County Sherriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday afternoon. According to detectives, the teenager is seen beating a dog in Earlimart. On Tuesday afternoon, the boy was brought into custody and is now facing charges of animal cruelty.
EARLIMART, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two people killed in April house fire in Oildale identified

OILDALE, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the two people killed in an Oildale house fire back in April as 38-year-old Camerin Adams and 66-year-old Alex Alejo Najera. The fire broke out at a home just after midnight April 1st at 108 1/3 Moneta Avenue....
OILDALE, CA
Bakersfield Now

1 suspect dead, 1 fled in botched home invasion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A suspect was shot and killed by a resident and another is outstanding following a botched home invasion late Sunday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 11:10 p.m. officers were called to the area of University Avenue and Redlands Drive, just west of...
Bakersfield Now

Nighttime closure set Thursday for Hwy 58 ramp to Hwy 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The westbound Highway 58 on-ramp to southbound Highway 99 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday. It is needed for sign installation said the City of Bakersfield. Drivers will be detoured to northbound 99 to exit at California Avenue, then will head...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

