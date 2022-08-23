Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “Certified Healthy” is a program that is committed to empowering Kern County residents with the awareness needed to make healthy decisions when dining out at restaurants. There are ten nutrition criteria that are taken into consideration for this program and emphasize sodium content, calorie count, saturated fat, vegetarian options, and availability of fruits and vegetables with menu items. Because Kern County is severely affected by chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, there are major diet improvements that are crucial in combating these issues.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO