Black Hills Pioneer
Lead officially opens ‘sickest’ park in town
LEAD — The “sickest” park in western South Dakota is already drawing crowds from throughout the region to drop down into bowls, slide on rails and jump bikes off of ramps. On Tuesday residents and visitors of all ages filled Lead’s new skatepark for the official ribbon...
KEVN
Black Hills National Forest campgrounds remain available during the fall, winter, and spring months.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many Black Hills National Forest campgrounds remain open during the off-season, according to a release from the USDA. Bear Gulch Group Site, Bismarck Lake, Horsethief, Oreville, Iron Creek Horse Camp, and Willow Creek Horse Camp will be available through Oct. 1. Other campgrounds will have...
kotatv.com
Two Rapid City figure skaters bring gold back to the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills are well known for gold, but two Rapid City figure skaters brought back their own gold to the region. Hunter Widvey and Joelle Simpson earned gold medals in a figure skating testing track called Moves in the Field. Simpson also earned a gold medal in Solo Free Dance.
newscenter1.tv
Why are thousands of acres of pine trees in the southern Black Hills losing their needles?
RAPID CITY, S.D. — About two weeks ago, a member of the public called in to the United States Forest Service about pine trees that were losing their needles. For most people in the Black Hills, this can be very troublesome, but don’t worry, it’s not the Mountain Pine Beetle. The insect is known as a Pine Looper, which is a pine defoliator.
KEVN
More rain this evening and tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More rain is possible in the later evening hours. Rainfall could be heavy at times, especially for the Black Hills and areas north. Most of the rain will clear out by around 3am. Tomorrow will start out dry, but more storms are possible in the evening. The storms tomorrow have a small chance of being severe. By Saturday, we are looking mostly dry. Temperatures will be consistently in the 80s for the next 7-days.
newscenter1.tv
Start your engines for Kool Deadwood Nites beginning Wednesday
DEADWOOD, S.D. – Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines for the 28th Annual Kool Deadwood Nites. People have already started rolling into Deadwood for the classic cars and the classic music. “For the past 28 years, Deadwood has been welcoming classic cars of all shapes and sizes the last...
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Angela Heinz, a woman who died in Black Hills rock climbing accident
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Friends and family are remembering Angela Heinz, a 24-year-old from Ipswich who died in a climbing accident in the Black Hills, near Cheyenne Crossing, last weekend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Heinz was at the base of a wall, when a rock...
KEVN
Out with the motorcycles, in with the classic cars
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - For the 28th year, Kool Deadwood Nites will follow the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and replace motorcycles with classic cars. Thousands of car fans are set to roll into town Wednesday for this year’s event, which will feature live rock and roll music and historic fun. All cars registered for the event have to be from the year 1973 or older.
KEVN
As the sun sets, visitors at the Central States Fair ride the carnival rides
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While many enjoy the fair and the rodeo festivities during the day, a whole other group of people stop by at night for fun activities. People of all ages flock to the carnival rides at the fair once the sun begins to set. While smaller...
newscenter1.tv
Businesses thank Sturgis residents with annual picnic
STURGIS, S.D. — The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau can’t appreciate what the community does during the motorcycle rally, so they show their appreciation with a Community Appreciation Picnic every year. The Chamber plans and hosts the picnic every year at this time at the...
newscenter1.tv
New housing complex breaks ground in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The rain was no issue for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing facility on Racine Street in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. “Let me just say thank you to all of you,” one speaker said. “For this ground breaking, and what I think is a great day.”
county17.com
Area to see near average temps, increasing storm chances
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Partly sunny skies this morning could be the prelude to afternoon thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. There’s now a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. today as the high reaches near 85 degrees. A breeze will come from the northwest at 6 to 8 mph, although gusts could reach 17 mph.
KEVN
Ellsworth Air Force Base closer to B-21 but housing questions arise
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the expected influx of military personnel moving to Box Elder with the arrival of the B-21 Raider, one of the main concerns is not being able to find affordable housing. This topic of conversation was led by the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority Thursday,...
Black Hills Pioneer
kotatv.com
Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of the person who was shot and killed at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road on Sunday. That person is Acey Morrison, 30, of Rapid City. The homeowner, who called the police to report the shooting is cooperating with law...
kotatv.com
KOTA Noem Ethics Followup
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. After a year in the making the Lead skatepark officially opened to the public on August 23. Agriculture is the number 1 industry in South Dakota and there are more than 30,000 farms operating in the state. KOTA Parking Ramp Repairs. Updated:...
newscenter1.tv
Gold Star Families Memorial Monument honors lost loved ones who served in the Armed Forces
STURGIS, S.D. — The official dedication of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument will be held at Rally Point following the Community Appreciation Picnic. This is the first Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in the state of South Dakota. “The dedication is to recognize this monument, which is basically...
newscenter1.tv
Free haircuts at South Dakota Barber College
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, South Dakota Barber college was giving haircuts for free. The free haircuts were a part of a charity day where people could come in and donate to Rapid City’s Montessori School. The school, which opened in 2020, does fundraisers very frequently as...
newscenter1.tv
SD Army National Guard commissions seven new officers
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Army National Guard commissioned seven new officers to its ranks during a ceremony at Camp Rapid, Aug. 19 where they commemorated their completion of Officer Candidate School Class 66. The completion of the school consists of a year-and-a-half of training to become...
newscenter1.tv
RC Central football team gearing up for season opener
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Central football team has had its struggles in recent seasons. A year ago, the Cobblers finished 1-8 with their only win coming against the Douglas Patriots. The Cobblers are hoping to flip the script this season and one way to do that...
