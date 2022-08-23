ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lead, SD

Black Hills Pioneer

Lead officially opens ‘sickest’ park in town

LEAD — The “sickest” park in western South Dakota is already drawing crowds from throughout the region to drop down into bowls, slide on rails and jump bikes off of ramps. On Tuesday residents and visitors of all ages filled Lead’s new skatepark for the official ribbon...
LEAD, SD
kotatv.com

Two Rapid City figure skaters bring gold back to the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills are well known for gold, but two Rapid City figure skaters brought back their own gold to the region. Hunter Widvey and Joelle Simpson earned gold medals in a figure skating testing track called Moves in the Field. Simpson also earned a gold medal in Solo Free Dance.
RAPID CITY, SD
Lead, SD
Lead, SD
Lead, SD
KEVN

More rain this evening and tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More rain is possible in the later evening hours. Rainfall could be heavy at times, especially for the Black Hills and areas north. Most of the rain will clear out by around 3am. Tomorrow will start out dry, but more storms are possible in the evening. The storms tomorrow have a small chance of being severe. By Saturday, we are looking mostly dry. Temperatures will be consistently in the 80s for the next 7-days.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Start your engines for Kool Deadwood Nites beginning Wednesday

DEADWOOD, S.D. – Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines for the 28th Annual Kool Deadwood Nites. People have already started rolling into Deadwood for the classic cars and the classic music. “For the past 28 years, Deadwood has been welcoming classic cars of all shapes and sizes the last...
DEADWOOD, SD
KEVN

Out with the motorcycles, in with the classic cars

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - For the 28th year, Kool Deadwood Nites will follow the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and replace motorcycles with classic cars. Thousands of car fans are set to roll into town Wednesday for this year’s event, which will feature live rock and roll music and historic fun. All cars registered for the event have to be from the year 1973 or older.
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Businesses thank Sturgis residents with annual picnic

STURGIS, S.D. — The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau can’t appreciate what the community does during the motorcycle rally, so they show their appreciation with a Community Appreciation Picnic every year. The Chamber plans and hosts the picnic every year at this time at the...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

New housing complex breaks ground in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The rain was no issue for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing facility on Racine Street in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. “Let me just say thank you to all of you,” one speaker said. “For this ground breaking, and what I think is a great day.”
RAPID CITY, SD
county17.com

Area to see near average temps, increasing storm chances

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Partly sunny skies this morning could be the prelude to afternoon thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. There’s now a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. today as the high reaches near 85 degrees. A breeze will come from the northwest at 6 to 8 mph, although gusts could reach 17 mph.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Ellsworth Air Force Base closer to B-21 but housing questions arise

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the expected influx of military personnel moving to Box Elder with the arrival of the B-21 Raider, one of the main concerns is not being able to find affordable housing. This topic of conversation was led by the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority Thursday,...
BOX ELDER, SD
kotatv.com

Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of the person who was shot and killed at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road on Sunday. That person is Acey Morrison, 30, of Rapid City. The homeowner, who called the police to report the shooting is cooperating with law...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

KOTA Noem Ethics Followup

The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. After a year in the making the Lead skatepark officially opened to the public on August 23. Agriculture is the number 1 industry in South Dakota and there are more than 30,000 farms operating in the state. KOTA Parking Ramp Repairs. Updated:...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Free haircuts at South Dakota Barber College

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, South Dakota Barber college was giving haircuts for free. The free haircuts were a part of a charity day where people could come in and donate to Rapid City’s Montessori School. The school, which opened in 2020, does fundraisers very frequently as...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

SD Army National Guard commissions seven new officers

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Army National Guard commissioned seven new officers to its ranks during a ceremony at Camp Rapid, Aug. 19 where they commemorated their completion of Officer Candidate School Class 66. The completion of the school consists of a year-and-a-half of training to become...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RC Central football team gearing up for season opener

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Central football team has had its struggles in recent seasons. A year ago, the Cobblers finished 1-8 with their only win coming against the Douglas Patriots. The Cobblers are hoping to flip the script this season and one way to do that...
RAPID CITY, SD

