Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
Bakersfield Now
Two homes burned in 3-alam fire in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that burned through two homes in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to what was reported as an outside fire around 3:30 p.m. on Thatch Avenue, off Pacheco and Akers roads. When they got there they found two home burning.
Bakersfield Now
Disturbing video of brutal dog beating in Earlimart
EARLIMART, Calif. (FOX26) — An update on this story. Detectives with the Tulare County Sherriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday afternoon. According to detectives, the teenager is seen beating a dog in Earlimart. On Tuesday afternoon, the boy was brought into custody and is now facing charges of animal cruelty.
Woman facing felony animal cruelty charges lived abusive childhood
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Locked in cages, fed coins and insulin-laced milk, that’s how Annie Schreiber, the woman who allegedly ran an unlicensed pet boarding business where dozens of animals faced negligence’s, described her childhood in a 2019 episode of ‘Dr.Phil.’ “Everything I know I learned through court documents,” Schreiber said in the clip. “Shauna […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dies from gunshot wounds at SW Bakersfield shopping center: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man died Wednesday evening after being found with multiple gunshot wounds at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center. Police were called to the parking lot of the Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway near Buena Vista Road just after 9 p.m. on Aug. 24 to check the welfare […]
2 victims killed in Oildale fire identified
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The two people who died in a residential fire in Oildale in April have been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Camerin Adams, 38, of Bakersfield, was one of two people who were found dead inside a structure that was engulfed in flames during the April 1 incident. The coroner’s […]
Bakersfield Now
Garage catches fire at Central Bakersfield home
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield City firefighters were called to a home on C Street for a garage fire Thursday morning around 6:14 A.M. Crews told Eyewitness News that no one was injured during the fire and the cause is unknown. The fire did not spread to the main structure.
No leads after fentanyl pill found on Bakersfield burrito
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The question remains: who placed a counterfeit oxycodone pill containing Fentanyl on the fast-food burrito of a 9-year-old girl? The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is left with no leads and a real head-scratcher. Wednesday morning, KCSO confirmed that ‘detectives have exhausted all leads’ and that the case ‘will remain inactive until […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter in 2019 shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Wednesday acquitted a man accused in a 2019 shooting of attempted murder and instead convicted him of the lesser charge of attempted voluntary manslaughter, as well as gun and threat charges, according to court records. Adanid Rebollar is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 21 for a shooting […]
Child, 1, found unresponsive in a pool identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child found unresponsive in an inground residential swimming pool earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The child was Ace Carter Calderon, 1, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office. Calderon was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Summer Side Avenue in southwest Bakersfield […]
Woman arrested after dead dogs found in abandoned kennels in Bakersfield
A 22-year-old Bakersfield woman has been arrested after numerous animals were found suffering from "various levels of neglect," including 11 dead dogs at several residences around the city.
Visalia woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The woman was Jill Erin Todd, 55, of Visalia, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies were dispatched to the hot springs near the Hobo Campground Campsite just before 3:25 a.m. for […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCSO warns Kern residents of a phone scam
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting community members. The office said Kern County residents reported receiving phone calls with a call back number 661-391-7500 which is KCSO’s public phone number. The sheriff’s office does not handle court order civil matters over the phone […]
Bakersfield Now
Man shot, killed next to electric vehicle charging station in SW Bakersfield identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed Wednesday night near the Park at River Walk in southwest Bakersfield as 43-year-old Benny Juarez Alcala Jr. Police responded to the shooting just after 9 p.m. in the parking lot of The Shops...
L.A. Weekly
2 Officers Injured in Pursuit Collision on Highway 58 [Bakersfield, CA]
Two Police Officers Hurt in Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle on South Union Avenue. The crash happened around 11:33 a.m., near South Union Avenue on August 20th. According to reports, police were chasing a stolen vehicle on Highway 58 when one officer lost control of their vehicle and struck a tree.
‘Intense odor’ led neighbor to report home where dead, neglected animals found
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Squalor, garbage and a lingering foul odor are all that is left at the East Bakersfield home where 22-year-old Annie Schreiber allegedly operated an unlicensed private animal boarding and training business, according to Bakersfield Police. “Animals were always in the backyard and barking was coming from the inside the house all […]
Bakersfield Now
Cornerstone Bakery sells cookies to commemorate fallen KCSO K-9, Hannes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Employees at Cornerstone Bakery have been busy baking and decorating cookies to commemorate the fallen Kern County Sheriff deputy K-9 Hannes. K-9 Hannes began his watch with the Kern County Sheriff's Office on April 24, 2021, and died Thursday while responding to a shooting in...
Bakersfield Now
Links for Life preparing for October 5K
Bakersfield, CA — Links for Life is getting Lace'n It Up for the 5K set on October 1st. The run will kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month. If you are interested in participating, you can register now by click here. The 5K Fun Run or 1 Mile Celebration walk...
Bakersfield Now
Body found near dumpster behind southeast Bakersfield restaurant
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield Police officers are investigating how a body ended up in a dumpster enclosure behind a restaurant in southeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning. Officers were called out to the scene neat East Brundage Lane and Oswell Street around 10 a.m.. When first responders arrived they found...
Bakersfield lake wildlife faces megadrought effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two casualties of Park at River Walk and Truxtun lake bring a wave of death to all the wildlife that call the lakes home. Wildlife in Truxtun lake is in serious trouble. It’s not just this lake either. The one at the Park at River Walk is in danger too. […]
Comments / 0