Read full article on original website
Related
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
The Horrible ‘House of the Dragon’ Wigs Need an Intervention
I do not enjoy how much of my brain space is wasted thinking about House of the Dragon, a series I had only moderate interest in watching and had only a moderately enjoyable time once I did last Sunday.I watched and mostly liked Game of Thrones, but I was not a “Game of Thrones person”—you know the type, those who have accepted George R.R. Martin as their lord and personal savior and for whom Thrones is, like, a whole thing. They even can understand what’s happening.This is all to say a prequel series seemed more exhausting than exciting, an obligation...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Boys: Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins hit Prime Video series in ‘mystery’ role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan is set to join The Boys in an unknown role.The Grey’s Anatomy star will be a recurring guest star on the hit Prime Video superhero series, which recently released its third season.Morgan previously starred in Supernatural, which was created by Eric Kripke, the showrunner of The Boys.He is not the only actor to have featured in both projects – fellow Supernatural cast-members Jensen Ackles and Jim Beaver have also made appearances in The Boys.Back when the first season of The Boys was released, Morgan voiced his support for the series on Twitter.“LOVE @TheBoysTV CANT WAIT FOR...
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0