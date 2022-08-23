Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Busy day at the polls in Sarasota County on Primary Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Voters in Sarasota County turned out for Tuesday’s primary in numbers not seen in decades. “This is a 30-year high in this election with more than 36% of voters casting ballots during the primary election,” said Ron Turner, supervisor of elections for Sarasota County. “The last time we saw a turnout this high was in 1992.”
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Election Supervisor encourages young voters to get involved
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Election Supervisor Michael Bennett said they sent out 107,000 vote-by-mail ballots, and as of this morning had a little over 45,000 returned. He explained there’s a lower expectation for voters in the primary election although he doesn’t understand why?. “People don’t get...
Mysuncoast.com
Shift in Sarasota County School Board following Primary Election results
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shift in the Sarasota County School Board will now take place following Tuesday’s primary. Going from a school board that was 3-2 leaning left, to a school board that will now be 4-1 leaning right. School board member Bridget Ziegler held on to her...
Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida
Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
Longboat Observer
Manatee County Primary Election Results 2022
As of 8:54 p.m., 71/71 Manatee County precincts are reported; 85,977 ballots were counted, with an overall 31.12% countywide voter turnout. The winner will face Amanda Ballard (R) in the general election Nov. 8. District 4. Mike Rahn (R) | 4,710 votes | 62.46%. Misty Servia (R) | 2,831 votes...
Hillsborough Schools Superintendent concedes recount unlikely to save referendum for teacher raises
TAMPA, Fla. — The lingering question of whether voters would support raising taxes to increase teacher salaries in Hillsborough County was still too close to call Wednesday. With more than 221,000 ballots cast, the difference was only about 600 votes, assuring a mandatory recount, unofficial results show. Hillsborough Schools...
Mysuncoast.com
Developments in Manatee County trying to meet the demand of growing population
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has many residential and retail development projects in the works. The county is working closely with developers for the smartest and best approach. “We can drive development or we can allow development to drive us,” said Courtney De Pol, Deputy County Administrator for...
wlrn.org
'We are not being indoctrinated.' Students, teachers say Florida's new education laws stifle schools
A series of new laws in Florida that bolster parental rights in education, call for curriculum transparency and say no one should be taught to feel guilt for actions in the past by those of the same race or sex, are stifling educators and creating problems in the classroom, according to some teachers and students.
Mysuncoast.com
Crist ‘in it to win it;’ as last-minute campaigning continues
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist cast his primary vote early Tuesday in St. Petersburg, as voters decide who will go up against Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. The former Republican governor turned Democrat is in a tough primary battle with Nikki Fried, the state’s agriculture commissioner,...
Lesbian turned Bi Esposito wins Republican nomination to face Engelhart in November
Who will be the voice of the new Florida House District 77?. Voters will decide in November when Republican Tiffany Esposito and Democrat Eric Engelhart face off. Esposito won the Republican primary nomination Tuesday with 71 percent of the vote, according to Lee County Elections. Her opponent, Ford O’Connell, got 29 percent.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota remains one of the hottest housing markets in the U.S.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is still one of the hottest housing markets in America. According to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, in Sarasota County the average price for a single family home is $525,000 with an average time to contract period of ten day. In Manatee County the average cost of a single family home is $521,000 with nine days for time to contract.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing endangered adult in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult on Aug 25. Andres Vega, 27, recently made statements about wanting to harm himself and has not been seen or in contact with his family since. It’s believed he may have been in the area of 9th Avenue West and 14th Street West, Bradenton earlier today.
School Board: Nolte Unseats Fortney; Fields Returns; Sharpless Wins; Miller Faces Sessions in Runoff
Rick Nolte, who received the backing of Gov. Ron DeSantis and ultra-conservative organizations, unseated one-term incumbent Sara Fortney from the Polk County School Board today in an election that saw the return of 20-year School Board veteran Kay Fields and the victory of newcomer Justin Sharpless. Incumbent Lisa Miller faces a Nov. 8 runoff with Jill Sessions.
How Florida governor candidates plan to address homeowner's insurance crisis
Tuesday is the Florida primary and the governor's race has a lot on the line. One hot button issue on the minds of voters: homeowner's insurance and the crisis our state is facing.
mymanatee.org
Manatee County to Lead in Pay for EMS Personnel
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (August 23, 2022) - Following successful union negotiations, Manatee County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) leaders are pleased to announce new EMS pay rates. On August 27, Manatee County EMS employees will see their salaries increase as part of a new pay structure approved by the Manatee County...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco continues attracting big employers
Pasco County is on the verge of adding to its mix of employment opportunities, Bill Cronin, president and CEO of the Pasco Economic Development Council Inc. (Pasco EDC), announced at a recent Pasco County Commission meeting. “I anticipate you are going to have a couple of big wins here, before...
Mysuncoast.com
Rent prices driving needed professions from Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People renting a home on the Suncoast are being hit with rent increases. The spike in rent is making it especially hard for the working class to remain in Sarasota. According to the Sarasota Housing Authority, many occupations like restaurant workers, teachers, and firefighters have had to move out of the area they serve in order to afford the rent.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County begins shoreline work at Nathan Benderson Park
Sarasota County has begun a $517,803 Shoreline Stabilization Project at Nathan Benderson Park. The work will repair damage done in 2017 by Hurricane Irma. Nicole Rissler, the director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for Sarasota County, said the damage to the southern shoreline of the park's main lake amounted to wave damage. The length of the 3.6-mile lake allowed waves to gain significant force during the hurricane to do the damage.
Mysuncoast.com
‘Wheres the Bus’ app helps parents with student’s morning commute
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents of Sarasota and Manatee County students can now track their bus driver’s route before heading to school. “Wheres the Bus” app provides up-to-the-minute ETAs to eliminate stress and worry for parents on morning and afternoon transportation. Parents can download the app through the...
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast colleges and universities respond to President Biden’s student debt relief plan
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - President Biden announced a plan for student debt relief that will affect millions of Americans when it comes to reducing their student loans. The student debt relief plan will grant up to $20,000 for students with a Pell Grant and up to $10,000 for those without the grant. The three-part plan started with the extension of the student loan repayment pause until Dec. 31. 2022. Part two starts with the targeted debt relief for low and middle-income families. Finally. income-based repayment will be added to make the student loan system easier.
