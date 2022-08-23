Read full article on original website
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky Hit the Gym Together: Photo
Romance with a side of wellness! Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, hit the gym together for a couples workout date. The American Idol host, 47, and the model, 24, were photographed walking home together after working out in New York City on Wednesday, August 3. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost wore […]
Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn’s Relationship Timeline
Decades in the making! Reba McEntire and Rex Linn first crossed paths 30 years before they started dating. The “Fancy” songstress met the actor while shooting 1991’s The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. “We’ve kept in contact with each other over the years, and we...
After All The Divorce Drama With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Shares How They Worked Out A Routine During Her Summer Off From The Voice
Fans of The Voice were disappointed when Kelly Clarkson announced she wouldn’t be returning for Season 22 this fall, but with everything else going on in the singer’s life, who could blame her? The talk show host took her first summer off since she was 16 years old, following two years of divorce drama with Brandon Blackstock. As she returned to the Montana ranch that caused so many problems for the former couple, Clarkson was apparently able to work out a routine so that River Rose and Remington could enjoy having both of their parents in the same state for the summer.
John Legend Reveals Which Child is Following in His Musical Footsteps
John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen might have another performer on their hands!. The "Ordinary People" singer recently opened up to E! News' Daily Pop about his 6-year-old daughter Luna, and how she takes after her father in the musical realm. "She loves to sing," he said, noting, "When songs...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Popculture
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City. "I am [so...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Tom Brady Celebrates Look-Alike Son Jack’s 15th Birthday: ‘What A Blessing You Are’
Tom Brady, 45, has a full-fledged teenager on his hands! His oldest son, Jack, turned 15 years old on August 22. The Super Bowl champ posted an adorable photo of his son and a sweet caption. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We...
NFL・
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Lands New Hosting Gig Amid Tensions on Show
The View doesn’t return for another brand new season for a few more weeks, however, the tension ensues off-screen. With the long-running talk show heading into its 26th season with not one but two brand new panelists, show stalwart Whoopi Goldberg has landed a secondary hosting gig as The View fans continue to call for her dismissal.
After Joining The Real Housewives, Will Smith’s Ex Opens Up About Her Own Reaction To The Slap On Oscars Night
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the event is still being talked about thanks to the already infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The internet exploded when the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped the comic, especially since it was right before he won the Oscar for his work on that film. After joining the Real Housewives, Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to the Slap on Oscars night.
Nicole Kidman shows off her ripped physique from new photo shoot
Nicole Kidman is putting her toned physique on display. In a photo shoot for Perfect magazine, Kidman, 55, posed flexing her biceps in a miniskirt and tube top as she stared blankly at the camera. The "Being the Ricardos" star rocked a red wig with a blunt bob in front...
Living With Sly & Jennifer Was Like A ‘Real-Life Rocky Horror Show’: Stallone’s One-Time Housekeeper Reveals How Divorcing Stars' Staff ‘Worse Than Dogs’
Sly Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s marriage split is a real-life Hollywood scandal — but the sordid secrets of their 25-year marriage are no surprise to those who lived with them.While Sly, 76, played a regular Joe in his box office hit Rocky movies, in the flesh the muscleman was a miserly slave driver, according to five disgruntled former staffers.Stallone and “nasty” Flavin ran their posh mansion like a prison where they abused the staff and then paid a pittance of what they owed.“Stallone is a real-life Scrooge,” said Maria Vivanco, who previously headed up a Florida agency that supplied staff...
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Host Ryan Seacrest Left Stunned by Guest Host During Kelly Ripa’s Absence
Ryan Seacrest has spent a lot of time alongside various stars and celebrities, not to mention decades on TV. As such, there shouldn’t be much that surprises him. However, the longtime TV personality and host of Live With Kelly and Ryan was left absolutely stunned on Friday thanks to his guest host, Lisa Rinna.
'AGT': Simon Cowell predicts this contestant will be a 'superstar' like Carrie Underwood
At long last, the first live "America's Got Talent" has arrived — and with it came a hefty prediction from Simon Cowell about a special contestant.
People
Sheryl Sandberg's Wedding Cake Took a 26-Hour Truck Ride from Duff Goldman's Baltimore Bakery
Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal's wedding cake was truly a labor of love. The pair — who tied the knot on Saturday at Trail Creek Ranch in Jackson, Wyoming — enlisted the help of Duff Goldman's Baltimore-based cake studio to design the four-tier wedding cake. But even more impressive than the delicate dessert itself is how it journeyed to the venue.
People
Nicole Kidman Showcases Fiery Hair as She Flexes Her Toned Muscles in 'Perfect' Cover Shoot
Nicole Kidman is pulling a major flex as magazine cover model!. The Oscar-winning actress, 55, debuts a mod, new hairstyle––not to mention toned muscles––on the cover of the new issue of British publication Perfect. Kidman shows off seriously toned biceps, abs and quads in the photo,...
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Fans Sounding Off on Kelly Ripa Over Ryan Seacrest Treatment on Show
When it comes to hosting a morning talk show, there appears to be no duo better than Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Throughout their time together, both Ripa and Seacrest have proven their personalities work well together as they laugh and discuss a wide range of issues. But recently, fans of Live with Kelly and Ryan noticed that when it comes to the dynamic duo, Ripa seems to be short with Seacrest, often cutting him off during a story or statement. Upset about the supposed mistreatment, fans are calling for the American Idol host to address the issue before it gets worse.
Popculture
Jim Edmonds Reportedly Calls 'RHOBH' Star Teddi Mellencamp a 'Piece of S—' in Leaked DMs
Teddi Mellencamp is sharing the angry DMs former Real Housewives of Orange Country husband Jim Edmonds allegedly sent her after she and his ex-wife, Meghan King, briefly discussed his impending James Bond-themed nuptials with fiancée Kortnie O'Connor on Mellencamp's Two Ts In A Pod podcast. After the former Real...
MLB・
