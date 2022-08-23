Read full article on original website
newstalk987.com
New Law Not Being Enforced in Knoxville is Receiving Mixed Reactions
A new law, which went into effect a few weeks ago, makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge or under an overpass and the enforcement of the law is receiving mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments say...
Tennessee Tribune
Operation: Justice No Longer Deferred Plea to Governor Lee: Pardon Maurice Mays
KNOXVILLE, TN — In the 100th year since the execution of Maurice Mays, the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, POP Ten, and Divine Urban Expressions are leading a community effort to right what has always been considered a great wrong – the death of an innocent man. In what...
Knox County Schools offer incentives to solve staffing shortage
Knox County Schools is looking to hire people for instructional and operational work. The school system needs to hire dozens of teaching assistants, primarily interim and part-time positions, for special education.
Downtown stadium: Sports Authority blesses financing strategy to cover higher construction costs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pivoting to address rising costs, the Knoxville-Knox County Sports Authority on Tuesday morning blessed expanding a taxing district around the proposed downtown stadium in order to capture additional revenue to help cover stadium construction expenses. Knoxville City Council was expected to do the same Tuesday night....
KPD Chief attends his first meeting of police accountability group, urges faster internal investigations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chief of Police Paul Noel attended his first meeting with the Police Advisory and Review Committee on Thursday. The group is made up of citizens and meets quarterly to discuss the Knoxville Police Department's discipline processes, policies and procedures. During the meeting, he announced that Assistant...
Battle for workers’ comp over for COVID long-hauler from Jefferson County
A long-haul covid survivor is thankful that a worker's compensation case against her former employer has been settled.
Abortion trigger law takes hold | The last reproductive health center in Knoxville closes doors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Clinics that offered abortions across the state have shut their doors because of Tennessee's anti-abortion trigger law, which makes it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion. That means women seeking abortion treatments must now head to another state. It was already complicated for...
newstalk987.com
Knox County Fire Investigators Release Early Finding of the Cause of a West Knoxville Apartment Fire
Knox County fire investigators say they do not think the fire at Walker Springs Apartments was intentionally set. That according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn who says investigators have been working to identify the cause of the fire since it happened but due to the amount of people affected it makes the process take a bit longer.
'A transformative project' | Developers propose four apartment buildings along Cumberland Strip
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four major apartment buildings and a parking garage could replace 24 existing lots along the Cumberland Strip. Developers are hoping to get the "Hub on Campus Development" approved. There are at least 18 properties with the same name across the country including the University of Florida,...
New mixed-use development coming to Pellissippi Place
Tens of millions of dollars are being poured into a new mixed-use development project just off Old Knoxville Highway and Pellissippi Parkway in Alcoa.
All sales of Dollywood Foundation license plates supporting Imagination Library
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee drivers are required to get a new license plate when they renew their car registration this year. They can choose to get a newly designed blue plate, or they can choose a specialty plate. If they choose a Dollywood Foundation license plate, they will help...
wvlt.tv
4 officers, 1 inmate at Knox Co. jail sent to hospital for narcotic exposure
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple officers and an inmate were transported to the hospital from a Knox County detention facility after being exposed to narcotics, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office confirmed to WVLT News that four officers and one inmate from...
wvlt.tv
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office launches app
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has made the move to smartphones; office officials announced the release of an app Wednesday. The app offers services to those in Anderson County like an inmate database, crime map and a 24-hour arrest list. It was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC which specializes in developing apps for law enforcement.
WATE
Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill owner working to get beer permit reinstated
FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville bar owner wants to make things right by staying in business, but the city has taken away his beer permit for 10 years. . Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill on Tazewell Pike has seen its fair share of trouble. In April, two people were shot and killed in the parking lot.
Authorities searching for van stolen from Kentucky church used in TN and VA burglaries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A van that was stolen from a church in Middlesboro, Kentucky was used in several burglaries across three states, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Authorities are asking for help finding the people behind it. They said the van, a 2012 Ford E-Series Passenger...
Concern grows over upkeep of South Knoxville cemetery
After seeing the condition of a South Knoxville area cemetery, some are speaking out about the lack of upkeep and are hoping for some answers.
Video confirms abuse of immigrants by federal agents in East Tennessee slaughterhouse raid
Video obtained by the Tennessee Lookout confirms that a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent stepped on the neck of a Grainger County slaughterhouse worker who was facedown on the floor with another agent on his back during a controversial raid in April 2018. Additional videos and depositions obtained also show that federal agents seized, […] The post Video confirms abuse of immigrants by federal agents in East Tennessee slaughterhouse raid appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Jefferson Co. Rescue Squad: Body of teen drowning victim recovered in White Pine
WHITE PINE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Rescue Squad said that the body of a drowning victim was recovered by some agencies in Jefferson County from the Leadville boat ramp on the Nolichucky River, in White Pine. They said the body was found at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night...
bbbtv12.com
Kingston Police Department Warns of Phone Scam
The Kingston Police Department has received complaints of a scam where a person is identifying themselves as a police officer with our agency and the phone number is showing up as the phone number for our agency, 865-376-2081. The Kingston Police Department will never call you asking for money or...
'It is very brave' | Safe Haven Law allows women to safely surrender newborn baby
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — With abortions now illegal in Tennessee, a Maryville-based nonprofit is expecting to hear from more women across the state. The organization, A Secret Safe Place for Newborns of Tennessee, educates people about the Safe Haven Law. The law "allows mothers of newborns to surrender unharmed...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
