Wade named WNBA Executive of the Year

CHICAGO – Another accolade for Memphian James Wade.

Wade, who is both the head coach and general manager of the Chicago Sky, named the Executive of the Year in the WNBA.

Wade has already been named the league’s Coach of the Year back in 2019 and led the Sky to the WNBA title a season ago.

