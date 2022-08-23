ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Man dies at hospital after shooting in southeast Charlotte, police say

Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting in southeast Charlotte on Monday evening, police said.

Officers found Taveon Deprea Jones with a gunshot wound near the 3800 block of Marvin Road around 7:19 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release. That’s just north of Wendover Road, near a gas station and 7-Eleven convenience store.

Medic took Jones to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Police have not released information about a suspect or motive.

Charlotte has seen at least 75 homicides, according to a CMPD database. There were 57 homicides a year ago at this time, the database shows.

An unofficial count by The Charlotte Observer shows 77 homicides.

Anyone with information about Monday’s shooting can call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak with a homicide detective. Tips also can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39MnaG_0hRIgnVo00
In this image from Observer news partner WSOC, yellow tape closes off a part of Marvin Road in southeast Charlotte as police officers investigate a homicide on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. WSOC

Comments / 0

 

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

