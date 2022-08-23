Man dies at hospital after shooting in southeast Charlotte, police say

A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting in southeast Charlotte on Monday evening, police said.

Officers found Taveon Deprea Jones with a gunshot wound near the 3800 block of Marvin Road around 7:19 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release. That’s just north of Wendover Road, near a gas station and 7-Eleven convenience store.

Medic took Jones to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Police have not released information about a suspect or motive.

Charlotte has seen at least 75 homicides, according to a CMPD database. There were 57 homicides a year ago at this time, the database shows.

An unofficial count by The Charlotte Observer shows 77 homicides.

Anyone with information about Monday’s shooting can call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak with a homicide detective. Tips also can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com .